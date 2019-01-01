QQQ
Range
2.26 - 2.34
Vol / Avg.
201.6K/681.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.17 - 7.03
Mkt Cap
94M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
41.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company that is focused on developing and commercializing proprietary next-generation synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product pipeline consists Zygel which is a pharmaceutically-produced CBD, a non-euphoric cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals's (ZYNE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) was reported by Needham on July 1, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZYNE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)?

A

The stock price for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is $2.28 last updated Today at 6:42:39 PM.

Q

Does Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) reporting earnings?

A

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) operate in?

A

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.