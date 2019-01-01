Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC), Quotes and News Summary

Nicolet Bankshares Inc is a US-based bank holding company. The bank offers various commercial banking services in Northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Its principal business is banking, consisting of lending and deposit gathering, as well as ancillary banking-related products and services, to businesses and individuals of the communities it serves, and the operational support to deliver, fund and manage such banking products and services. Additionally, the bank offers trust, brokerage, and other investment management services for individuals and retirement plan services for business customers.