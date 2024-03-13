Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2024

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 13, 2024 6:15 AM | 7 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $8.10 million.

• Silence Therapeutics SLN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Optical Cable OCC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.50 million.

• Dollar Tree DLTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $8.67 billion.

• Magic Software MGIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $117.50 million.

• Petco Health and Wellness WOOF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF LQDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $4.73 million.

• Aadi Bioscience AADI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $6.29 million.

• Moolec Science MLEC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $600 thousand.

• ADC Therapeutics ADCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $15.33 million.

• Target Hospitality TH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $118.00 million.

• iSpecimen ISPC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.04 million.

• WideOpenWest WOW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $170.57 million.

• Tuniu TOUR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• ProFrac Holding ACDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $594.97 million.

• Sharecare SHCR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $114.99 million.

• Village Farms Intl VFF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $69.79 million.

• Vera Bradley VRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $136.05 million.

• Global Indemnity Group GBLI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $141.00 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• i-80 Gold IAUX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RCM Technologies RCMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $72.29 million.

• Adams Resources & Energy AE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $678.36 million.

• Coherus BioSciences CHRS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $96.40 million.

• Profire Energy PFIE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $14.61 million.

• Jowell Global JWEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $228.53 million.

• MorphoSys MOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $67.89 million.

• North American NOA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $248.81 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $140.16 million.

• Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VAALCO Energy EGY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $129.06 million.

• SuRo Capital SSSS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.

Loading...
Loading...

• scPharmaceuticals SCPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $5.52 million.

• NextNav NN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.19 million.

• Hallador Energy HNRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $199.20 million.

• Spero Therapeutics SPRO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $18.63 million.

• Fossil Group FOSL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• electroCore ECOR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.97 million.

• OPAL Fuels OPAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $88.52 million.

• Limbach Holdings LMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $129.37 million.

• Lennar LEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.

• Superior Gr of Cos SGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $142.86 million.

• Turtle Beach HEAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $111.60 million.

• Cue Health HLTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $17.68 million.

• Navigator Holdings NVGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $130.76 million.

• GrowGeneration GRWG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $45.52 million.

• Anika Therapeutics ANIK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $41.40 million.

• FTC Solar FTCI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.12 million.

• BGSF BGSF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $75.05 million.

• Boxlight BOXL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $36.55 million.

• SentinelOne S is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $169.53 million.

• Gold Resource GORO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.95 million.

• Logan Ridge Finance LRFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• KORU Medical Systems KRMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.94 million.

• Portman Ridge Finance PTMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $19.04 million.

• ESS Tech GWH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.54 million.

• UiPath PATH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $383.83 million.

• Vroom VRM is projected to report quarterly loss at $29.60 per share on revenue of $232.00 million.

• Ocean Power Techs OPTT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Loading...
Loading...
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled