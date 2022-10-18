ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Minerva Neurosciences Shares Dipped By Around 70%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 18, 2022 5:27 AM | 10 min read
Why Minerva Neurosciences Shares Dipped By Around 70%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR surged 163.8% to close at $0.8970 on Monday after the company announced a $16.5 million award and royalty/supply relief in the AMPYRA arbitration case.
  • Inpixon INPX shares gained 90.6% to settle at $9.11 after gaining 10% on Friday. Last Tuesday the company announced new purchase orders.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares jumped 60.4% to close at $0.8338 on Monday after jumping 48% on Friday.
  • Oblong, Inc. OBLG gained 54.4% to settle at $0.3597.
  • Archaea Energy Inc. LFG rose 54.2% to close at $26.02 after the company announced it will be acquired by BP for approximately $4.1 billion.
  • Babylon Holdings Limited BBLN gained 43.7% to close at $0.5321. Babylon announced agreement to sell 145.89 million of Class A ordinary shares certain institutional and other accredited investors in a private investment in public equity at a price of $0.42122/share.
  • OPAL Fuels Inc. OPAL climbed 40.9% to close at $9.85.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 39.1% to close at $2.24.
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB gained 35.2% to settle at $0.2146. Statera Biopharma announced signing of a binding MOU with Holobeam Technologies to gain access to Holobeam's disruptive diagnostic imaging and therapeutic technology for cancer patients.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MACK jumped 32% to close at $4.41.
  • SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG rose 31.4% to close at $1.34.
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI gained 26.6% to settle at $9.58.
  • WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG jumped 25% to settle at $1.50. WeTrade Group recently announced strategic alliance for global social e-commerce and payment business.
  • Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV gained 22.4% to close at $1.22 after the company announced the receipt of a purchase order for 1,000 VMC 1200 Class 3 Electric Trucks from Pioneer Auto Group.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE surged 21.4% to settle at $1.76.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 21% to settle at $0.2930.
  • Roblox Corporation RBLX shares climbed 19.8% to close at $42.61 after the company reported September 2022 key metrics; daily active users were 57.8 million, up 23% year-over-year, and estimated bookings were between $212 million and $219 million, up 11% to 15% year-over-year.
  • Seritage Growth Properties SRG surged 19.3% to close at $9.91.
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI rose 19.3% to settle at $1.92.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM gained 18.8% to close at $0.9561.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA jumped 18.8% to settle at $35.89.
  • Bandwidth Inc. BAND rose 18.6% to close at $11.09.
  • Inventiva S.A. IVA surged 18.5% to close at $6.70.
  • Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT climbed 17.4% to close at $7.89.
  • Otonomo Technologies Ltd. OTMO gained 17.3% to settle at $0.27.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO jumped 17.3% to close at $1.83. Inovio Pharmaceuticals recently announced interim results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating INO-3107 for HPV 6 and HPV 11-associated Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) in adults.
  • Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX gained 16.3% to close at $6.01.
  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX jumped 15.9% to settle at $0.8570.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH climbed 15% to close at $1.38.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE climbed 15% to close at $5.60.
  • Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK surged 14.9% to close at $16.54.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB gained 14.6% to close at $47.31. Spectrum Brands filed answer to DOJ complaint to block sale of hardware and home improvement division to ASSA ABLOY.
  • Glatfelter Corporation GLT surged 14.4% to close at $2.38.
  • Wayfair Inc. W climbed 13.8% to settle at $32.25.
  • Cloudflare, Inc. NET gained 13.2% to settle at $51.72 after analysts at Wells Fargo raised their rating of the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
  • Cimpress plc CMPR rose 13.1% to close at $24.27.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX climbed 13% to close at $8.18.
  • Gold Royalty Corp. GROY climbed 12.7% to close at $2.39.
  • Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP rose 12.6% to close at $1.16. Wheels Up announced new financing to support investments in operations, technology and member experience.
  • Canoo Inc. GOEV surged 12.4% to close at $1.45 after the company announced a binding order for 9,300 American-made electric vehicles from Kingbee.
  • MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI rose 12.4% to close at $850.66.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY surged 12.3% to close at $4.48.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR gained 12.2% to close at $0.4375.
  • Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM surged 12% to close at $1.31.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX climbed 11.9% to close at $0.1575 after the company was granted orphan drug designation by the European Medicines agency for microvillus disease.
  • Dillard's, Inc. DDS gained 11.9% to close at $314.32.
  • Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU gained 11.7% to close at $5.55.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS gained 11.7% to close at $33.89.
  • Sprout Social, Inc. SPT rose 11.1% to close at $60.18.
  • LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL gained 9.6% to settle at $5.03.
  • UiPath Inc. PATH climbed 9.1% to close at $12.13.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN climbed 8.8% to close at $69.17.
  • Block, Inc. SQ gained 8.6% to close at $55.92.
  • Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY gained 8.3% to close at $0.7084. Uber Eats and Leafly partnered on cannabis delivery in Toronto.
  • Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 8.1% to close at $12.09.
  • BlackBerry Limited BB rose 8% to close at $4.30.
  • Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV gained 7.7% to settle at $2.51.
  • Kaleyra, Inc. KLR surged 7.4% to close at $0.8552.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN jumped 6.5% to settle at $113.79. Shares of several companies in the broader tech, including Amazon, traded higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks.
  • Appian Corporation APPN gained 6.3% to close at $41.09.
  • Bank of America Corporation BAC gained 6.1% to close at $33.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.
  • Snap Inc. SNAP gained 6% to close at $10.59. MKM Partners maintained Snap with a Buy and lowered the price target from $17 to $15.
  • Splunk Inc. SPLK gained 5.4% to close at $74.04 after activist hedge fund Starboard Value invested in the company.
  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK gained 5.1% to close at $40.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT gained 3.9% to close at $237.53. Shares of large-cap US tech companies traded higher amid overall market strength as stocks across sectors gain. Quarterly earnings from US banks and a UK tax policy reversal have helped lift equities today.

