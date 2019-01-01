QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.12 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
110.8K/249.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.6
Mkt Cap
33.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
264.3M
Outstanding
MediPharm Labs Corp, along with its subsidiaries, produces purified, pharmaceutical-like cannabis extracts and related derivative products. The company generates revenue from Private label, White label, the Tolling process, and others. Some of its vape brands are Northern Lights, Blue Dream, 2:1 CBD:THC, Pink Kush and GG4. Its geographical segments are Canada and Australia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MediPharm Labs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MediPharm Labs (MEDIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MediPharm Labs (OTCQX: MEDIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MediPharm Labs's (MEDIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MediPharm Labs.

Q

What is the target price for MediPharm Labs (MEDIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MediPharm Labs

Q

Current Stock Price for MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)?

A

The stock price for MediPharm Labs (OTCQX: MEDIF) is $0.1257 last updated Today at 3:27:25 PM.

Q

Does MediPharm Labs (MEDIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MediPharm Labs.

Q

When is MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) reporting earnings?

A

MediPharm Labs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is MediPharm Labs (MEDIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MediPharm Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does MediPharm Labs (MEDIF) operate in?

A

MediPharm Labs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.