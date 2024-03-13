Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $8.10 million.

• Silence Therapeutics SLN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Optical Cable OCC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.50 million.

• Dollar Tree DLTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $8.67 billion.

• Magic Software MGIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $117.50 million.

• Petco Health and Wellness WOOF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• iShares $ Corp Bond UCITS ETF LQDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $4.73 million.

• Aadi Bioscience AADI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $6.29 million.

• Moolec Science MLEC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $600 thousand.

• ADC Therapeutics ADCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $15.33 million.

• Target Hospitality TH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $118.00 million.

• iSpecimen ISPC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.04 million.

• WideOpenWest WOW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $170.57 million.

• Tuniu TOUR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• ProFrac Holding ACDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $594.97 million.

• Sharecare SHCR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $114.99 million.

• Village Farms Intl VFF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $69.79 million.

• Vera Bradley VRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $136.05 million.

• Global Indemnity Group GBLI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $141.00 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• i-80 Gold IAUX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RCM Technologies RCMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $72.29 million.

• Adams Resources & Energy AE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $678.36 million.

• Coherus BioSciences CHRS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $96.40 million.

• Profire Energy PFIE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $14.61 million.

• Jowell Global JWEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $228.53 million.

• MorphoSys MOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $67.89 million.

• North American NOA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $248.81 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $140.16 million.

• Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VAALCO Energy EGY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $129.06 million.

• SuRo Capital SSSS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.

• scPharmaceuticals SCPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $5.52 million.

• NextNav NN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.19 million.

• Hallador Energy HNRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $199.20 million.

• Spero Therapeutics SPRO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $18.63 million.

• Fossil Group FOSL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• electroCore ECOR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.97 million.

• OPAL Fuels OPAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $88.52 million.

• Limbach Holdings LMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $129.37 million.

• Lennar LEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.

• Superior Gr of Cos SGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $142.86 million.

• Turtle Beach HEAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $111.60 million.

• Cue Health HLTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $17.68 million.

• Navigator Holdings NVGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $130.76 million.

• GrowGeneration GRWG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $45.52 million.

• Anika Therapeutics ANIK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $41.40 million.

• FTC Solar FTCI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.12 million.

• BGSF BGSF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $75.05 million.

• Boxlight BOXL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $36.55 million.

• SentinelOne S is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $169.53 million.

• Gold Resource GORO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.95 million.

• Logan Ridge Finance LRFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• KORU Medical Systems KRMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.94 million.

• Portman Ridge Finance PTMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $19.04 million.

• ESS Tech GWH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.54 million.

• UiPath PATH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $383.83 million.

• Vroom VRM is projected to report quarterly loss at $29.60 per share on revenue of $232.00 million.

• Ocean Power Techs OPTT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

