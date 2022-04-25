Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2022

by

Upgrades RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for United States Steel Corp X from Sector Perform to Outperform. United States Steel earned $3.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United States Steel shows a 52-week-high of $39.25 and a 52-week-low of $17.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.59.

For Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN , Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Biomarin Pharmaceutical showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical shows a 52-week-high of $94.20 and a 52-week-low of $71.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.50. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades For Boyd Gaming Corp BYD , Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Boyd Gaming showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.72 and a 52-week-low of $50.38. At the end of the last trading period, Boyd Gaming closed at $62.80.

from Outperform to Sector Perform. National Energy Services earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of National Energy Services shows a 52-week-high of $15.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.42. For Squarespace Inc SQSP , Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.57. At the end of the last trading period, Squarespace closed at $20.87. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Identiv Inc INVE . The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Identiv. Identiv earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Identiv shows a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.53.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on FuboTV Inc FUBO with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for FuboTV is set to $6.00. For the fourth quarter, FuboTV had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.10 and a 52-week-low of $4.38. At the end of the last trading period, FuboTV closed at $4.55.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Natera Inc NTRA with an Overweight rating. The price target for Natera is set to $54.00. Natera earned $1.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.09 and a 52-week-low of $26.10. Natera closed at $36.29 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on CareDx Inc CDNA . The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for CareDx. For the fourth quarter, CareDx had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.88 and a 52-week-low of $27.87. CareDx closed at $30.57 at the end of the last trading period.

William Blair initiated coverage on Elastic NV ESTC with an Outperform rating. Elastic earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $189.84 and a 52-week-low of $66.39. Elastic closed at $79.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc DASH with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for DoorDash is set to $100.00. For the fourth quarter, DoorDash had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $257.25 and a 52-week-low of $74.32. DoorDash closed at $89.00 at the end of the last trading period.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Splash Beverage Group Inc SBEV with a Buy rating. The price target for Splash Beverage Group is set to $5.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.99. At the end of the last trading period, Splash Beverage Group closed at $2.46.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies Inc TYL . The price target seems to have been set at $405.00 for Tyler Technologies. Tyler Technologies earned $1.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $557.55 and a 52-week-low of $384.38. At the end of the last trading period, Tyler Technologies closed at $385.40.

With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients Inc DAR . The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Darling Ingredients. In the fourth quarter, Darling Ingredients showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.44 and a 52-week-low of $58.70. Darling Ingredients closed at $79.66 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underperform rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Trex Co Inc TREX . The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Trex Co. Trex Co earned $0.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trex Co shows a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $60.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.58.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Dave Inc DAVE . The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Dave. Dave earned $0.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dave shows a 52-week-high of $15.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.43.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW with an Outperform rating. The price target for Snowflake is set to $250.00. For the fourth quarter, Snowflake had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of Snowflake shows a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $164.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $173.80.

With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Expensify Inc EXFY . The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Expensify. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.06 and a 52-week-low of $15.10. Expensify closed at $16.10 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings initiations.

