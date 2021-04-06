Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2021
Upgrades
- Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for BBQ Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBQ) from Hold to Buy. BBQ Hldgs earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.40 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. At the end of the last trading period, BBQ Hldgs closed at $9.07.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Alaska Air Gr showed an EPS of $2.55, compared to $1.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.75 and a 52-week-low of $23.39. At the end of the last trading period, Alaska Air Gr closed at $71.15.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, United Airlines Holdings had an EPS of $7.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.67. The current stock performance of United Airlines Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $63.70 and a 52-week-low of $18.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.29.
- Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Wynn Resorts had an EPS of $2.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $143.88 and a 52-week-low of $46.21. Wynn Resorts closed at $131.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) was changed from Sell to Neutral. IZEA Worldwide earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IZEA Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $7.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.45.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) from Underweight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Allegion showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allegion shows a 52-week-high of $130.06 and a 52-week-low of $82.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.07.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE:PARR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Par Pacific Hldgs had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The current stock performance of Par Pacific Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $20.18 and a 52-week-low of $5.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.79.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Freeport-McMoRan had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.20. Freeport-McMoRan closed at $35.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:DCOM) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.40 and a 52-week-low of $10.59. At the end of the last trading period, Dime Community Bancshares closed at $30.40.
- Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Vishay Intertechnology had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.67 and a 52-week-low of $12.86. Vishay Intertechnology closed at $25.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Snap showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.59 and a 52-week-low of $10.85. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $54.08.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) from Neutral to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.78. Banco Santander closed at $3.47 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- CJS Securities downgraded the previous rating for NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) from Outperform to Market Perform. NN earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NN shows a 52-week-high of $8.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.51.
- According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for People's United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, People's United Finl showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of People's United Finl shows a 52-week-high of $19.39 and a 52-week-low of $9.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.08.
- According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $58.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.18.
- Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.92. At the end of the last trading period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $21.18.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Colfax earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.26 and a 52-week-low of $16.18. Colfax closed at $44.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Credit Suisse Group earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Credit Suisse Group shows a 52-week-high of $14.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.87.
- For Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Mr. Cooper Group had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The current stock performance of Mr. Cooper Group shows a 52-week-high of $37.91 and a 52-week-low of $4.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.53.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, PennyMac Financial Servs showed an EPS of $5.97, compared to $1.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.99 and a 52-week-low of $14.57. At the end of the last trading period, PennyMac Financial Servs closed at $62.98.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, AllianceBernstein Holding had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of AllianceBernstein Holding shows a 52-week-high of $42.93 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.35.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.92. At the end of the last trading period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $21.18.
- For Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.36. The current stock performance of Pioneer Natural Resources shows a 52-week-high of $169.49 and a 52-week-low of $67.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.09.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Chevron showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $1.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.70 and a 52-week-low of $65.16. Chevron closed at $104.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) was changed from Buy to Neutral. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.92. At the end of the last trading period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $21.18.
- For Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Yelp earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.86 and a 52-week-low of $16.61. Yelp closed at $42.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. For the second quarter, Peloton Interactive had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $26.06. At the end of the last trading period, Peloton Interactive closed at $109.09.
Initiations
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Coupang is set to $47.00. The current stock performance of Coupang shows a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.84.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Prometheus Biosciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.33 and a 52-week-low of $16.11. At the end of the last trading period, Prometheus Biosciences closed at $19.08.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Starbucks is set to $128.00. In the first quarter, Starbucks showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.34 and a 52-week-low of $60.90. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $111.02.
- With an Outperform rating, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $226.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.66. Varonis Systems closed at $53.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.98 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. Hayward Holdings closed at $17.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Enterprise Prods Partners. In the fourth quarter, Enterprise Prods Partners showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.71 and a 52-week-low of $13.92. Enterprise Prods Partners closed at $22.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS initiated coverage on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) with a Buy rating. The price target for ALX Oncology Holdings is set to $96.00. In the fourth quarter, ALX Oncology Holdings showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ALX Oncology Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $117.45 and a 52-week-low of $29.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.23.
- With an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for American Airlines Group. For the fourth quarter, American Airlines Group had an EPS of $3.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.09 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. American Airlines Group closed at $24.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nuvation Bio is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of Nuvation Bio shows a 52-week-high of $15.07 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.84.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Prometheus Biosciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.33 and a 52-week-low of $16.11. At the end of the last trading period, Prometheus Biosciences closed at $19.08.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.98 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. At the end of the last trading period, Hayward Holdings closed at $17.06.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:GNOG). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Golden Nugget Online. Golden Nugget Online earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Golden Nugget Online shows a 52-week-high of $25.57 and a 52-week-low of $12.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.79.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Coupang. The current stock performance of Coupang shows a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.84.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Hayward Holdings. The current stock performance of Hayward Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $17.98 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.06.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) with an In-Line rating. The price target for DoorDash is set to $153.00. For the fourth quarter, DoorDash had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $256.09 and a 52-week-low of $121.00. DoorDash closed at $133.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) with a Buy rating. The price target for CuriosityStream is set to $16.00. CuriosityStream earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of CuriosityStream shows a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.25.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for JOANN. JOANN earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of JOANN shows a 52-week-high of $12.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.99.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hayward Holdings is set to $21.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.98 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. Hayward Holdings closed at $17.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays initiated coverage on JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for JOANN is set to $17.00. JOANN earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. JOANN closed at $10.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is set to $37.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.60 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Longboard Pharmaceuticals closed at $16.67.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for JOANN. JOANN earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of JOANN shows a 52-week-high of $12.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.99.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Longboard Pharmaceuticals. The current stock performance of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $17.60 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.67.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education Inc (NASDAQ:APEI) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Public Education is set to $43.00. For the fourth quarter, American Public Education had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.09 and a 52-week-low of $20.56. At the end of the last trading period, American Public Education closed at $35.40.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Great Bear Resources Ltd (OTC:GTBAF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Great Bear Resources is set to $23.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.62 and a 52-week-low of $7.46. Great Bear Resources closed at $12.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CHK). The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for Chesapeake Energy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.13. At the end of the last trading period, Chesapeake Energy closed at $44.66.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for JOANN is set to $16.00. JOANN earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. JOANN closed at $10.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE:CTOS). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Custom Truck One Source. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.78. Custom Truck One Source closed at $9.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for JOANN. JOANN earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. JOANN closed at $10.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Simply Good Foods. Simply Good Foods earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.25 and a 52-week-low of $15.65. At the end of the last trading period, Simply Good Foods closed at $31.38.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Hayward Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.98 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. At the end of the last trading period, Hayward Holdings closed at $17.06.
- With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Hayward Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.98 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. Hayward Holdings closed at $17.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD). The price target seems to have been set at $237.00 for McDonald's. McDonald's earned $1.70 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of McDonald's shows a 52-week-high of $231.91 and a 52-week-low of $156.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $228.64.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Yum Brands is set to $118.00. For the fourth quarter, Yum Brands had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.68 and a 52-week-low of $62.16. At the end of the last trading period, Yum Brands closed at $110.46.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Yum China Holdings is set to $72.00. In the fourth quarter, Yum China Holdings showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Yum China Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $64.64 and a 52-week-low of $40.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.17.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Longboard Pharmaceuticals. The current stock performance of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $17.60 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.67.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Alarm.com Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Alarm.com Holdings. Alarm.com Holdings earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.67 and a 52-week-low of $35.50. At the end of the last trading period, Alarm.com Holdings closed at $88.32.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Etsy is set to $265.00. In the fourth quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Etsy shows a 52-week-high of $251.86 and a 52-week-low of $34.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $197.20.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Metromile Inc (NASDAQ:MILE). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Metromile. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Metromile's EPS was $1.56. The current stock performance of Metromile shows a 52-week-high of $20.39 and a 52-week-low of $9.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.23.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for JOANN. JOANN earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. At the end of the last trading period, JOANN closed at $10.99.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for YETI Holdings is set to $85.00. YETI Holdings earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of YETI Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $80.89 and a 52-week-low of $16.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.90.
- With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Celsius Holdings. For the fourth quarter, Celsius Holdings had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. Celsius Holdings closed at $51.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set to $164.00. Peloton Interactive earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $26.06. At the end of the last trading period, Peloton Interactive closed at $109.09.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $64.00. Bumble earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.40. At the end of the last trading period, Bumble closed at $63.99.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG). The price target seems to have been set at $179.00 for Zillow Gr. For the fourth quarter, Zillow Gr had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Zillow Gr shows a 52-week-high of $212.40 and a 52-week-low of $28.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.21.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX). The price target seems to have been set at $370.00 for Wix.com. In the fourth quarter, Wix.com showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $92.69. At the end of the last trading period, Wix.com closed at $298.00.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Airbnb is set to $245.00. Airbnb earned $2.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. At the end of the last trading period, Airbnb closed at $186.69.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Prometheus Biosciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.33 and a 52-week-low of $16.11. At the end of the last trading period, Prometheus Biosciences closed at $19.08.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for ContextLogic. ContextLogic earned $3.04 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.85 and a 52-week-low of $0.28. At the end of the last trading period, ContextLogic closed at $15.32.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Trade Desk is set to $770.00. Trade Desk earned $3.71 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $972.80 and a 52-week-low of $153.50. At the end of the last trading period, Trade Desk closed at $653.18.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Trupanion. Trupanion earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.53 and a 52-week-low of $23.80. At the end of the last trading period, Trupanion closed at $72.77.
- With an In-Line rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY). The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for GoDaddy. For the fourth quarter, GoDaddy had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.75 and a 52-week-low of $50.63. GoDaddy closed at $81.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Magnite is set to $44.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Magnite's EPS was $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Magnite closed at $40.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Shopify is set to $1360.00. For the fourth quarter, Shopify had an EPS of $1.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1499.75 and a 52-week-low of $345.00. Shopify closed at $1145.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS). The price target seems to have been set at $97.00 for Pinterest. Pinterest earned $0.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. Pinterest closed at $79.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Stitch Fix is set to $78.00. In the second quarter, Stitch Fix showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.76 and a 52-week-low of $11.13. Stitch Fix closed at $48.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) with an In-Line rating. The price target for PubMatic is set to $53.00. PubMatic earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of PubMatic shows a 52-week-high of $76.96 and a 52-week-low of $22.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.12.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Roku is set to $400.00. In the fourth quarter, Roku showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $486.72 and a 52-week-low of $79.38. Roku closed at $328.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an In-Line rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Redfin. For the fourth quarter, Redfin had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Redfin shows a 52-week-high of $98.44 and a 52-week-low of $12.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.39.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Hayward Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.98 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. Hayward Holdings closed at $17.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Yandex is set to $81.00. Yandex earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.32 and a 52-week-low of $32.08. At the end of the last trading period, Yandex closed at $64.74.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Prometheus Biosciences. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.33 and a 52-week-low of $16.11. Prometheus Biosciences closed at $19.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Hayward Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.98 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. At the end of the last trading period, Hayward Holdings closed at $17.06.
- With an Outperform rating, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for JOANN. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, JOANN's EPS was $1.05. The current stock performance of JOANN shows a 52-week-high of $12.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.99.
