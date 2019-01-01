Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Quotes and News Summary

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open3.850
|Close3.510
|Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682K
|Mkt Cap131.836M
|Day Range3.510 - 3.900
|52 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200
You can purchase shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Moolec Science’s space includes: Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI), Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) and Planet Green Holdings (AMEX:PLAG).
There is no analysis for Moolec Science
The stock price for Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) is $3.51 last updated Today at July 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Moolec Science.
Moolec Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Moolec Science.
Moolec Science is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
