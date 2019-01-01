QQQ
Range
3.3 - 3.8
Vol / Avg.
683.2K/4.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.99 - 5.6
Mkt Cap
137.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.51
P/E
-
EPS
-0.4
Shares
36.4M
Outstanding
Splash Beverage Group Inc specializes in manufacturing, distribution, and sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBG operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments. The company's operations has its own vertically integrated B to B and B to C e-commerce distribution platform called Qplash, further expanding its distribution abilities and visibility. Its brands include TapouT and Salt Tequila.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Splash Beverage Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Splash Beverage Group (AMEX: SBEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Splash Beverage Group's (SBEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Splash Beverage Group.

Q

What is the target price for Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Splash Beverage Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Splash Beverage Group (SBEV)?

A

The stock price for Splash Beverage Group (AMEX: SBEV) is $3.789 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Splash Beverage Group.

Q

When is Splash Beverage Group (AMEX:SBEV) reporting earnings?

A

Splash Beverage Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Splash Beverage Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) operate in?

A

Splash Beverage Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.