92 Biggest Movers From Friday

- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU jumped 51.8% to settle at $2.99 on Friday after the company announced a a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space to expand its partnership to further the commercialization of space technologies and services.
- The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN gained 43.5% to close at $15.00. Arena Group recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.20 per share.
- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. NVCT jumped 30.2% to close at $18.20.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG shares surged 28% to settle at $3.29. Vinco Ventures set record date as May 18, 2022 For dividend of shares related to Cryptyde deal. The dividend is expected to be distributed on May 27, 2022.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC gained 27.3% to close at $4.10. Tabula Rasa HealthCare recently posted Q1 sales of $83.60 million.
- Funko, Inc. FNKO rose 26.9% to settle at $21.22 after The Chernin Group announced a consortium led by TCG will make a $263M strategic investment in Funko at $21 per share. Funko also reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL gained 23.9% to close at $7.47 on Friday. Swvl Holdings 13D Filing from investor Ahmed Sabbah showed a new 6.4% stake in the company.
- Mesa Royalty Trust MTR surged 21.6% to settle at $15.85 amid a gain in oil prices.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE rose 20.7% to close at $32.58.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation CO gained 19.6% to close at $2.63. Global Cord Blood recently reported the purchase of Cellenkos for $11 per share, for a total value of $664 million.
- DMC Global Inc. BOOM jumped 19.3% to close at $25.41 following strong Q1 results.
- Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. RADI gained 17.7% to close at $14.71.
- Radius Global was reportedly said to mull options including a sale.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH jumped 17.2% to settle at $7.31.
- BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR gained 17.1% to close at $24.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN jumped 16.9% to settle at $2.15. Humanigen posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 a share.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX gained 16.9% to close at $0.2450.
- Udemy, Inc. UDMY jumped 16.7% to close at $12.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO surged 15.8% to close at $1.32.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN gained 15.6% to close at $17.39 following Q1 results.
- Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS jumped 15.2% to close at $3.11.
- Sequans Communications recently posted Q1 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share.
- Stem, Inc. STEM rose 15.1% to close at $8.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
- Canaan Inc. CAN gained 14.9% to settle at $4.10.
- Unum Group UNM gained 13.8% to close at $36.31 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. CELP rose 13.% to close at $0.4883.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE gained 13% to close at $5.49 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $15 to $20.
- Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR gained 12.2% to close at $16.62. Turtle Beach weighed a sales process as it considers ways to maximize value for shareholders.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 12.2% to settle at $0.6251 following a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. CCXI gained 11.1% to close at $17.38 following Q1 results.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS gained 9.7% to close at $6.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE shares jumped 9.4% to close at $30.87 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- PepGen Inc. PEPG gained 7.4% to close at $12.89 as the company priced its IPO at $12 per share.
- Stagwell Inc. STGW gained 7.1% to close at $6.84 after reporting Q1 results.
- RxSight, Inc. RXST rose 7% to close at $11.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC rose 5.8% to close at $124.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. AVDX gained 5.3% to close at $8.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc.. DBGI shares dipped 54.7% to close at $0.2250 on Friday after the company priced its 37.39 million share offering at $0.25 per share.
- The Joint Corp. JYNT shares fell 37.9% to close at $17.41 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS dropped 32.6% to close at $0.9914 after HC Wainwright downgraded the stock form Buy to Neutral.
- Endo International plc ENDP fell 29.7% to close at $1.42 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. METX declined 28.2% to close at $1.95 following effectiveness of 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 27.6% to close at $0.5143 after the company announced a $2 million registered direct offering.
- Under Armour, Inc. UAA dropped 23.8% to close at $10.89 after the company reported Q1 adjusted EPS results were down year over year and issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Guardant Health, Inc. GH fell 22.5% to close at $39.32. Guardant Health's Q1 FY22 revenues rose 22% Y/Y to $96.1 million.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI dipped 22.1% to close at $5.25.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO dropped 21.4% to close at $0.3030 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- fuboTV Inc. FUBO fell 21.1% to close at $3.25 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL declined 20.5% to close at $121.00 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Austin Gold Corp. AUST dropped 20.4% to close at $2.96. Austin Gold recently priced its 3.265 million share IPO at $4 per share.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares fell 20.2% to close at $15.13 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB dropped 20.2% to close at $28.55.
- Remitly Global, Inc. RELY declined 20.1% to close at $8.30 following Q1 results.
- Bandwidth Inc. BAND dropped 19.9% to close at $21.41. Needham downgraded Bandwidth from Buy to Hold.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 19.7% to close at $0.2570.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX fell 19.7% to close at $1.88. The company is expected to release quarterly results on May 13, 2022.
- Century Therapeutics, Inc. IPSC declined 19.6% to settle at $8.57.
- Backblaze, Inc. BLZE dropped 19.3% to close at $7.79 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP fell 19.2% to close at $0.4038.
- DISH Network Corporation DISH fell 19.1% to close at $22.22 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI declined 19% to close at $6.25 following Q1 results.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM fell 18.8% to settle at $29.82. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Axsome Therapeutics regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine.
- CareDx, Inc CDNA dropped 18.6% to close at $25.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR declined 18.6% to close at $0.9683.
- Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO fell 18.5% to settle at $3.65. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Vapotherm from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $12 to $5.
- GoPro, Inc. GPRO declined 18.3% to close at $7.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP fell 18.3% to close at $48.11 following Q1 results.
- Calyxt, Inc. CLXT dipped 18% to settle at $0.3150 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Ranpak Holdings Corp. PACK fell 17.6% to close at $12.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX dropped 17.6% to close at $7.65.
- PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS dipped 17.3% to close at $4.77. PLAYSTUDIOS posted a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR fell 17.2% to close at $4.25.
- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA declined 16.7% to close at $6.38.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI dropped 16.3% to settle at $0.5580. Chembio Diagnostics posted a Q1 loss of $0.29 per share.
- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP declined 16% to close at $12.76.
- Confluent, Inc. CFLT dropped 16% to close at $23.73 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- HashiCorp, Inc. HCP fell 15.8% to close at $39.00.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET fell 15.7% to close at $65.61 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.
- Ubiquiti Inc UI dropped 15.6% to close at $232.79 following Q3 results.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA dropped 15.3% to close at $8.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Pulmonx Corporation LUNG fell 15.3% to close at $19.16. Pulmonx posted a Q1 loss of $0.43 per share.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL dropped 14.7% to close at $38.54 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 sales guidance.
- Illumina, Inc. ILMN fell 14.6% to close at $249.05 after the company reported Q1 financial results.
- News Corporation NWS fell 13.7% to close at $16.91 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE fell 13.6% to close at $5.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Entravision Communications Corporation EVC declined 13.6% to close at $4.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Zhihu Inc. ZH shares fell 12.6% to close at $1.52.
- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. GANX fell 11.4% to close at $3.43. Gain Therapeutics presented preclinical data from its GBA Parkinson's Disease program. The results were highlighted in a poster presentation at the XXVII World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders.
- Farmer Bros. Co. FARM dropped 10.6% to close at $5.89 following Q3 results.
- Primerica, Inc. PRI declined 10.6% to close at $115.93 following downbeat quarterly results.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. USX fell 10.5% to close at $3.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Teradata Corporation TDC fell 10.2% to close at $35.84 after the company issued weak earnings forecast.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE dropped 8.1% to close at $3.73.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX fell 7.5% to close at $1.74.
