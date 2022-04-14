Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2022

Upgrades

For United Parcel Service Inc UPS, Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, United Parcel Service had an EPS of $3.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $233.72 and a 52-week-low of $174.70. At the end of the last trading period, United Parcel Service closed at $188.87.

According to WestPark Capital, the prior rating for Paysafe Ltd PSFE was changed from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.30 and a 52-week-low of $2.58. At the end of the last trading period, Paysafe closed at $3.25.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for H.B. Fuller Co FUL from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, H.B. Fuller showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.73 and a 52-week-low of $59.17. At the end of the last trading period, H.B. Fuller closed at $68.99.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for International Business Machines Corp IBM from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, IBM had an EPS of $3.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $152.84 and a 52-week-low of $114.56. IBM closed at $126.14 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for CoreCivic Inc CXW was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, CoreCivic had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current stock performance of CoreCivic shows a 52-week-high of $12.35 and a 52-week-low of $7.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.70.

For CoreCivic Inc CXW, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, CoreCivic had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current stock performance of CoreCivic shows a 52-week-high of $12.35 and a 52-week-low of $7.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.70.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Element Solutions Inc ESI was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. Element Solutions earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.92 and a 52-week-low of $18.84. At the end of the last trading period, Element Solutions closed at $20.34.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Gartner Inc IT from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Gartner had an EPS of $2.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $187.61. Gartner closed at $295.37 at the end of the last trading period.

For TD Synnex Corp SNX, Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, TD Synnex had an EPS of $3.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.89. The current stock performance of TD Synnex shows a 52-week-high of $130.93 and a 52-week-low of $96.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.65.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for CDW Corp CDW was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, CDW showed an EPS of $2.08, compared to $1.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $208.71 and a 52-week-low of $162.47. CDW closed at $170.97 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Portland General Electric Co POR from Neutral to Buy. Portland General Electric earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Portland General Electric shows a 52-week-high of $57.03 and a 52-week-low of $45.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.08.

For Corteva Inc CTVA, Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Corteva earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Corteva shows a 52-week-high of $61.21 and a 52-week-low of $40.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.95.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Delta Air Lines Inc DAL was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Delta Air Lines earned $1.23 in the first quarter, compared to $3.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.50 and a 52-week-low of $29.75. At the end of the last trading period, Delta Air Lines closed at $41.02.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Huntington Ingalls Indus had an EPS of $2.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.15. The current stock performance of Huntington Ingalls Indus shows a 52-week-high of $228.66 and a 52-week-low of $175.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $212.94.

For Royalty Pharma PLC RPRX, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Royalty Pharma had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.10 and a 52-week-low of $34.86. Royalty Pharma closed at $42.44 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for FMC Corp FMC was changed from Buy to Hold. FMC earned $2.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FMC shows a 52-week-high of $139.09 and a 52-week-low of $87.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.59.

Consumer Edge Research downgraded the previous rating for CF Industries Holdings Inc CF from Overweight to Equal-Weight. CF Industries Holdings earned $3.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.48 and a 52-week-low of $43.19. CF Industries Holdings closed at $109.01 at the end of the last trading period.

For Corteva Inc CTVA, Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Corteva had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.21 and a 52-week-low of $40.60. Corteva closed at $60.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Twitter Inc TWTR from Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, Twitter showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. Twitter closed at $45.85 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Barrington Research, the prior rating for Cambium Networks Corp CMBM was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Cambium Networks had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Cambium Networks shows a 52-week-high of $66.40 and a 52-week-low of $18.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.32.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Antares Pharma Inc ATRS from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Antares Pharma showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.11. At the end of the last trading period, Antares Pharma closed at $5.58.

According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for Antares Pharma Inc ATRS was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Antares Pharma had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.11. At the end of the last trading period, Antares Pharma closed at $5.58.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Antares Pharma Inc ATRS from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Antares Pharma had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of Antares Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $5.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.58.

Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating for Western Digital Corp WDC from Positive to Neutral. Western Digital earned $2.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Western Digital shows a 52-week-high of $78.19 and a 52-week-low of $43.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.86.

