Earnings Scheduled For January 23, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Elevance Health ELV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.86 per share on revenue of $44.72 billion.
• Chunghwa Telecom CHT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• WNS (Hldgs) WNS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $332.22 million.
• Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $142.92 million.
• OSI Systems OSIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $406.61 million.
• Union Pacific UNP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $6.15 billion.
• Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $283.78 million.
• Old Republic Intl ORI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
• West Bancorp WTBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $21.42 million.
• Valley Ntl VLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $467.97 million.
• MarineMax HZO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $485.52 million.
• First BanCorp FBP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $236.55 million.
• Novagold Resources NG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Northern Trust NTRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
• Dr Reddy's Laboratories RDY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $964.48 million.
• Amalgamated Financial AMAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $81.90 million.
• MakeMyTrip MMYT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $264.99 million.
• Heritage Financial HFWA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $60.71 million.
• Dime Community Bancshares DCOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $62.64 million.
• McCormick & Co MKC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• American Airlines Gr AAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $13.13 billion.
• TAL Education TAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $539.86 million.
• Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.55 million.
• LSI Industries LYTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $129.20 million.
• GATX GATX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $399.00 million.
• Independent Bank IBCP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $48.94 million.
• Freeport-McMoRan FCX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.27 billion.
• Banc of California BANC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $272.18 million.
• GE Aero GE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $9.84 billion.
• Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $222.26 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Texas Instruments TXN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.
• Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $284.91 million.
• OceanFirst Financial OCFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $94.95 million.
• First Western Financial MYFW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $24.41 million.
• SouthState SSB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $434.57 million.
• Five Point Holdings FPH is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• USCB Financial Holdings USCB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $22.41 million.
• First Financial Bancor FFBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $216.32 million.
• First Bank FRBA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $32.84 million.
• SLM SLM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $371.74 million.
• MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $57.00 million.
• Midland States Bancorp MSBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $73.57 million.
• Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $67.43 million.
• Customers Bancorp CUBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $164.07 million.
• East West Bancorp EWBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $659.00 million.
• Intuitive Surgical ISRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
• Glacier Bancorp GBCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $224.99 million.
• Business First Bancshares BFST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $75.13 million.
• SB Finl Gr SBFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $10.20 million.
• Byline Bancorp BY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $100.39 million.
• Eastern Bankshares EBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $184.71 million.
• 1st Source SRCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $97.65 million.
• Associated Banc ASB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $337.81 million.
• Columbia Banking System COLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $489.74 million.
• CSX CSX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
