QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.61 - 42.92
Mkt Cap
339.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
20.05
EPS
3.04
Shares
8.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 4:59PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc is a real estate investment company. The company's segments are commercial properties, apartments, land, and others. It produces revenue through the professional management of apartments, office buildings, warehouses, hotels and retail centers that are undervalued or under-performing at the time of acquisition.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Transcontinental Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Transcontinental Realty (TCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Transcontinental Realty (NYSE: TCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Transcontinental Realty's (TCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Transcontinental Realty (TCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Transcontinental Realty

Q

Current Stock Price for Transcontinental Realty (TCI)?

A

The stock price for Transcontinental Realty (NYSE: TCI) is $39.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Transcontinental Realty (TCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 29, 2000 to stockholders of record on September 15, 2000.

Q

When is Transcontinental Realty (NYSE:TCI) reporting earnings?

A

Transcontinental Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Transcontinental Realty (TCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Transcontinental Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Transcontinental Realty (TCI) operate in?

A

Transcontinental Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.