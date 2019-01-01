QQQ
Humble & Fume Inc is a cannabis distribution solution providing customer-centric services and accessories. It is a fully integrated cannabis distribution solution for retailers, Canadian licensed cannabis producers, American multi-state operators, and cannabis customers. Its products include Amethyst Crystal Pipe, Invincipole Replacement Screens, Replacement Bowl Screens, Invincipole Aluminum & Steel Downstem, MouthPeace Filter Refill Display, MouthPeace Full Kit Display, Unbleached Pure Wood Cones, Blend Unbleached Pure Hemp & Flax Cones among others. The firm operates in the segment in two geographical locations: Canada and the USA of which it generates substantial revenue from the USA.

Humble & Fume Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Humble & Fume (HUMBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Humble & Fume (OTCQX: HUMBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Humble & Fume's (HUMBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Humble & Fume.

Q

What is the target price for Humble & Fume (HUMBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Humble & Fume

Q

Current Stock Price for Humble & Fume (HUMBF)?

A

The stock price for Humble & Fume (OTCQX: HUMBF) is $0.2492 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:12:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Humble & Fume (HUMBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Humble & Fume.

Q

When is Humble & Fume (OTCQX:HUMBF) reporting earnings?

A

Humble & Fume does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Humble & Fume (HUMBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Humble & Fume.

Q

What sector and industry does Humble & Fume (HUMBF) operate in?

A

Humble & Fume is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.