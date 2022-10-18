Why Minerva Neurosciences Shares Dipped By Around 70%; Here Are 90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR surged 163.8% to close at $0.8970 on Monday after the company announced a $16.5 million award and royalty/supply relief in the AMPYRA arbitration case.
- Inpixon INPX shares gained 90.6% to settle at $9.11 after gaining 10% on Friday. Last Tuesday the company announced new purchase orders.
- FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares jumped 60.4% to close at $0.8338 on Monday after jumping 48% on Friday.
- Oblong, Inc. OBLG gained 54.4% to settle at $0.3597.
- Archaea Energy Inc. LFG rose 54.2% to close at $26.02 after the company announced it will be acquired by BP for approximately $4.1 billion.
- Babylon Holdings Limited BBLN gained 43.7% to close at $0.5321. Babylon announced agreement to sell 145.89 million of Class A ordinary shares certain institutional and other accredited investors in a private investment in public equity at a price of $0.42122/share.
- OPAL Fuels Inc. OPAL climbed 40.9% to close at $9.85.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT rose 39.1% to close at $2.24.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB gained 35.2% to settle at $0.2146. Statera Biopharma announced signing of a binding MOU with Holobeam Technologies to gain access to Holobeam's disruptive diagnostic imaging and therapeutic technology for cancer patients.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MACK jumped 32% to close at $4.41.
- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. SBIG rose 31.4% to close at $1.34.
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI gained 26.6% to settle at $9.58.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG jumped 25% to settle at $1.50. WeTrade Group recently announced strategic alliance for global social e-commerce and payment business.
- Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV gained 22.4% to close at $1.22 after the company announced the receipt of a purchase order for 1,000 VMC 1200 Class 3 Electric Trucks from Pioneer Auto Group.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE surged 21.4% to settle at $1.76.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB rose 21% to settle at $0.2930.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX shares climbed 19.8% to close at $42.61 after the company reported September 2022 key metrics; daily active users were 57.8 million, up 23% year-over-year, and estimated bookings were between $212 million and $219 million, up 11% to 15% year-over-year.
- Seritage Growth Properties SRG surged 19.3% to close at $9.91.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI rose 19.3% to settle at $1.92.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM gained 18.8% to close at $0.9561.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA jumped 18.8% to settle at $35.89.
- Bandwidth Inc. BAND rose 18.6% to close at $11.09.
- Inventiva S.A. IVA surged 18.5% to close at $6.70.
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT climbed 17.4% to close at $7.89.
- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. OTMO gained 17.3% to settle at $0.27.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO jumped 17.3% to close at $1.83. Inovio Pharmaceuticals recently announced interim results from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating INO-3107 for HPV 6 and HPV 11-associated Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) in adults.
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX gained 16.3% to close at $6.01.
- Nutex Health Inc. NUTX jumped 15.9% to settle at $0.8570.
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH climbed 15% to close at $1.38.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE climbed 15% to close at $5.60.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK surged 14.9% to close at $16.54.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB gained 14.6% to close at $47.31. Spectrum Brands filed answer to DOJ complaint to block sale of hardware and home improvement division to ASSA ABLOY.
- Glatfelter Corporation GLT surged 14.4% to close at $2.38.
- Wayfair Inc. W climbed 13.8% to settle at $32.25.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET gained 13.2% to settle at $51.72 after analysts at Wells Fargo raised their rating of the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Cimpress plc CMPR rose 13.1% to close at $24.27.
- Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX climbed 13% to close at $8.18.
- Gold Royalty Corp. GROY climbed 12.7% to close at $2.39.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP rose 12.6% to close at $1.16. Wheels Up announced new financing to support investments in operations, technology and member experience.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV surged 12.4% to close at $1.45 after the company announced a binding order for 9,300 American-made electric vehicles from Kingbee.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI rose 12.4% to close at $850.66.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY surged 12.3% to close at $4.48.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR gained 12.2% to close at $0.4375.
- Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM surged 12% to close at $1.31.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX climbed 11.9% to close at $0.1575 after the company was granted orphan drug designation by the European Medicines agency for microvillus disease.
- Dillard's, Inc. DDS gained 11.9% to close at $314.32.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU gained 11.7% to close at $5.55.
- Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS gained 11.7% to close at $33.89.
- Sprout Social, Inc. SPT rose 11.1% to close at $60.18.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. LPL gained 9.6% to settle at $5.03.
- UiPath Inc. PATH climbed 9.1% to close at $12.13.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN climbed 8.8% to close at $69.17.
- Block, Inc. SQ gained 8.6% to close at $55.92.
- Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY gained 8.3% to close at $0.7084. Uber Eats and Leafly partnered on cannabis delivery in Toronto.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 8.1% to close at $12.09.
- BlackBerry Limited BB rose 8% to close at $4.30.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV gained 7.7% to settle at $2.51.
- Kaleyra, Inc. KLR surged 7.4% to close at $0.8552.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN jumped 6.5% to settle at $113.79. Shares of several companies in the broader tech, including Amazon, traded higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks.
- Appian Corporation APPN gained 6.3% to close at $41.09.
- Bank of America Corporation BAC gained 6.1% to close at $33.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.
- Snap Inc. SNAP gained 6% to close at $10.59. MKM Partners maintained Snap with a Buy and lowered the price target from $17 to $15.
- Splunk Inc. SPLK gained 5.4% to close at $74.04 after activist hedge fund Starboard Value invested in the company.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK gained 5.1% to close at $40.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT gained 3.9% to close at $237.53. Shares of large-cap US tech companies traded higher amid overall market strength as stocks across sectors gain. Quarterly earnings from US banks and a UK tax policy reversal have helped lift equities today.
Losers
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM shares dipped 70.5% to close at $3.41 on Monday after the company announced topline efficacy and safety results from its CATALINA Phase 2 trial of NGM621 for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Over 52 weeks of treatment, NGM621 administered every four weeks (Q4W) (n=108) and every eight weeks (Q8W) (n=104) demonstrated a GA lesion area reduction of 6.3% and 6.5%, respectively, compared to sham (n=106), which did not reach statistical significance in either arm.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV dipped 69.6% to close at $4.09 after the company received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for roluperidone for negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG fell 54.1% to close at $2.99 after gaining 24% on Friday.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO dropped 42.5% to close at $4.73 after reports that CVS Health has decided not to pursue an acquisition of Cano.
- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI fell 30.2% to close at $13.30.
- SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS dipped 26.3% to settle at $3.30.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY fell 26.2% to close at $1.07 after jumping around 54% on Friday.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR declined 26.1% to settle at $4.90.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST dropped 21.7% to close at $6.65. Milestone Pharmaceuticals said its phase 3 trial for treatment of paroxysmal subraventricular tachycardia met its primary endpoint.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. SMIT fell 21.6% to close at $1.27. The company recently issued an S-1 filing showing prospectus related to a rights offering.
- Laser Photonics Corporation LASE dipped 19.8% to close at $3.94.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT dropped 18.6% to close at $0.4784.
- Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT fell 18.5% to close at $1.10. Rubicon Technologies named Phil Rodoni as CEO.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ dropped 15% to settle at $1.97.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO dipped 15% to close at $1.0197 after dropping 17% on Friday.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD OCG dropped 13.5% to close at $0.6010.
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO fell 13.2% to close at $2.24.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE declined 11.7% to close at $4.59.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 10.9% to close at $3.50.
- TH International Limited THCH dropped 10.5% to settle at $3.85.
- Castellum, Inc. CTM fell 10.2% to close at $1.32.
- Missfresh Limited MF declined 9.8% to close at $1.65.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP declined 8.6% to close at $5.02.
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX dropped 8.6% to settle at $6.08. Oppenheimer recently initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $14.
- Fox Corporation FOX fell 8.1% to close at $26.80 after the company said it formed a special committee to explore a potential combination with News Corporation.
