QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.45 - 0.45
Vol / Avg.
3.5K/153.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 1.3
Mkt Cap
29M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
65.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 9:27AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 3:48PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety, efficacy and patient adherence. Its technology platform includes oral dissolving film (ODF), and encapsulation systems (microCURE) compatible with ODF, chews, oral solutions, topical and transdermal dose forms. It is developing a 50,000IU, once per week, Vitamin D3 ODF for oral administration to be distributed in the United States and the MENA region. Its pharmaceutical drug program includes CUREfilm Blue and CUREfilm Canna.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTCQB: CURR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg's (CURR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg.

Q

What is the target price for CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg

Q

Current Stock Price for CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)?

A

The stock price for CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTCQB: CURR) is $0.445 last updated Today at 2:58:00 PM.

Q

Does CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg.

Q

When is CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTCQB:CURR) reporting earnings?

A

CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR) operate in?

A

CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.