 


Losers

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM shares dipped 70.5% to close at $3.41 on Monday after the company announced topline efficacy and safety results from its CATALINA Phase 2 trial of NGM621 for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Over 52 weeks of treatment, NGM621 administered every four weeks (Q4W) (n=108) and every eight weeks (Q8W) (n=104) demonstrated a GA lesion area reduction of 6.3% and 6.5%, respectively, compared to sham (n=106), which did not reach statistical significance in either arm.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV dipped 69.6% to close at $4.09 after the company received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for roluperidone for negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG fell 54.1% to close at $2.99 after gaining 24% on Friday.
  • Cano Health, Inc. CANO dropped 42.5% to close at $4.73 after reports that CVS Health has decided not to pursue an acquisition of Cano.
  • Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI fell 30.2% to close at $13.30.
  • SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS dipped 26.3% to settle at $3.30.
  • Agrify Corporation AGFY fell 26.2% to close at $1.07 after jumping around 54% on Friday.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR declined 26.1% to settle at $4.90.
  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST dropped 21.7% to close at $6.65. Milestone Pharmaceuticals said its phase 3 trial for treatment of paroxysmal subraventricular tachycardia met its primary endpoint.
  • Schmitt Industries, Inc. SMIT fell 21.6% to close at $1.27. The company recently issued an S-1 filing showing prospectus related to a rights offering.
  • Laser Photonics Corporation LASE dipped 19.8% to close at $3.94.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT dropped 18.6% to close at $0.4784.
  • Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT fell 18.5% to close at $1.10. Rubicon Technologies named Phil Rodoni as CEO.
  • FLJ Group Limited FLJ dropped 15% to settle at $1.97.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO dipped 15% to close at $1.0197 after dropping 17% on Friday.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD OCG dropped 13.5% to close at $0.6010.
  • MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO fell 13.2% to close at $2.24.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE declined 11.7% to close at $4.59.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 10.9% to close at $3.50.
  • TH International Limited THCH dropped 10.5% to settle at $3.85.
  • Castellum, Inc. CTM fell 10.2% to close at $1.32.
  • Missfresh Limited MF declined 9.8% to close at $1.65.
  • TOP Financial Group Limited TOP declined 8.6% to close at $5.02.
  • Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX dropped 8.6% to settle at $6.08. Oppenheimer recently initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $14.
  • Fox Corporation FOX fell 8.1% to close at $26.80 after the company said it formed a special committee to explore a potential combination with News Corporation.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Communications EquipmentElectronic Equipment ManufacturersInformation TechnologyMovers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas