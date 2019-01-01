Moolec Science SA
(NASDAQ:MLEC)
$3.51
-0.28[-7.39%]
At close: Jul 11
$3.68
0.1700[4.84%]
After Hours: 5:08AM EDT
Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Quotes and News Summary

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200
Lisa Levin - Jun 27, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Apr 25, 2023, 9:56AM
Lisa Levin - Mar 16, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 1:05PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 10:21AM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 9:53AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 10, 2023, 12:36PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 1:42PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 9:59AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 8:04AM
Seeking Alpha - May 31, 2023, 6:49PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 28, 2023, 6:40AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 18, 2023, 4:36AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 11, 2023, 11:03AM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 16, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 15, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 28, 2023, 1:16PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 27, 2023, 1:17PM
TipRanks - Jan 9, 2023, 5:19PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 9, 2023, 1:46PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 6, 2023, 2:37PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 4, 2023, 12:26PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Q

How do I buy Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moolec Science's (MLEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moolec Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

The stock price for Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) is $3.51 last updated Today at July 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM UTC.

Q

Does Moolec Science (MLEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moolec Science.

Q

When is Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) reporting earnings?

A

Moolec Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moolec Science (MLEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moolec Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Moolec Science (MLEC) operate in?

A

Moolec Science is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Quotes and News Summary

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200
Lisa Levin - Jun 27, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Apr 25, 2023, 9:56AM
Lisa Levin - Mar 16, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 1:05PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 10:21AM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 9:53AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 10, 2023, 12:36PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 1:42PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 9:59AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 8:04AM
Seeking Alpha - May 31, 2023, 6:49PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 28, 2023, 6:40AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 18, 2023, 4:36AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 11, 2023, 11:03AM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 16, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 15, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 28, 2023, 1:16PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 27, 2023, 1:17PM
TipRanks - Jan 9, 2023, 5:19PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 9, 2023, 1:46PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 6, 2023, 2:37PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 4, 2023, 12:26PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Q

How do I buy Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moolec Science's (MLEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moolec Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

The stock price for Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) is $3.51 last updated Today at July 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM UTC.

Q

Does Moolec Science (MLEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moolec Science.

Q

When is Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) reporting earnings?

A

Moolec Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moolec Science (MLEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moolec Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Moolec Science (MLEC) operate in?

A

Moolec Science is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Quotes and News Summary

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200
Lisa Levin - Jun 27, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Apr 25, 2023, 9:56AM
Lisa Levin - Mar 16, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 1:05PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 10:21AM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 9:53AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 10, 2023, 12:36PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 1:42PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 9:59AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 8:04AM
Seeking Alpha - May 31, 2023, 6:49PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 28, 2023, 6:40AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 18, 2023, 4:36AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 11, 2023, 11:03AM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 16, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 15, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 28, 2023, 1:16PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 27, 2023, 1:17PM
TipRanks - Jan 9, 2023, 5:19PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 9, 2023, 1:46PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 6, 2023, 2:37PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 4, 2023, 12:26PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Q

How do I buy Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moolec Science's (MLEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moolec Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

The stock price for Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) is $3.51 last updated Today at July 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM UTC.

Q

Does Moolec Science (MLEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moolec Science.

Q

When is Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) reporting earnings?

A

Moolec Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moolec Science (MLEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moolec Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Moolec Science (MLEC) operate in?

A

Moolec Science is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Quotes and News Summary

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200
Lisa Levin - Jun 27, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Apr 25, 2023, 9:56AM
Lisa Levin - Mar 16, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 1:05PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 10:21AM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 9:53AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 10, 2023, 12:36PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 1:42PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 9:59AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 8:04AM
Seeking Alpha - May 31, 2023, 6:49PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 28, 2023, 6:40AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 18, 2023, 4:36AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 11, 2023, 11:03AM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 16, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 15, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 28, 2023, 1:16PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 27, 2023, 1:17PM
TipRanks - Jan 9, 2023, 5:19PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 9, 2023, 1:46PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 6, 2023, 2:37PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 4, 2023, 12:26PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Q

How do I buy Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moolec Science's (MLEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moolec Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

The stock price for Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) is $3.51 last updated Today at July 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM UTC.

Q

Does Moolec Science (MLEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moolec Science.

Q

When is Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) reporting earnings?

A

Moolec Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moolec Science (MLEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moolec Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Moolec Science (MLEC) operate in?

A

Moolec Science is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Quotes and News Summary

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200
Lisa Levin - Jun 27, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Apr 25, 2023, 9:56AM
Lisa Levin - Mar 16, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 1:05PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 10:21AM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 9:53AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 10, 2023, 12:36PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 1:42PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 9:59AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 8:04AM
Seeking Alpha - May 31, 2023, 6:49PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 28, 2023, 6:40AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 18, 2023, 4:36AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 11, 2023, 11:03AM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 16, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 15, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 28, 2023, 1:16PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 27, 2023, 1:17PM
TipRanks - Jan 9, 2023, 5:19PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 9, 2023, 1:46PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 6, 2023, 2:37PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 4, 2023, 12:26PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Q

How do I buy Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moolec Science's (MLEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moolec Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

The stock price for Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) is $3.51 last updated Today at July 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM UTC.

Q

Does Moolec Science (MLEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moolec Science.

Q

When is Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) reporting earnings?

A

Moolec Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moolec Science (MLEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moolec Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Moolec Science (MLEC) operate in?

A

Moolec Science is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Quotes and News Summary

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200
Lisa Levin - Jun 27, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Apr 25, 2023, 9:56AM
Lisa Levin - Mar 16, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 1:05PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 10:21AM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 9:53AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 10, 2023, 12:36PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 1:42PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 9:59AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 8:04AM
Seeking Alpha - May 31, 2023, 6:49PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 28, 2023, 6:40AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 18, 2023, 4:36AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 11, 2023, 11:03AM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 16, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 15, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 28, 2023, 1:16PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 27, 2023, 1:17PM
TipRanks - Jan 9, 2023, 5:19PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 9, 2023, 1:46PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 6, 2023, 2:37PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 4, 2023, 12:26PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Q

How do I buy Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moolec Science's (MLEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moolec Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

The stock price for Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) is $3.51 last updated Today at July 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM UTC.

Q

Does Moolec Science (MLEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moolec Science.

Q

When is Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) reporting earnings?

A

Moolec Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moolec Science (MLEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moolec Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Moolec Science (MLEC) operate in?

A

Moolec Science is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Quotes and News Summary

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200
Lisa Levin - Jun 27, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Apr 25, 2023, 9:56AM
Lisa Levin - Mar 16, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 1:05PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 10:21AM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 9:53AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 10, 2023, 12:36PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 1:42PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 9:59AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 8:04AM
Seeking Alpha - May 31, 2023, 6:49PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 28, 2023, 6:40AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 18, 2023, 4:36AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 11, 2023, 11:03AM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 16, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 15, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 28, 2023, 1:16PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 27, 2023, 1:17PM
TipRanks - Jan 9, 2023, 5:19PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 9, 2023, 1:46PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 6, 2023, 2:37PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 4, 2023, 12:26PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Q

How do I buy Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moolec Science's (MLEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moolec Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

The stock price for Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) is $3.51 last updated Today at July 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM UTC.

Q

Does Moolec Science (MLEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moolec Science.

Q

When is Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) reporting earnings?

A

Moolec Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moolec Science (MLEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moolec Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Moolec Science (MLEC) operate in?

A

Moolec Science is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Quotes and News Summary

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200
Lisa Levin - Jun 27, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Apr 25, 2023, 9:56AM
Lisa Levin - Mar 16, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 1:05PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 10:21AM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 9:53AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 10, 2023, 12:36PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 1:42PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 9:59AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 8:04AM
Seeking Alpha - May 31, 2023, 6:49PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 28, 2023, 6:40AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 18, 2023, 4:36AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 11, 2023, 11:03AM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 16, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 15, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 28, 2023, 1:16PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 27, 2023, 1:17PM
TipRanks - Jan 9, 2023, 5:19PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 9, 2023, 1:46PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 6, 2023, 2:37PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 4, 2023, 12:26PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Q

How do I buy Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moolec Science's (MLEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moolec Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

The stock price for Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) is $3.51 last updated Today at July 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM UTC.

Q

Does Moolec Science (MLEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moolec Science.

Q

When is Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) reporting earnings?

A

Moolec Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moolec Science (MLEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moolec Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Moolec Science (MLEC) operate in?

A

Moolec Science is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ:MLEC), Quotes and News Summary

Moolec Science Stock (NASDAQ: MLEC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open3.850Close3.510
Vol / Avg.12.432K / 16.682KMkt Cap131.836M
Day Range3.510 - 3.90052 Wk Range2.600 - 22.200
Lisa Levin - Jun 27, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Apr 25, 2023, 9:56AM
Lisa Levin - Mar 16, 2023, 1:56PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 1:05PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 10:21AM
Lisa Levin - Feb 27, 2023, 9:53AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 10, 2023, 12:36PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 1:42PM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 9:59AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 9, 2023, 8:04AM
Seeking Alpha - May 31, 2023, 6:49PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 28, 2023, 6:40AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 18, 2023, 4:36AM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 11, 2023, 11:03AM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 16, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Mar 15, 2023, 2:17PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 28, 2023, 1:16PM
InvestorsObserver - Feb 27, 2023, 1:17PM
TipRanks - Jan 9, 2023, 5:19PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 9, 2023, 1:46PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 6, 2023, 2:37PM
Seeking Alpha - Jan 4, 2023, 12:26PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Q

How do I buy Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moolec Science's (MLEC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Moolec Science (MLEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moolec Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Moolec Science (MLEC)?

A

The stock price for Moolec Science (NASDAQ: MLEC) is $3.51 last updated Today at July 11, 2023 at 7:58 PM UTC.

Q

Does Moolec Science (MLEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moolec Science.

Q

When is Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) reporting earnings?

A

Moolec Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moolec Science (MLEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moolec Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Moolec Science (MLEC) operate in?

A

Moolec Science is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved