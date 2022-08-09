Why Verona Pharma Is Trading Higher By Around 84%, Here Are 85 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Verona Pharma plc VRNA shares jumped 83.6% to $12.70 after the company announced ensifentrine met its primary endpoint and secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial for COPD. The company also reported Q2 earnings results.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR shares surged 49.3% to $1.3405. eFFECTOR Therapeutics appointed Douglas Warner, M.D., as chief medical officer.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. RETO gained 47% to $1.0799 after the company announced its subsidiary REIT Ecological Technology has won the bid for the Longxi County Comprehensive Land Management and Logistics Zone EOD Project.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ gained 45.6% to $17.06 after the company announced MTY Food Group entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for $17.25 per share.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 45.6% to $1.3991. Akanda will supply Cansativa with premium indoor cannabis flower grown at its Sintra facility in Portugal.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 38.8% to $2.2350 after jumping 115% on Monday.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 33.5% to $0.4811 after gaining around 68% on Monday.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. ZKIN jumped 31.2% to $1.64. ZK International won a $75 million bid in 'high quality drinking water household project.'
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN shares gained 30.9% to $6.87. Mersana Therapeutics announced a global collaboration that provides GSK plc an exclusive option to co-develop and commercialize XMT-2056.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA gained 24.5% to $4.52 after reporting a profit for the second quarter.
- PubMatic, Inc. PUBM jumped 22.8% to $21.81 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN surged 21.3% to $27.56. Nielsen postponed court and special meetings of shareholders to permit finalization of preliminary agreement between consortium and The WindAcre Partnership LLC.
- RumbleON, Inc. RMBL gained 21.1% to $24.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Edgio, Inc. EGIO jumped 19.5% to $3.3596 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc. AMBC jumped 18% to $13.16 following upbeat Q2 results.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV gained 17.2% to $259.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Tricida, Inc. TCDA gained 17% to $12.64 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX jumped 16.8% to $4.17 after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and raised FY22 net product sales guidance.
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares rose 16% to $0.7892. Ontrak recently reported closing of registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.0 million.
- Horizon Global Corporation HZN gained 14.3% to $1.60 following Q2 results.
- Lemonade, Inc. LMND shares rose 13.7% to $28.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- AlloVir, Inc. ALVR gained 13.4% to $7.96. The company recently released quarterly results.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO jumped 13.3% to $0.1472. T2 Biosystems said it will explore potential to develop rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox virus.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL rose 12.1% to $40.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI shares gained 11.6% to $0.6851 after Fnu Oudom reported a stake of 44% in the company in a 13D filing.
- Qualys, Inc. QLYS gained 10.6% to $141.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC jumped 10.4% to $17.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR gained 8.3% to $8.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK jumped 7.7% to $15.99.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX rose 7% to $8.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG gained 7% to $73.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. Additionally, Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $65 to $68.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 6.2% to $14.56 after declining around 5% on Monday. JP Morgan recently initiated coverage on Enovix with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $20.
- Peraso Inc. PRSO rose 6.1% to $2.61. Peraso recently received customer orders totaling $6.4 million for mmWave Fixed Wireless Access market.
- News Corporation NWSA gained 5.5% to $18.33 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up year over year and better-than-expected sales results.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. DM shares rose 5% to $2.7175 after posting better-than-expected Q2 sales.
Losers
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL fell 82.4% to $20.55 on volatility following the company's IPO on Friday.
- Quanterix Corporation QTRX shares dipped 60.4% to $6.53 after the company announced Q2 results and provided an update on clinical development programs.
- CorMedix Inc. CRMD fell 56.4% to $3.28 after the company announced it received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA stating that the DefenCath NDA cannot be approved until certain deficiencies are resolved to the satisfaction of the FDA.
- Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU shares fell 50.6% to $0.2865 after the company announced the launch of public offering.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR dipped 47.3% to $7.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 40.7% to $240.00 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. MDNA fell 40.5% to $1.06 after the company announced the launch of a marketed underwritten public offering of 13,333,334 units priced at $1.50 per unit.
- SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX dropped 38.6% to $3.7699. SKYX achieved historic U.S. standardization approval vote – a major milestone towards mandatory status for safety of consumers and professionals.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA fell 37.3% to $0.7031 after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Endo International plc ENDP declined 35.5% to $0.4310 after the company reported a 20% year-over-year drop in Q2 revenues and said it remains in negotiations with creditors. The company expects negotiations to result in a pre-arranged filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code
- Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS dipped 35.3% to $1.23 after the company reported ride-hailing platform operating metrics for July.
- Vroom, Inc. VRM dropped 34% to $1.6223 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR shares fell 33.8% to $9.26 after reporting downbeat second quarter financial results and announced an update to a strategic review.
- DermTech, Inc. DMTK declined 31.4% to $5.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 29.7% to $40.25 after the company reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the year.
- Oportun Financial Corporation OPRT dropped 29.6% to $7.58 following Q2 results.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA dipped 27% to $1.2999. Iveda Solutions announced a $5 million private placement.
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM fell 25.8% to $1.77.
- Root, Inc. ROOT fell 25.7% to $1.0150 after the company reported Q2 results and announced a 1-for-18 reverse stock split.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO fell 25.4% to $5.88 after gaining 65% on Monday.
- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC declined 25.2% to $13.96 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT dipped 25.2% to $1.1450.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR fell 24.8% to $1.03 after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
- Allbirds, Inc. BIRD fell 24.2% to $4.2991 after the company issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT declined 23.5% to $1.1850 after reporting a Q2 loss.
- TaskUs, Inc. TASK dropped 23.3% to $17.97 after the company issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 21.9% to $20.09 after the company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- Standard BioTools Inc. LAB declined 20.8% to $1.6150 following Q2 results.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM dropped 20.7% to $0.6330.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 20.7% to $ 9.05. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $4 price target.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV fell 17.7% to $2.80 after the company reported financial results and reaffirmed full-year guidance.
- Aterian, Inc. ATER fell 15.4% to $2.5201 as the company reported second-quarter financial results.
- Wayfair Inc. W dropped 14.6% to $61.26.
- 3D Systems Corporation DDD shares fell 14.5% to $11.30 after the company reported a loss for its second quarter and lowered its FY22 sales guidance.
- Trex Company, Inc. TREX fell 14.1% to $54.85 following Q2 results.
- Signet Jewelers Limited SIG declined 13.1% to $58.79 after the company cut FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Freshpet, Inc. FRPT fell 12.8% to $49.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH dipped 12.2% to $11.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO fell 11.8% to $61.96 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI dipped 11.4% to $166.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 11.1% to $36.09. Doximity recently lowered FY23 sales guidance.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 10.4% to $1.64 after the company posted a loss for its second quarter and issued weak sales forecast for FY22.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc UPST fell 10.3% to $28.95 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 9.8% to $88.54.
- Synaptics Incorporated SYNA dropped 9.8% to $130.86.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 9.2% to $5.76 after jumping 13% on Monday.
- 23andMe Holding Co ME fell 8.7% to $3.6350 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ fell 8.5% to $1.1799. TOMI Environmental Solutions shares jumped over 29% on Monday after the company highlighted its SteraMist as a disinfectant against the Monkeypox virus.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation RL fell 6.5% to $94.64 following Q1 results.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 3.2% to $843.30.
