Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2022

Upgrades

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Sabra Health Care REIT showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sabra Health Care REIT shows a 52-week-high of $19.02 and a 52-week-low of $12.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.87.

CLSA upgraded the previous rating for Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE:GOTU) from Sell to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Gaotu Techedu had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Gaotu Techedu shows a 52-week-high of $93.33 and a 52-week-low of $1.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.70.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, XPO Logistics showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.45 and a 52-week-low of $59.22. At the end of the last trading period, XPO Logistics closed at $72.39.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Chart Industries showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $206.29 and a 52-week-low of $108.29. Chart Industries closed at $169.88 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Liberty Oilfield Services showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Liberty Oilfield Services shows a 52-week-high of $17.78 and a 52-week-low of $8.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.95.

For Ternium SA (NYSE:TX), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Ternium showed an EPS of $5.08, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $56.86 and a 52-week-low of $32.46. At the end of the last trading period, Ternium closed at $40.40.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shoals Technologies Gr shows a 52-week-high of $39.98 and a 52-week-low of $11.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.64.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Parsons Corp showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Parsons Corp shows a 52-week-high of $44.94 and a 52-week-low of $29.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.56.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Booz Allen Hamilton shows a 52-week-high of $91.00 and a 52-week-low of $69.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.82.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Ventas showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.09 and a 52-week-low of $45.44. At the end of the last trading period, Ventas closed at $58.86.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) from Hold to Buy. Keysight Technologies earned $1.65 in the first quarter, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Keysight Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $209.08 and a 52-week-low of $133.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.49.

Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Exelon had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.21 and a 52-week-low of $40.11. Exelon closed at $43.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Texas Roadhouse showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Texas Roadhouse shows a 52-week-high of $110.75 and a 52-week-low of $69.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.59.

Downgrades

For ChampionX Corp (NASDAQ:CHX), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. ChampionX earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.48 and a 52-week-low of $18.26. At the end of the last trading period, ChampionX closed at $25.67.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) from Buy to Neutral. Cactus earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.18 and a 52-week-low of $27.26. Cactus closed at $59.60 at the end of the last trading period.

For Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Weibo showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Weibo shows a 52-week-high of $64.70 and a 52-week-low of $23.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.46.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Medical Properties Trust showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Medical Properties Trust shows a 52-week-high of $24.13 and a 52-week-low of $19.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.61.

For Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.97 and a 52-week-low of $4.34. At the end of the last trading period, Marketwise closed at $4.74.

For Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Pinnacle West Capital had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.54 and a 52-week-low of $62.78. Pinnacle West Capital closed at $74.23 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Baird, the prior rating for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. DocuSign earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $314.76 and a 52-week-low of $90.90. At the end of the last trading period, DocuSign closed at $93.88.

For CareTrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, CareTrust REIT had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current stock performance of CareTrust REIT shows a 52-week-high of $24.89 and a 52-week-low of $16.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.59.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was changed from Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, DocuSign showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $314.76 and a 52-week-low of $90.90. At the end of the last trading period, DocuSign closed at $93.88.

According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GMTX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Gemini Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $19.09 and a 52-week-low of $1.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.49.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Chevron showed an EPS of $2.56, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chevron shows a 52-week-high of $174.76 and a 52-week-low of $92.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $170.82.

William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Tilly's earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tilly's shows a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $10.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.25.

For Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, Oracle had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. The current stock performance of Oracle shows a 52-week-high of $106.34 and a 52-week-low of $65.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.65.

Initiations

CL King initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Performance Food Group is set to $60.00. In the second quarter, Performance Food Group showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.89 and a 52-week-low of $38.82. At the end of the last trading period, Performance Food Group closed at $48.18.

With a Buy rating, CL King initiated coverage on US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for US Foods Hldg. US Foods Hldg earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.10 and a 52-week-low of $30.02. At the end of the last trading period, US Foods Hldg closed at $34.39.

For Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), CL King initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Sysco earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.22 and a 52-week-low of $68.05. Sysco closed at $79.98 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI). The price target seems to have been set at $425.00 for United Rentals. United Rentals earned $7.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Rentals shows a 52-week-high of $414.99 and a 52-week-low of $285.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $321.25.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy rating. The price target for Uber Technologies is set to $50.00. For the fourth quarter, Uber Technologies had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current stock performance of Uber Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $61.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.41.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Terex is set to $64.00. Terex earned $0.82 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Terex shows a 52-week-high of $55.60 and a 52-week-low of $35.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.90.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on RBC Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for RBC Bearings is set to $235.00. For the third quarter, RBC Bearings had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $250.52 and a 52-week-low of $165.99. RBC Bearings closed at $191.46 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK). The price target seems to have been set at $117.00 for Oshkosh. Oshkosh earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oshkosh shows a 52-week-high of $137.47 and a 52-week-low of $95.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.60.

With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE:MTW). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Manitowoc Co. Manitowoc Co earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Manitowoc Co shows a 52-week-high of $28.32 and a 52-week-low of $14.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.25.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI). The price target seems to have been set at $205.00 for Herc Holdings. For the fourth quarter, Herc Holdings had an EPS of $2.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $203.14 and a 52-week-low of $85.76. Herc Holdings closed at $145.98 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) with an Overweight rating. The price target for H&E Equipment Servs is set to $55.00. H&E Equipment Servs earned $0.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.69 and a 52-week-low of $28.28. At the end of the last trading period, H&E Equipment Servs closed at $41.85.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Deere & Co (NYSE:DE). The price target seems to have been set at $455.00 for Deere. For the first quarter, Deere had an EPS of $2.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $405.49 and a 52-week-low of $320.50. Deere closed at $378.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Caterpillar is set to $231.00. In the fourth quarter, Caterpillar showed an EPS of $2.69, compared to $2.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $246.69 and a 52-week-low of $179.67. Caterpillar closed at $211.79 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AGCO is set to $175.00. For the fourth quarter, AGCO had an EPS of $3.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $158.62 and a 52-week-low of $108.56. At the end of the last trading period, AGCO closed at $129.72.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Amazon.com is set to $4100.00. For the fourth quarter, Amazon.com had an EPS of $5.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $14.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3773.08 and a 52-week-low of $2671.45. Amazon.com closed at $2936.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Meta Platforms is set to $265.00. In the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms showed an EPS of $3.67, compared to $3.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $186.11. At the end of the last trading period, Meta Platforms closed at $195.21.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Chewy. Chewy earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.74 and a 52-week-low of $36.69. At the end of the last trading period, Chewy closed at $38.37.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Roblox. Roblox earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $39.51. Roblox closed at $41.47 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH). The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for Match Group. Match Group earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.00 and a 52-week-low of $84.20. At the end of the last trading period, Match Group closed at $94.91.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $28.00. For the fourth quarter, Bumble had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.49 and a 52-week-low of $15.41. Bumble closed at $23.24 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY). The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for Etsy. In the fourth quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $307.75 and a 52-week-low of $109.38. Etsy closed at $136.98 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Lyft is set to $43.00. Lyft earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lyft shows a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $33.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.63.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG). The price target seems to have been set at $2512.00 for Booking Holdings. Booking Holdings earned $15.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2715.66 and a 52-week-low of $1796.45. At the end of the last trading period, Booking Holdings closed at $2030.36.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE). The price target seems to have been set at $218.00 for Expedia Group. In the fourth quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $2.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Expedia Group shows a 52-week-high of $217.72 and a 52-week-low of $136.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $178.91.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Snap is set to $45.00. For the fourth quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $24.32. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $31.74.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Twitter. For the fourth quarter, Twitter had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Twitter shows a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.12.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Airbnb. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $215.49 and a 52-week-low of $129.71. Airbnb closed at $151.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $3150.00. For the fourth quarter, Alphabet had an EPS of $30.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $22.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3042.00 and a 52-week-low of $2010.73. At the end of the last trading period, Alphabet closed at $2653.64.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Warner Music Group is set to $42.00. Warner Music Group earned $0.43 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.23 and a 52-week-low of $29.34. Warner Music Group closed at $33.25 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT). The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Spotify Technology. In the fourth quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $305.60 and a 52-week-low of $125.84. At the end of the last trading period, Spotify Technology closed at $132.67.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Centerspace is set to $105.00. For the fourth quarter, Centerspace had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The current stock performance of Centerspace shows a 52-week-high of $112.27 and a 52-week-low of $66.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.25.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Nuvei Corp (NASDAQ:NVEI). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Nuvei. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.23 and a 52-week-low of $43.10. Nuvei closed at $56.75 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on The Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ:SKIN). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Beauty Health. The current stock performance of Beauty Health shows a 52-week-high of $30.17 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.32.

Latest Ratings for SBRA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Feb 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022KeybancInitiates Coverage OnSector Weight

Analyst Ratings

