Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 94 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Medtronic MDT was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 63.34% to reach a new 52-week low.

Centogene CNTG 's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:

Medtronic MDT stock drifted down 4.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $98.18.

Snowflake SNOW stock set a new 52-week low of $112.10 on Thursday, moving down 7.55%.

Datadog DDOG shares reached a new 52-week low of $82.21 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.1%.

MongoDB MDB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $213.70. Shares traded down 1.77%.

Amerco UHAL shares set a new 52-week low of $481.02. The stock traded down 2.55%.

Endava DAVA shares set a new yearly low of $86.17 this morning. The stock was up 3.63% on the session.

Nutanix NTNX shares were down 26.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.51.

Super Group (SGHC) SGHC stock drifted up 0.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.01.

Manchester United MANU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.51 and moving down 10.76%.

Jack In The Box JACK shares fell to $65.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.79%.

Taro Pharmaceutical Indus TARO stock set a new 52-week low of $33.59 on Thursday, moving down 6.0%.

Zuora ZUO shares fell to $8.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.88%.

Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares set a new yearly low of $8.53 this morning. The stock was up 2.91% on the session.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX shares moved down 3.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.02, drifting down 3.17%.

Columbus McKinnon CMCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $30.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.96%.

Morphic Holding MORF shares made a new 52-week low of $21.10 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.74% for the day.

Riot Blockchain RIOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.97 and moving up 3.89%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares fell to $9.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.05%.

TrueBlue TBI shares hit a yearly low of $19.20. The stock was down 6.96% on the session.

RedBall Acquisition RBAC shares set a new 52-week low of $8.86. The stock traded down 5.16%.

Merus MRUS shares moved down 3.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.92, drifting down 3.38%.

Haymaker Acquisition HYAC shares hit a yearly low of $9.41. The stock was down 4.23% on the session.

Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares made a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.

Hut 8 Mining HUT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock was up 2.9% on the session.

Albireo Pharma ALBO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $19.87 and moving up 0.94%.

Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.52 and moving down 21.98%.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE shares made a new 52-week low of $7.19 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

Bitfarms BITF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.98%.

Heron Therapeutics HRTX shares made a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.68% for the day.

Latch LTCH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.01 and moving up 7.28%.

NextNav NN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.08. Shares traded down 3.06%.

OraSure Technologies OSUR stock hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.

Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares hit a yearly low of $2.93. The stock was up 4.81% on the session.

Veritone VERI stock drifted up 3.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.14.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.33. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.

Biotech Acquisition BIOT shares moved down 9.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.30, drifting down 9.73%.

Ocular Therapeutix OCUL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.95. Shares traded down 1.47%.

Macrogenics MGNX stock drifted down 0.28% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.48.

Cryptyde TYDEV shares set a new 52-week low of $10.70. The stock traded down 20.74%.

Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares set a new 52-week low of $3.73. The stock traded up 0.26%.

Alpha Teknova TKNO shares moved up 2.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.38, drifting up 2.33%.

Accuray ARAY stock drifted up 0.99% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN stock drifted down 0.93% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.70.

Yiren Digital YRD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.23% for the day.

Zepp Health ZEPP shares made a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Thursday. The stock was up 3.47% for the day.

Ovid Therapeutics OVID stock set a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Thursday, moving down 3.26%.

OFS Credit OCCI shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01.

Shattuck Labs STTK stock hit a yearly low of $2.59. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock drifted up 0.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.50.

Exela Technologies XELA shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL shares hit a yearly low of $1.57. The stock was down 52.96% on the session.

AstroNova ALOT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.79 and moving down 1.96%.

TCR2 Therapeutics TCRR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock traded up 1.42%.

Akumin AKU stock set a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Thursday, moving down 2.26%.

Quanergy Systems QNGY stock drifted up 0.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.78.

Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.22 on Thursday, moving down 15.33%.

Centogene CNTG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.59. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock was up 7.24% on the session.

Rain Therapeutics RAIN shares set a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock traded up 1.81%.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.

Molecular Templates MTEM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.94. Shares traded down 5.83%.

Ocean Power Technologies OPTT shares moved down 4.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89, drifting down 4.23%.

Charles & Colvard CTHR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.32 and moving up 0.75%.

Societal CDMO SCTL shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.2%.

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares moved down 0.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.17, drifting down 0.42%.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.54%.

Tenon Medical TNON stock hit a yearly low of $3.05. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.37 and moving down 5.0%.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.64 and moving down 1.15%.

Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC shares set a new 52-week low of $2.70. The stock traded down 1.84%.

Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs CRXT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Thursday. The stock was up 3.83% for the day.

Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA stock drifted down 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.81.

Locafy LCFY shares hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was up 4.27% on the session.

Shineco SISI shares set a new 52-week low of $1.61. The stock traded down 1.2%.

Advanced Human Imaging AHI shares fell to $0.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.84%.

Secoo Holding SECO shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.

BIO-key Intl BKYI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Thursday, moving down 3.03%.

Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock broke to a new

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.06%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.14.

shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.14. INVO Bioscience INVO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Thursday, moving down 3.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Thursday, moving down 3.17%. JX Luxventure LLL shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.57%. Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock hit $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 14.72%.

stock hit $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 14.72%. Viveve Medical VIVE stock drifted up 3.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72.

stock drifted up 3.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72. AutoWeb AUTO shares hit a yearly low of $0.49. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.49. The stock was up 1.57% on the session. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%. Performance Shipping PSHG stock drifted down 4.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.80.

