QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/450.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 5.28
Mkt Cap
140.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
123.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 11:48AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Tuniu Corp is an online leisure travel company. The company is primarily engaged in the provision of travel-related services in the People's Republic of China. It offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers. The company's organized tours provide pre-arranged itineraries, transportation, accommodations, entertainment, meals, and tour guide services. Its self-guided tours consist of combinations of flights and hotel bookings and other optional add-ons. All the company's revenues are derived from within the People's Republic of China.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tuniu Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tuniu (TOUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tuniu's (TOUR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tuniu (TOUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TOUR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tuniu (TOUR)?

A

The stock price for Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) is $1.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tuniu (TOUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tuniu.

Q

When is Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) reporting earnings?

A

Tuniu’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Tuniu (TOUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tuniu.

Q

What sector and industry does Tuniu (TOUR) operate in?

A

Tuniu is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.