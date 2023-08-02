Marijuana Stock Movers For August 2, 2023

GAINERS:
- Avenir Wellness Solns CURR shares closed up 56.25% at $0.12
- Radient Technologies RDDTF shares closed up 45.45% at $0.00
- Panacea Life Sciences PLSH shares closed up 20.30% at $0.40
- Entourage Health ETRGF shares closed up 20.00% at $0.01
- CBD Unlimited EDXC shares closed up 17.08% at $0.04
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed up 16.32% at $0.02
- Acreage Holdings ACRDF shares closed up 13.75% at $0.23
- StateHouse Hldgs STHZF shares closed up 12.08% at $0.03
- Allied ALID shares closed up 8.81% at $0.25
- MediPharm Labs MEDIF shares closed up 8.61% at $0.06
- Unrivaled Brands UNRV shares closed up 8.00% at $0.02
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 7.54% at $0.07
- Acreage Holdings ACRHF shares closed up 6.29% at $0.17
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 5.56% at $0.00
- BZAM BZAMF shares closed up 5.14% at $0.13
- Willow Biosciences CANSF shares closed up 4.75% at $0.08
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 3.89% at $0.37
- Livewire Ergogenics LVVV shares closed up 3.16% at $0.00
LOSERS:
- Choom Holdings CHOOF shares closed down 99.80% at $0.00
- Hemp HEMP shares closed down 50.00% at $0.00
- Tetra Bio Pharma TBPMF shares closed down 37.04% at $0.00
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed down 31.11% at $0.00
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 19.01% at $57.86
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 18.07% at $0.02
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 16.81% at $0.02
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 15.98% at $0.08
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 14.29% at $0.01
- CBD Of Denver CBDD shares closed down 12.50% at $0.00
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 12.50% at $0.07
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed down 10.70% at $0.00
- Akanda AKAN shares closed down 7.75% at $0.56
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 7.25% at $0.01
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.21% at $3.73
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 7.14% at $3.25
- Trees CANN shares closed down 6.83% at $0.07
- Goodness Growth Holdings GDNSF shares closed down 6.63% at $0.13
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 6.27% at $0.44
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 6.25% at $0.01
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed down 6.09% at $0.02
- Humble & Fume HUMBF shares closed down 6.03% at $0.01
- Leef Brands LEEEF shares closed down 5.99% at $0.02
- Jushi Holdings JUSHF shares closed down 5.91% at $0.43
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares closed down 5.81% at $0.34
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 5.33% at $1.51
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed down 5.30% at $0.61
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 4.70% at $1.42
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 4.62% at $0.02
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.59% at $0.55
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 4.54% at $0.04
- PureTech Health PRTC shares closed down 4.44% at $27.76
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 4.26% at $0.01
- Skye Bioscience SKYE shares closed down 4.21% at $0.02
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.07% at $0.59
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed down 4.06% at $0.01
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.97% at $0.27
- Incannex Healthcare IXHL shares closed down 3.86% at $1.85
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 3.79% at $0.09
- Agrify AGFY shares closed down 3.75% at $3.08
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 3.66% at $1.84
- Bright Green BGXX shares closed down 3.62% at $0.69
- SciSparc SPRC shares closed down 3.55% at $0.44
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 3.50% at $1.38
- WM Tech MAPS shares closed down 3.39% at $1.14
- Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR shares closed down 3.36% at $0.21
- AFC Gamma AFCG shares closed down 3.23% at $13.49
