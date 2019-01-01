Tuniu Corp is an online leisure travel company. The company is primarily engaged in the provision of travel-related services in the People's Republic of China. It offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers. The company's organized tours provide pre-arranged itineraries, transportation, accommodations, entertainment, meals, and tour guide services. Its self-guided tours consist of combinations of flights and hotel bookings and other optional add-ons. All the company's revenues are derived from within the People's Republic of China.