For Enjoy Technology Inc ENJY, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.16 and a 52-week-low of $2.69. Enjoy Technology closed at $3.30 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX was changed from Neutral to Negative. Seagate Tech Hldgs earned $2.41 in the second quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.67 and a 52-week-low of $78.20. Seagate Tech Hldgs closed at $84.10 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Pactiv Evergreen Inc PTVE from Buy to Neutral. Pactiv Evergreen earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.49 and a 52-week-low of $8.71. At the end of the last trading period, Pactiv Evergreen closed at $10.29.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for O-I Glass Inc OI from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, O-I Glass had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.46 and a 52-week-low of $10.64. At the end of the last trading period, O-I Glass closed at $13.31.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for W.W. Grainger Inc GWW from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, W.W. Grainger had an EPS of $5.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.66. The current stock performance of W.W. Grainger shows a 52-week-high of $529.91 and a 52-week-low of $391.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $527.11.

For Covenant Logistics Group Inc CVLG, Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Covenant Logistics Gr had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.75 and a 52-week-low of $18.30. Covenant Logistics Gr closed at $19.60 at the end of the last trading period.

For Antares Pharma Inc ATRS, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Antares Pharma showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.11. Antares Pharma closed at $5.58 at the end of the last trading period.

For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. Bed Bath & Beyond earned $0.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.51 and a 52-week-low of $12.39. At the end of the last trading period, Bed Bath & Beyond closed at $17.76.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc SAIL was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, SailPoint Technologies had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. SailPoint Technologies closed at $64.20 at the end of the last trading period.

Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS from Neutral to Sell. Apellis Pharmaceuticals earned $1.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $73.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.61.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Sierra Oncology Inc SRRA was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Sierra Oncology had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The current stock performance of Sierra Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $54.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.75.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Antares Pharma Inc ATRS was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Antares Pharma showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.11. Antares Pharma closed at $5.58 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sierra Oncology Inc SRRA, Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, Sierra Oncology showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.91. At the end of the last trading period, Sierra Oncology closed at $54.75.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Hims & Hers Health. In the fourth quarter, Hims & Hers Health showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.55 and a 52-week-low of $3.86. At the end of the last trading period, Hims & Hers Health closed at $5.02.

With a Buy rating, Lake Street initiated coverage on Sientra Inc SIEN. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Sientra. In the fourth quarter, Sientra showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sientra shows a 52-week-high of $9.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.11.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Niu Technologies NIU with a Hold rating. The price target for Niu Technologies is set to $10.50. In the fourth quarter, Niu Technologies showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.49. At the end of the last trading period, Niu Technologies closed at $9.36.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adyen NV ADYEY with an Overweight rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.76 and a 52-week-low of $15.06. At the end of the last trading period, Adyen closed at $18.32.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical Ltd DRTS with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alpha Tau Medical is set to $20.00. The current stock performance of Alpha Tau Medical shows a 52-week-high of $20.65 and a 52-week-low of $8.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.58.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc HRMY with an Overweight rating. The price target for Harmony Biosciences is set to $63.00. For the fourth quarter, Harmony Biosciences had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.75 and a 52-week-low of $25.09. Harmony Biosciences closed at $50.85 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG initiated coverage on Graphite Bio Inc GRPH with a Buy rating. The price target for Graphite Bio is set to $18.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.83. Graphite Bio closed at $4.15 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Perimeter Solutions SA PRM with a Buy rating. The price target for Perimeter Solutions is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of Perimeter Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $15.14 and a 52-week-low of $10.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.08.

