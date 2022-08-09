ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Verona Pharma Is Trading Higher By Around 84%, Here Are 85 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 9, 2022 1:26 PM | 10 min read

Gainers

  • Verona Pharma plc VRNA shares jumped 83.6% to $12.70 after the company announced ensifentrine met its primary endpoint and secondary endpoints in the Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 trial for COPD. The company also reported Q2 earnings results.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR shares surged 49.3% to $1.3405. eFFECTOR Therapeutics appointed Douglas Warner, M.D., as chief medical officer.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. RETO gained 47% to $1.0799 after the company announced its subsidiary REIT Ecological Technology has won the bid for the Longxi County Comprehensive Land Management and Logistics Zone EOD Project.
  • BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ gained 45.6% to $17.06 after the company announced MTY Food Group entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for $17.25 per share.
  • Akanda Corp. AKAN gained 45.6% to $1.3991. Akanda will supply Cansativa with premium indoor cannabis flower grown at its Sintra facility in Portugal.
  • Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 38.8% to $2.2350 after jumping 115% on Monday.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 33.5% to $0.4811 after gaining around 68% on Monday.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. ZKIN jumped 31.2% to $1.64. ZK International won a $75 million bid in 'high quality drinking water household project.'
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN shares gained 30.9% to $6.87. Mersana Therapeutics announced a global collaboration that provides GSK plc an exclusive option to co-develop and commercialize XMT-2056.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA gained 24.5% to $4.52 after reporting a profit for the second quarter.
  • PubMatic, Inc. PUBM jumped 22.8% to $21.81 after reporting strong quarterly results.
  • Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN surged 21.3% to $27.56. Nielsen postponed court and special meetings of shareholders to permit finalization of preliminary agreement between consortium and The WindAcre Partnership LLC.
  • RumbleON, Inc. RMBL gained 21.1% to $24.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Edgio, Inc. EGIO jumped 19.5% to $3.3596 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Ambac Financial Group, Inc. AMBC jumped 18% to $13.16 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV gained 17.2% to $259.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Tricida, Inc. TCDA gained 17% to $12.64 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX jumped 16.8% to $4.17 after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and raised FY22 net product sales guidance.
  • Ontrak, Inc. OTRK shares rose 16% to $0.7892. Ontrak recently reported closing of registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.0 million.
  • Horizon Global Corporation HZN gained 14.3% to $1.60 following Q2 results.
  • Lemonade, Inc. LMND shares rose 13.7% to $28.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
  • AlloVir, Inc. ALVR gained 13.4% to $7.96. The company recently released quarterly results.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO jumped 13.3% to $0.1472. T2 Biosystems said it will explore potential to develop rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox virus.
  • American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL rose 12.1% to $40.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI shares gained 11.6% to $0.6851 after Fnu Oudom reported a stake of 44% in the company in a 13D filing.
  • Qualys, Inc. QLYS gained 10.6% to $141.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC jumped 10.4% to $17.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR gained 8.3% to $8.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK jumped 7.7% to $15.99.
  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX rose 7% to $8.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG gained 7% to $73.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. Additionally, Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $65 to $68.
  • Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 6.2% to $14.56 after declining around 5% on Monday. JP Morgan recently initiated coverage on Enovix with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $20.
  • Peraso Inc. PRSO rose 6.1% to $2.61. Peraso recently received customer orders totaling $6.4 million for mmWave Fixed Wireless Access market.
  • News Corporation NWSA gained 5.5% to $18.33 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up year over year and better-than-expected sales results.
  • Desktop Metal, Inc. DM shares rose 5% to $2.7175 after posting better-than-expected Q2 sales.


Losers

  • Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL fell 82.4% to $20.55 on volatility following the company's IPO on Friday.
  • Quanterix Corporation QTRX shares dipped 60.4% to $6.53 after the company announced Q2 results and provided an update on clinical development programs.
  • CorMedix Inc. CRMD fell 56.4% to $3.28 after the company announced it received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA stating that the DefenCath NDA cannot be approved until certain deficiencies are resolved to the satisfaction of the FDA.
  • Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU shares fell 50.6% to $0.2865 after the company announced the launch of public offering.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR dipped 47.3% to $7.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 40.7% to $240.00 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
  • Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. MDNA fell 40.5% to $1.06 after the company announced the launch of a marketed underwritten public offering of 13,333,334 units priced at $1.50 per unit.
  • SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX dropped 38.6% to $3.7699. SKYX achieved historic U.S. standardization approval vote – a major milestone towards mandatory status for safety of consumers and professionals.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA fell 37.3% to $0.7031 after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Endo International plc ENDP declined 35.5% to $0.4310 after the company reported a 20% year-over-year drop in Q2 revenues and said it remains in negotiations with creditors. The company expects negotiations to result in a pre-arranged filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code
  • Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS dipped 35.3% to $1.23 after the company reported ride-hailing platform operating metrics for July.
  • Vroom, Inc. VRM dropped 34% to $1.6223 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
  • Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR shares fell 33.8% to $9.26 after reporting downbeat second quarter financial results and announced an update to a strategic review.
  • DermTech, Inc. DMTK declined 31.4% to $5.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 29.7% to $40.25 after the company reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the year.
  • Oportun Financial Corporation OPRT dropped 29.6% to $7.58 following Q2 results.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA dipped 27% to $1.2999. Iveda Solutions announced a $5 million private placement.
  • Assure Holdings Corp. IONM fell 25.8% to $1.77.
  • Root, Inc. ROOT fell 25.7% to $1.0150 after the company reported Q2 results and announced a 1-for-18 reverse stock split.
  • Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO fell 25.4% to $5.88 after gaining 65% on Monday.
  • Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC declined 25.2% to $13.96 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT dipped 25.2% to $1.1450.
  • Eargo, Inc. EAR fell 24.8% to $1.03 after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
  • Allbirds, Inc. BIRD fell 24.2% to $4.2991 after the company issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT declined 23.5% to $1.1850 after reporting a Q2 loss.
  • TaskUs, Inc. TASK dropped 23.3% to $17.97 after the company issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 21.9% to $20.09 after the company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
  • Standard BioTools Inc. LAB declined 20.8% to $1.6150 following Q2 results.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM dropped 20.7% to $0.6330.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 20.7% to $ 9.05. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $4 price target.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV fell 17.7% to $2.80 after the company reported financial results and reaffirmed full-year guidance.
  • Aterian, Inc. ATER fell 15.4% to $2.5201 as the company reported second-quarter financial results.
  • Wayfair Inc. W dropped 14.6% to $61.26.
  • 3D Systems Corporation DDD shares fell 14.5% to $11.30 after the company reported a loss for its second quarter and lowered its FY22 sales guidance.
  • Trex Company, Inc. TREX fell 14.1% to $54.85 following Q2 results.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited SIG declined 13.1% to $58.79 after the company cut FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Freshpet, Inc. FRPT fell 12.8% to $49.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH dipped 12.2% to $11.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
  • Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO fell 11.8% to $61.96 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI dipped 11.4% to $166.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 11.1% to $36.09. Doximity recently lowered FY23 sales guidance.
  • Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 10.4% to $1.64 after the company posted a loss for its second quarter and issued weak sales forecast for FY22.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc UPST fell 10.3% to $28.95 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 9.8% to $88.54.
  • Synaptics Incorporated SYNA dropped 9.8% to $130.86.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE fell 9.2% to $5.76 after jumping 13% on Monday.
  • 23andMe Holding Co ME fell 8.7% to $3.6350 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. TOMZ fell 8.5% to $1.1799. TOMI Environmental Solutions shares jumped over 29% on Monday after the company highlighted its SteraMist as a disinfectant against the Monkeypox virus.
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation RL fell 6.5% to $94.64 following Q1 results.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 3.2% to $843.30.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas