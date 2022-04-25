Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2022

Upgrades
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for United States Steel Corp X from Sector Perform to Outperform. United States Steel earned $3.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United States Steel shows a 52-week-high of $39.25 and a 52-week-low of $17.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.59.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for AutoNation Inc AN was changed from Hold to Buy. AutoNation earned $5.78 in the first quarter, compared to $2.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $133.48 and a 52-week-low of $88.32. AutoNation closed at $106.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Penn National Gaming Inc PENN, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Penn National Gaming earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Penn National Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $96.24 and a 52-week-low of $35.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.55.
- Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Gap Inc GPS from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Gap had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.63 and a 52-week-low of $11.07. At the end of the last trading period, Gap closed at $11.72.
- For Waters Corp WAT, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Waters showed an EPS of $3.67, compared to $3.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Waters shows a 52-week-high of $428.22 and a 52-week-low of $290.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $296.44.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Mettler-Toledo International Inc MTD from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Mettler-Toledo Intl had an EPS of $10.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $9.26. The current stock performance of Mettler-Toledo Intl shows a 52-week-high of $1714.75 and a 52-week-low of $1225.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1284.63.
- For Marathon Oil Corp MRO, Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. Marathon Oil earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marathon Oil shows a 52-week-high of $27.97 and a 52-week-low of $10.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.00.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Huntington Bancshares Inc HBAN from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Huntington Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntington Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $17.79 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.76.
- For Marvell Technology Inc MRVL, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Marvell Tech had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.85 and a 52-week-low of $40.79. At the end of the last trading period, Marvell Tech closed at $58.44.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. Advanced Micro Devices earned $0.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.46 and a 52-week-low of $72.50. At the end of the last trading period, Advanced Micro Devices closed at $88.14.
- For Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Biomarin Pharmaceutical showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical shows a 52-week-high of $94.20 and a 52-week-low of $71.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.50.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For Boyd Gaming Corp BYD, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Boyd Gaming showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.72 and a 52-week-low of $50.38. At the end of the last trading period, Boyd Gaming closed at $62.80.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for ThredUp Inc TDUP from Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.86 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. ThredUp closed at $7.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- For SunPower Corp SPWR, GLJ Research downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, SunPower had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.61 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. At the end of the last trading period, SunPower closed at $17.91.
- Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating for Warner Music Group Corp WMG from Neutral to Sell. Warner Music Group earned $0.43 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.23 and a 52-week-low of $29.34. Warner Music Group closed at $31.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific showed an EPS of $6.54, compared to $7.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific shows a 52-week-high of $672.34 and a 52-week-low of $438.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $561.28.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Hologic Inc HOLX was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Hologic showed an EPS of $2.17, compared to $2.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.04 and a 52-week-low of $60.10. Hologic closed at $73.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Danaher Corp DHR from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Danaher had an EPS of $2.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $333.96 and a 52-week-low of $238.32. Danaher closed at $264.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Bio-Techne Corp TECH from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Bio-Techne earned $1.88 in the second quarter, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $543.85 and a 52-week-low of $347.88. At the end of the last trading period, Bio-Techne closed at $402.99.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Agilent Technologies Inc A from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Agilent Technologies earned $1.21 in the first quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Agilent Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $179.57 and a 52-week-low of $121.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $121.32.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, IQVIA Hldgs showed an EPS of $2.55, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $285.61 and a 52-week-low of $208.61. IQVIA Hldgs closed at $228.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for LHC Group Inc LHCG was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, LHC Group had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $223.63 and a 52-week-low of $108.42. LHC Group closed at $167.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Coterra Energy Inc CTRA, Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. The current stock performance of Coterra Energy shows a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $14.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.96.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Avalara Inc AVLR from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Avalara had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $191.67 and a 52-week-low of $74.28. At the end of the last trading period, Avalara closed at $84.41.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Deere & Co DE from Buy to Neutral. Deere earned $2.92 in the first quarter, compared to $3.87 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.76 and a 52-week-low of $320.50. At the end of the last trading period, Deere closed at $403.57.
- For Overstock.com Inc OSTK, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Overstock.com had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.28 and a 52-week-low of $33.51. At the end of the last trading period, Overstock.com closed at $33.69.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Kellogg Co K was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Kellogg showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kellogg shows a 52-week-high of $70.21 and a 52-week-low of $59.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.33.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL was changed from Buy to Hold. Charles River earned $2.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $460.21 and a 52-week-low of $251.30. At the end of the last trading period, Charles River closed at $273.03.
- For The AZEK Co Inc AZEK, Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. AZEK Co earned $0.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.32 and a 52-week-low of $21.04. AZEK Co closed at $22.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Trex Co Inc TREX was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Trex Co showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $60.47. Trex Co closed at $60.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Newmont Corp NEM, Bernstein downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Newmont showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.37 and a 52-week-low of $52.60. Newmont closed at $74.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.00 and a 52-week-low of $125.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $167.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Verizon Communications Inc VZ from Buy to Neutral. Verizon Communications earned $1.35 in the first quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Verizon Communications shows a 52-week-high of $59.85 and a 52-week-low of $49.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.91.
- National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating for National Energy Services Reunited Corp NESR from Outperform to Sector Perform. National Energy Services earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of National Energy Services shows a 52-week-high of $15.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.42.
- For Squarespace Inc SQSP, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.57. At the end of the last trading period, Squarespace closed at $20.87.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Identiv Inc INVE. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Identiv. Identiv earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Identiv shows a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.53.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on FuboTV Inc FUBO with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for FuboTV is set to $6.00. For the fourth quarter, FuboTV had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.10 and a 52-week-low of $4.38. At the end of the last trading period, FuboTV closed at $4.55.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Natera Inc NTRA with an Overweight rating. The price target for Natera is set to $54.00. Natera earned $1.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.09 and a 52-week-low of $26.10. Natera closed at $36.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on CareDx Inc CDNA. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for CareDx. For the fourth quarter, CareDx had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.88 and a 52-week-low of $27.87. CareDx closed at $30.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Elastic NV ESTC with an Outperform rating. Elastic earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $189.84 and a 52-week-low of $66.39. Elastic closed at $79.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc DASH with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for DoorDash is set to $100.00. For the fourth quarter, DoorDash had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $257.25 and a 52-week-low of $74.32. DoorDash closed at $89.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- EF Hutton initiated coverage on Splash Beverage Group Inc SBEV with a Buy rating. The price target for Splash Beverage Group is set to $5.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.99. At the end of the last trading period, Splash Beverage Group closed at $2.46.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies Inc TYL. The price target seems to have been set at $405.00 for Tyler Technologies. Tyler Technologies earned $1.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $557.55 and a 52-week-low of $384.38. At the end of the last trading period, Tyler Technologies closed at $385.40.
- With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients Inc DAR. The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Darling Ingredients. In the fourth quarter, Darling Ingredients showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.44 and a 52-week-low of $58.70. Darling Ingredients closed at $79.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Underperform rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Trex Co Inc TREX. The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Trex Co. Trex Co earned $0.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trex Co shows a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $60.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.58.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Dave Inc DAVE. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Dave. Dave earned $0.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dave shows a 52-week-high of $15.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.43.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW with an Outperform rating. The price target for Snowflake is set to $250.00. For the fourth quarter, Snowflake had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of Snowflake shows a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $164.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $173.80.
- With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Expensify Inc EXFY. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Expensify. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.06 and a 52-week-low of $15.10. Expensify closed at $16.10 at the end of the last trading period.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.