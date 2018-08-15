Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.
Takeaways From 13F Season
Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. Overall, it appears fund managers were doing more selling than buying of many popular tickers.
- Surprisingly, no major fund manager mentioned below was buying Amazon in the second quarter.
- Apple recently crossed the $1 trillion mark, but fund managers were mostly indifferent. Buffett added to his stake while Einhorn took profits.
- Wells Fargo was a popular stock in the second quarter, with Rosenstein adding to his position and Buffett and Cooperman reducing their exposure.
- Among the FANG stocks, managers were most bullish on Facebook, with Rosenstein, Soros and Coleman all adding to their stakes.
- George Soros made a semiconductor statement, selling Nvidia and buying Advanced Micro Devices and Intel.
Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.
David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital
Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:
Notable Q2 Sells/Decreases:
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)
- Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU)
- Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR)
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)
Dan Loeb’s Third Point
Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM)
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE)
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V)
- PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)
Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:
Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors
Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:
Notable Q2 Sells/Decreases:
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH)
- Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)
- Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA)
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH)
Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners
Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:
- Alphabet, Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)
- Alibaba Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BABA)
- GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB)
- Wells Fargo
- Microsoft
Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:
Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global
Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT)
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)
- Citigroup
Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:
- eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG)
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)
- Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)
- PayPal
- Microsoft
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway
Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS)
- Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)
- Apple
- General Motors
Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:
George Soros’ Soros Fund Management
Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:
Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)
- Dropbox
- Microsoft
- Alphabet
- General Motors
Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital
Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF)
- Amtrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI)
Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG)
Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital
Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)
- Mondelez International (NYSE: MDLZ)
- Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW)
Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:
- Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP)
Paul Tudor Jones’ Tudor Investment
Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)
- Electronic Arts
Notable Q2 Sells/Decreases:
