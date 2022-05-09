92 Biggest Movers From Friday

by

Gainers Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU jumped 51.8% to settle at $2.99 on Friday after the company announced a a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space to expand its partnership to further the commercialization of space technologies and services.

jumped 51.8% to settle at $2.99 on Friday after the company announced a a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space to expand its partnership to further the commercialization of space technologies and services. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN gained 43.5% to close at $15.00. Arena Group recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.20 per share.

gained 43.5% to close at $15.00. Arena Group recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.20 per share. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. NVCT jumped 30.2% to close at $18.20.

jumped 30.2% to close at $18.20. Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG shares surged 28% to settle at $3.29. Vinco Ventures set record date as May 18, 2022 For dividend of shares related to Cryptyde deal. The dividend is expected to be distributed on May 27, 2022.

shares surged 28% to settle at $3.29. Vinco Ventures set record date as May 18, 2022 For dividend of shares related to Cryptyde deal. The dividend is expected to be distributed on May 27, 2022. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. TRHC gained 27.3% to close at $4.10. Tabula Rasa HealthCare recently posted Q1 sales of $83.60 million.

gained 27.3% to close at $4.10. Tabula Rasa HealthCare recently posted Q1 sales of $83.60 million. Funko, Inc. FNKO rose 26.9% to settle at $21.22 after The Chernin Group announced a consortium led by TCG will make a $263M strategic investment in Funko at $21 per share. Funko also reported upbeat quarterly results.

rose 26.9% to settle at $21.22 after The Chernin Group announced a consortium led by TCG will make a $263M strategic investment in Funko at $21 per share. Funko also reported upbeat quarterly results. Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL gained 23.9% to close at $7.47 on Friday. Swvl Holdings 13D Filing from investor Ahmed Sabbah showed a new 6.4% stake in the company.

gained 23.9% to close at $7.47 on Friday. Swvl Holdings 13D Filing from investor Ahmed Sabbah showed a new 6.4% stake in the company. Mesa Royalty Trust MTR surged 21.6% to settle at $15.85 amid a gain in oil prices.

surged 21.6% to settle at $15.85 amid a gain in oil prices. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE rose 20.7% to close at $32.58.

rose 20.7% to close at $32.58. Global Cord Blood Corporation CO gained 19.6% to close at $2.63. Global Cord Blood recently reported the purchase of Cellenkos for $11 per share, for a total value of $664 million.

gained 19.6% to close at $2.63. Global Cord Blood recently reported the purchase of Cellenkos for $11 per share, for a total value of $664 million. DMC Global Inc. BOOM jumped 19.3% to close at $25.41 following strong Q1 results.

jumped 19.3% to close at $25.41 following strong Q1 results. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. RADI gained 17.7% to close at $14.71.

gained 17.7% to close at $14.71. Radius Global was reportedly said to mull options including a sale.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH jumped 17.2% to settle at $7.31.

jumped 17.2% to settle at $7.31. BellRing Brands, Inc. BRBR gained 17.1% to close at $24.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

gained 17.1% to close at $24.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Humanigen, Inc. HGEN jumped 16.9% to settle at $2.15. Humanigen posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 a share.

jumped 16.9% to settle at $2.15. Humanigen posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 a share. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX gained 16.9% to close at $0.2450.

gained 16.9% to close at $0.2450. Udemy, Inc. UDMY jumped 16.7% to close at $12.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

jumped 16.7% to close at $12.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO surged 15.8% to close at $1.32.

surged 15.8% to close at $1.32. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN gained 15.6% to close at $17.39 following Q1 results.

gained 15.6% to close at $17.39 following Q1 results. Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS jumped 15.2% to close at $3.11.

jumped 15.2% to close at $3.11. Sequans Communications recently posted Q1 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share.

Stem, Inc. STEM rose 15.1% to close at $8.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.

rose 15.1% to close at $8.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance. Canaan Inc. CAN gained 14.9% to settle at $4.10.

gained 14.9% to settle at $4.10. Unum Group UNM gained 13.8% to close at $36.31 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

gained 13.8% to close at $36.31 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. CELP rose 13.% to close at $0.4883.

rose 13.% to close at $0.4883. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE gained 13% to close at $5.49 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $15 to $20.

gained 13% to close at $5.49 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $15 to $20. Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR gained 12.2% to close at $16.62. Turtle Beach weighed a sales process as it considers ways to maximize value for shareholders.

gained 12.2% to close at $16.62. Turtle Beach weighed a sales process as it considers ways to maximize value for shareholders. Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 12.2% to settle at $0.6251 following a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

rose 12.2% to settle at $0.6251 following a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. ChemoCentryx, Inc. CCXI gained 11.1% to close at $17.38 following Q1 results.

gained 11.1% to close at $17.38 following Q1 results. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS gained 9.7% to close at $6.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

gained 9.7% to close at $6.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE shares jumped 9.4% to close at $30.87 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.

shares jumped 9.4% to close at $30.87 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results. PepGen Inc. PEPG gained 7.4% to close at $12.89 as the company priced its IPO at $12 per share.

gained 7.4% to close at $12.89 as the company priced its IPO at $12 per share. Stagwell Inc. STGW gained 7.1% to close at $6.84 after reporting Q1 results.

gained 7.1% to close at $6.84 after reporting Q1 results. RxSight, Inc. RXST rose 7% to close at $11.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

rose 7% to close at $11.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC rose 5.8% to close at $124.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

rose 5.8% to close at $124.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. AVDX gained 5.3% to close at $8.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates. Losers Digital Brands Group, Inc.. DBGI shares dipped 54.7% to close at $0.2250 on Friday after the company priced its 37.39 million share offering at $0.25 per share.

shares dipped 54.7% to close at $0.2250 on Friday after the company priced its 37.39 million share offering at $0.25 per share. The Joint Corp. JYNT shares fell 37.9% to close at $17.41 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.

shares fell 37.9% to close at $17.41 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results. Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS dropped 32.6% to close at $0.9914 after HC Wainwright downgraded the stock form Buy to Neutral.

dropped 32.6% to close at $0.9914 after HC Wainwright downgraded the stock form Buy to Neutral. Endo International plc ENDP fell 29.7% to close at $1.42 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.

fell 29.7% to close at $1.42 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance. Meten Holding Group Ltd. METX declined 28.2% to close at $1.95 following effectiveness of 1-for-30 reverse stock split.

declined 28.2% to close at $1.95 following effectiveness of 1-for-30 reverse stock split. Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 27.6% to close at $0.5143 after the company announced a $2 million registered direct offering.

fell 27.6% to close at $0.5143 after the company announced a $2 million registered direct offering. Under Armour, Inc. UAA dropped 23.8% to close at $10.89 after the company reported Q1 adjusted EPS results were down year over year and issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

dropped 23.8% to close at $10.89 after the company reported Q1 adjusted EPS results were down year over year and issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Guardant Health, Inc. GH fell 22.5% to close at $39.32. Guardant Health's Q1 FY22 revenues rose 22% Y/Y to $96.1 million.

fell 22.5% to close at $39.32. Guardant Health's Q1 FY22 revenues rose 22% Y/Y to $96.1 million. SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI dipped 22.1% to close at $5.25.

dipped 22.1% to close at $5.25. T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO dropped 21.4% to close at $0.3030 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

dropped 21.4% to close at $0.3030 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. fuboTV Inc. FUBO fell 21.1% to close at $3.25 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

fell 21.1% to close at $3.25 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL declined 20.5% to close at $121.00 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.

declined 20.5% to close at $121.00 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance. Austin Gold Corp. AUST dropped 20.4% to close at $2.96. Austin Gold recently priced its 3.265 million share IPO at $4 per share.

dropped 20.4% to close at $2.96. Austin Gold recently priced its 3.265 million share IPO at $4 per share. Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares fell 20.2% to close at $15.13 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.

shares fell 20.2% to close at $15.13 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results. Zai Lab Limited ZLAB dropped 20.2% to close at $28.55.

dropped 20.2% to close at $28.55. Remitly Global, Inc. RELY declined 20.1% to close at $8.30 following Q1 results.

declined 20.1% to close at $8.30 following Q1 results. Bandwidth Inc. BAND dropped 19.9% to close at $21.41. Needham downgraded Bandwidth from Buy to Hold.

dropped 19.9% to close at $21.41. Needham downgraded Bandwidth from Buy to Hold. ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY fell 19.7% to close at $0.2570.

fell 19.7% to close at $0.2570. Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX fell 19.7% to close at $1.88. The company is expected to release quarterly results on May 13, 2022.

fell 19.7% to close at $1.88. The company is expected to release quarterly results on May 13, 2022. Century Therapeutics, Inc. IPSC declined 19.6% to settle at $8.57.

declined 19.6% to settle at $8.57. Backblaze, Inc. BLZE dropped 19.3% to close at $7.79 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance.

dropped 19.3% to close at $7.79 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP fell 19.2% to close at $0.4038.

fell 19.2% to close at $0.4038. DISH Network Corporation DISH fell 19.1% to close at $22.22 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.

fell 19.1% to close at $22.22 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI declined 19% to close at $6.25 following Q1 results.

declined 19% to close at $6.25 following Q1 results. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM fell 18.8% to settle at $29.82. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Axsome Therapeutics regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine.

fell 18.8% to settle at $29.82. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Axsome Therapeutics regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine. CareDx, Inc CDNA dropped 18.6% to close at $25.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

dropped 18.6% to close at $25.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR declined 18.6% to close at $0.9683.

declined 18.6% to close at $0.9683. Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO fell 18.5% to settle at $3.65. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Vapotherm from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $12 to $5.

fell 18.5% to settle at $3.65. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Vapotherm from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $12 to $5. GoPro, Inc. GPRO declined 18.3% to close at $7.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

declined 18.3% to close at $7.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP fell 18.3% to close at $48.11 following Q1 results.

fell 18.3% to close at $48.11 following Q1 results. Calyxt, Inc. CLXT dipped 18% to settle at $0.3150 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

dipped 18% to settle at $0.3150 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. Ranpak Holdings Corp. PACK fell 17.6% to close at $12.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

fell 17.6% to close at $12.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX dropped 17.6% to close at $7.65.

dropped 17.6% to close at $7.65. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS dipped 17.3% to close at $4.77. PLAYSTUDIOS posted a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share.

dipped 17.3% to close at $4.77. PLAYSTUDIOS posted a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share. Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR fell 17.2% to close at $4.25.

fell 17.2% to close at $4.25. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA declined 16.7% to close at $6.38.

declined 16.7% to close at $6.38. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI dropped 16.3% to settle at $0.5580. Chembio Diagnostics posted a Q1 loss of $0.29 per share.

dropped 16.3% to settle at $0.5580. Chembio Diagnostics posted a Q1 loss of $0.29 per share. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP declined 16% to close at $12.76.

declined 16% to close at $12.76. Confluent, Inc. CFLT dropped 16% to close at $23.73 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

dropped 16% to close at $23.73 after the company reported Q1 earnings results. HashiCorp, Inc. HCP fell 15.8% to close at $39.00.

fell 15.8% to close at $39.00. Cloudflare, Inc. NET fell 15.7% to close at $65.61 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance.

fell 15.7% to close at $65.61 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 guidance. Ubiquiti Inc UI dropped 15.6% to close at $232.79 following Q3 results.

dropped 15.6% to close at $232.79 following Q3 results. Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEA dropped 15.3% to close at $8.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

dropped 15.3% to close at $8.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Pulmonx Corporation LUNG fell 15.3% to close at $19.16. Pulmonx posted a Q1 loss of $0.43 per share.

fell 15.3% to close at $19.16. Pulmonx posted a Q1 loss of $0.43 per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL dropped 14.7% to close at $38.54 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 sales guidance.

dropped 14.7% to close at $38.54 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 sales guidance. Illumina, Inc. ILMN fell 14.6% to close at $249.05 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

fell 14.6% to close at $249.05 after the company reported Q1 financial results. News Corporation NWS fell 13.7% to close at $16.91 after the company reported Q3 financial results.

fell 13.7% to close at $16.91 after the company reported Q3 financial results. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. CLNE fell 13.6% to close at $5.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

fell 13.6% to close at $5.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Entravision Communications Corporation EVC declined 13.6% to close at $4.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

declined 13.6% to close at $4.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Zhihu Inc. ZH shares fell 12.6% to close at $1.52.

shares fell 12.6% to close at $1.52. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. GANX fell 11.4% to close at $3.43. Gain Therapeutics presented preclinical data from its GBA Parkinson's Disease program. The results were highlighted in a poster presentation at the XXVII World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders.

fell 11.4% to close at $3.43. Gain Therapeutics presented preclinical data from its GBA Parkinson's Disease program. The results were highlighted in a poster presentation at the XXVII World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders. Farmer Bros. Co. FARM dropped 10.6% to close at $5.89 following Q3 results.

dropped 10.6% to close at $5.89 following Q3 results. Primerica, Inc. PRI declined 10.6% to close at $115.93 following downbeat quarterly results.

declined 10.6% to close at $115.93 following downbeat quarterly results. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. USX fell 10.5% to close at $3.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

fell 10.5% to close at $3.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. Teradata Corporation TDC fell 10.2% to close at $35.84 after the company issued weak earnings forecast.

fell 10.2% to close at $35.84 after the company issued weak earnings forecast. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE dropped 8.1% to close at $3.73.

dropped 8.1% to close at $3.73. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX fell 7.5% to close at $1.74.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.