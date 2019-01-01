ñol

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC), Quotes and News Summary

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE: NIC)

Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Nicolet Bankshares Inc is a US-based bank holding company. The bank offers various commercial banking services in Northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Its principal business is banking, consisting of lending and deposit gathering, as well as ancillary banking-related products and services, to businesses and individuals of the communities it serves, and the operational support to deliver, fund and manage such banking products and services. Additionally, the bank offers trust, brokerage, and other investment management services for individuals and retirement plan services for business customers.
Read More

Nicolet Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE: NIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Nicolet Bankshares's (NIC) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Nicolet Bankshares.

Q
What is the target price for Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Nicolet Bankshares

Q
Current Stock Price for Nicolet Bankshares (NIC)?
A

The stock price for Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE: NIC) is $80 last updated May 24, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nicolet Bankshares.

Q
When is Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) reporting earnings?
A

Nicolet Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Nicolet Bankshares.

Q
What sector and industry does Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) operate in?
A

Nicolet Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.