Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 91 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Infosys INFY .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Eastside Distilling EAST .

. China Jo-Jo Drugstores CJJD saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 74.62% to hit its new 52-week low.

saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 74.62% to hit its new 52-week low. Advantage Solutions ADV 's stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 0.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Infosys INFY stock hit a yearly low of $14.99. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $54.07. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.62. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.62. The stock was down 0.56% for the day. Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS shares moved down 5.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $47.16, drifting down 5.57%.

shares hit a yearly low of $68.53. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $68.53. The stock was down 4.64% on the session. Lumen Technologies LUMN shares fell to $2.21 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.19%.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.80. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.80. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. Simmons First Ntl SFNC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%.

shares hit a yearly low of $70.05. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $70.05. The stock was down 2.68% on the session. Independent Bank Gr IBTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.47 and moving down 2.63%.

shares were down 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.82.

shares were down 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.82. Lakeland Financial LKFN stock hit $56.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.85. Shares traded down 35.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.85. Shares traded down 35.78%. BioCryst Pharma BCRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.20 and moving down 7.62%.

stock hit $22.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.48%.

stock hit $22.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.48%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.59 and moving down 2.91%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.13%. Montauk Renewables MNTK stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $6.52. Shares traded down 3.37%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.03% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.03% for the day. Nicolet Bankshares NIC shares were down 4.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $59.62.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.35% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.35% for the day. Adtran ADTN shares made a new 52-week low of $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.

stock hit $2.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.52%.

stock hit $2.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.52%. QCR Hldgs QCRH shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.11.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.99. The stock traded down 3.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.99. The stock traded down 3.05%. Community Trust Bancorp CTBI shares made a new 52-week low of $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.74% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.43. The stock traded down 3.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.43. The stock traded down 3.07%. Washington Trust Bancorp WASH shares hit a yearly low of $32.16. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.74%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.74%. Peapack Gladstone Finl PGC shares set a new 52-week low of $27.25. The stock traded down 2.56%.

stock drifted down 1.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.03.

stock drifted down 1.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.03. Cambridge CATC stock set a new 52-week low of $61.94 on Tuesday, moving down 2.56%.

shares hit a yearly low of $201.00. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $201.00. The stock was down 2.04% on the session. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.13 and moving down 0.87%.

shares moved down 2.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.27, drifting down 2.05%.

shares moved down 2.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.27, drifting down 2.05%. First Financial THFF shares were down 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.41.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. CNB Financial CCNE stock set a new 52-week low of $17.64 on Tuesday, moving down 3.67%.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.21. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.21. The stock was down 5.41% for the day. NOVONIX NVX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Tuesday, moving down 4.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.27. The stock traded down 2.54%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.27. The stock traded down 2.54%. Transcontinental Realty TCI shares were down 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.90.

shares were down 1.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.90.

stock hit $0.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.39%. Guaranty Bancshares GNTY stock hit a yearly low of $23.50. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.92. The stock traded down 2.92%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.92. The stock traded down 2.92%. Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock hit $1.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.90 and moving down 2.83%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.90 and moving down 2.83%. Cue Health HLTH stock drifted down 6.71% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.68. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.68. The stock was down 2.35% for the day. First Bank FRBA stock hit a yearly low of $9.65. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.47%. USCB Financial Holdings USCB shares hit a yearly low of $9.43. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.22 this morning. The stock was down 4.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.22 this morning. The stock was down 4.99% on the session. First Western Financial MYFW stock hit a yearly low of $17.60. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.06%. Industrial Logistics ILPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.28%.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.71 this morning. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.71 this morning. The stock was down 8.64% on the session. BankFinancial BFIN shares set a new yearly low of $8.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday morning, moving down 9.94%. AgileThought AGIL shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 9.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.97. The stock was down 9.22% on the session. DarioHealth DRIO shares set a new 52-week low of $3.31. The stock traded down 2.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Tuesday morning, moving down 12.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Tuesday morning, moving down 12.14%. Meta Materials MMAT shares moved down 3.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.21, drifting down 3.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock traded down 3.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock traded down 3.68%. VCI Global VCIG stock hit $1.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.53%.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.08. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.08. The stock was up 1.24% for the day. Hour Loop HOUR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

stock drifted down 54.97% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48.

stock drifted down 54.97% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48. Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving up 0.31%.

shares moved down 5.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 5.33%.

shares moved down 5.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 5.33%. Orgenesis ORGS stock drifted down 0.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.09.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.41. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.41. The stock was up 2.06% for the day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores CJJD shares fell to $1.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 74.62%.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% on the session. Monopar Therapeutics MNPR stock hit $1.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.6%.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 3.1% for the day. Bright Minds Biosciences DRUG stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock was up 72.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was up 6.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was up 6.22% on the session. EzFill Holdings EZFL shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25. The stock traded up 0.29%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.35. Shares traded down 0.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.35. Shares traded down 0.52%. Avinger AVGR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03. The stock was down 27.62% on the session. Eastside Distilling EAST shares made a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.