Raymond James initiated coverage on W.P. Carey Inc WPC with an Outperform rating. The price target for W.P. Carey is set to $90.00. W.P. Carey earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.60 and a 52-week-low of $70.94. W.P. Carey closed at $82.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Hyperfine Inc HYPR. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Hyperfine. In the fourth quarter, Hyperfine showed an EPS of $2.73, compared to $4.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyperfine shows a 52-week-high of $16.61 and a 52-week-low of $2.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.50.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.39 and a 52-week-low of $11.45. At the end of the last trading period, Luminar Technologies closed at $14.65.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG. The price target seems to have been set at $490.00 for SolarEdge Technologies. SolarEdge Technologies earned $1.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $389.71 and a 52-week-low of $199.33. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $308.00 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc ENPH. The price target seems to have been set at $280.00 for Enphase Energy. Enphase Energy earned $0.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $282.46 and a 52-week-low of $108.88. At the end of the last trading period, Enphase Energy closed at $193.23.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Invitation Homes Inc INVH with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Invitation Homes is set to $45.00. In the fourth quarter, Invitation Homes showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Invitation Homes shows a 52-week-high of $45.80 and a 52-week-low of $32.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.83.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent AMH with an Outperform rating. The price target for American Homes 4 Rent is set to $46.00. For the fourth quarter, American Homes 4 Rent had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.07 and a 52-week-low of $34.21. At the end of the last trading period, American Homes 4 Rent closed at $41.52.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Shopify Inc SHOP with a Hold rating. In the fourth quarter, Shopify showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1762.92 and a 52-week-low of $510.02. Shopify closed at $604.78 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on GoDaddy Inc GDDY. The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for GoDaddy. In the fourth quarter, GoDaddy showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GoDaddy shows a 52-week-high of $90.43 and a 52-week-low of $65.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.47.

For Wix.com Ltd WIX, Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Wix.com earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $329.00 and a 52-week-low of $70.70. At the end of the last trading period, Wix.com closed at $96.27.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Usana Health Sciences Inc USNA with a Neutral rating. The price target for Usana Health Sciences is set to $86.00. Usana Health Sciences earned $1.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $107.85 and a 52-week-low of $77.03. Usana Health Sciences closed at $82.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc HCAT with a Buy rating. The price target for Health Catalyst is set to $39.00. For the fourth quarter, Health Catalyst had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.39. Health Catalyst closed at $24.03 at the end of the last trading period.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM Inc RCM with a Neutral rating. R1 RCM earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of R1 RCM shows a 52-week-high of $27.95 and a 52-week-low of $18.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.46.

For Premier Inc PINC, Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Premier earned $0.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.15 and a 52-week-low of $32.57. Premier closed at $36.22 at the end of the last trading period.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare Inc NXGN with a Neutral rating. For the third quarter, NextGen Healthcare had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.87 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. At the end of the last trading period, NextGen Healthcare closed at $21.72.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc PHR. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Phreesia. In the fourth quarter, Phreesia showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Phreesia shows a 52-week-high of $76.10 and a 52-week-low of $22.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.73.

National Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc SLS with an Outperform rating. The price target for SELLAS Life Sciences Gr is set to $20.00. In the fourth quarter, SELLAS Life Sciences Gr showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SELLAS Life Sciences Gr shows a 52-week-high of $15.08 and a 52-week-low of $3.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.73.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Timken Co TKR. The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Timken. In the fourth quarter, Timken showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.39 and a 52-week-low of $55.32. At the end of the last trading period, Timken closed at $57.72.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS with an Overweight rating. The price target for PagSeguro Digital is set to $22.00. For the fourth quarter, PagSeguro Digital had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.65 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. At the end of the last trading period, PagSeguro Digital closed at $17.59.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Forian Inc FORA. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Forian. Forian earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.39 and a 52-week-low of $4.64. Forian closed at $4.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy Inc ESTE with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Earthstone Energy is set to $15.00. In the fourth quarter, Earthstone Energy showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Earthstone Energy shows a 52-week-high of $15.27 and a 52-week-low of $6.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.97.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Talos Energy Inc TALO with an Overweight rating. The price target for Talos Energy is set to $28.00. For the fourth quarter, Talos Energy had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current stock performance of Talos Energy shows a 52-week-high of $19.64 and a 52-week-low of $8.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.76.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP KRP with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kimbell Royalty Partners is set to $22.00. In the fourth quarter, Kimbell Royalty Partners showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.67 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. At the end of the last trading period, Kimbell Royalty Partners closed at $16.93.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies Inc AEVA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aeva Technologies is set to $6.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.47 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. At the end of the last trading period, Aeva Technologies closed at $3.83.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Verastem Inc VSTM. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Verastem. In the fourth quarter, Verastem showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Verastem shows a 52-week-high of $4.93 and a 52-week-low of $1.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.53.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marqeta Inc MQ. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Marqeta. For the fourth quarter, Marqeta had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Marqeta shows a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.52.

