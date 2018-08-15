The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season

Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. Overall, it appears fund managers were doing more selling than buying of many popular tickers.

Surprisingly, no major fund manager mentioned below was buying Amazon in the second quarter.

Apple recently crossed the $1 trillion mark, but fund managers were mostly indifferent. Buffett added to his stake while Einhorn took profits.

Wells Fargo was a popular stock in the second quarter, with Rosenstein adding to his position and Buffett and Cooperman reducing their exposure.

Among the FANG stocks, managers were most bullish on Facebook, with Rosenstein, Soros and Coleman all adding to their stakes.

George Soros made a semiconductor statement, selling Nvidia and buying Advanced Micro Devices and Intel.

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY)

(NYSE: BBY) Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)

Notable Q2 Sells/Decreases:

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

(NYSE: TWTR) Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)

(NYSE: ANF) Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU)

(NASDAQ: ROKU) Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR)

(NYSE: TPR) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

Dan Loeb’s Third Point

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

(NASDAQ: MSFT) Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM)

(NYSE: CRM) Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)

(NASDAQ: EA) Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE)

(NASDAQ: ADBE) Visa Inc (NYSE: V)

(NYSE: V) PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)

(NYSE: C) Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)

Notable Q2 Sells/Decreases:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH)

(NASDAQ: GWPH) Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)

(NYSE: WFC) Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)

(NYSE: BMY) Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA)

(NASDAQ: DISCA) DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH)

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Alphabet, Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Alibaba Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BABA)

(NASDAQ: BABA) GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB)

(NASDAQ: GRUB) Facebook

Wells Fargo

Microsoft

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

(NYSE: GM) Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX)

(NASDAQ: DBX) Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF)

(NYSE: TIF) Adobe Systems

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT)

(NYSE: SPOT) Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)

(NASDAQ: SBUX) Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)

(NASDAQ: EA) Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)

(NYSE: HD) Facebook

Citigroup

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)

(NASDAQ: EBAY) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG)

(NYSE: CMG) American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)

(NYSE: AXP) Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)

(NYSE: DPZ) Twitter

PayPal

Microsoft

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA)

(NYSE: TEVA) Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS)

(NYSE: GS) Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)

(NYSE: LUV) Apple

General Motors

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

American Airlines Group Inc (NYSE: AAL)

(NYSE: AAL) United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL)

(NYSE: UAL) Wells Fargo

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc . (NASDAQ: AMD)

. (NASDAQ: AMD) Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

(NASDAQ: INTC) Facebook

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

(NASDAQ: NVDA) Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)

(NYSE: SNAP) Dropbox

Microsoft

Alphabet

General Motors

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

(NYSE: VMW) Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF)

(NYSE: HLF) Amtrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG)

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)

(NYSE: UTX) Mondelez International (NYSE: MDLZ)

(NYSE: MDLZ) Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW)

Notable Q2 Sells/Reductions:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP)

Paul Tudor Jones’ Tudor Investment

Notable Q2 Buys/Increases:

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

(NYSE: GE) Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)

(NYSE: MS) Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)

(NYSE: NKE) Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)

(NYSE: WMT) Electronic Arts

Notable Q2 Sells/Decreases: