CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety, efficacy and patient adherence. Its technology platform includes oral dissolving film (ODF), and encapsulation systems (microCURE) compatible with ODF, chews, oral solutions, topical and transdermal dose forms. It is developing a 50,000IU, once per week, Vitamin D3 ODF for oral administration to be distributed in the United States and the MENA region. Its pharmaceutical drug program includes CUREfilm Blue and CUREfilm Canna.