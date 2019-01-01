Humble & Fume Inc is a cannabis distribution solution providing customer-centric services and accessories. It is a fully integrated cannabis distribution solution for retailers, Canadian licensed cannabis producers, American multi-state operators, and cannabis customers. Its products include Amethyst Crystal Pipe, Invincipole Replacement Screens, Replacement Bowl Screens, Invincipole Aluminum & Steel Downstem, MouthPeace Filter Refill Display, MouthPeace Full Kit Display, Unbleached Pure Wood Cones, Blend Unbleached Pure Hemp & Flax Cones among others. The firm operates in the segment in two geographical locations: Canada and the USA of which it generates substantial revenue from the USA.