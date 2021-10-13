Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2021

Upgrades

DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Columbia Banking System showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.68 and a 52-week-low of $24.84. Columbia Banking System closed at $33.68 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Freshpet had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The current stock performance of Freshpet shows a 52-week-high of $186.98 and a 52-week-low of $113.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.19.

For WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, WEX showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of WEX shows a 52-week-high of $234.64 and a 52-week-low of $122.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $178.18.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Signet Jewelers earned $3.57 in the second quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Signet Jewelers shows a 52-week-high of $88.83 and a 52-week-low of $19.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.62.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Valvoline had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.78 and a 52-week-low of $18.34. Valvoline closed at $34.75 at the end of the last trading period.

For Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Constellation Brands showed an EPS of $2.38, compared to $2.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $244.75 and a 52-week-low of $160.63. Constellation Brands closed at $218.84 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Plug Power earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $13.69. At the end of the last trading period, Plug Power closed at $29.78.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Graphic Packaging Holding had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.13. Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $18.79 at the end of the last trading period.

For Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Xcel Energy earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xcel Energy shows a 52-week-high of $76.44 and a 52-week-low of $57.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.00.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. NiSource earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NiSource shows a 52-week-high of $26.60 and a 52-week-low of $21.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.36.

Downgrades

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Umpqua Holdings showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.31 and a 52-week-low of $11.70. Umpqua Holdings closed at $19.93 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from Buy to Hold. Umpqua Holdings earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.31 and a 52-week-low of $11.70. Umpqua Holdings closed at $19.93 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE:BRBR) was changed from Buy to Hold. BellRing Brands earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BellRing Brands shows a 52-week-high of $34.19 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.78.

MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Continental Resources showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Continental Resources shows a 52-week-high of $55.48 and a 52-week-low of $11.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.72.

For Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Midland States Bancorp earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.32 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. At the end of the last trading period, Midland States Bancorp closed at $25.81.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Neuronetics showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.43 and a 52-week-low of $4.78. Neuronetics closed at $6.40 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Skyworks Solutions had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The current stock performance of Skyworks Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $204.00 and a 52-week-low of $134.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $158.65.

For Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Monster Beverage earned $0.75 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.89 and a 52-week-low of $75.45. At the end of the last trading period, Monster Beverage closed at $87.94.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of $1.89, compared to $3.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $221.09. Wayfair closed at $234.27 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, CyrusOne showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CyrusOne shows a 52-week-high of $82.69 and a 52-week-low of $61.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.99.

For Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Sempra Energy earned $1.63 in the second quarter, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.93 and a 52-week-low of $114.66. At the end of the last trading period, Sempra Energy closed at $124.41.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Jerash Holdings (US). For the first quarter, Jerash Holdings (US) had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.58. Jerash Holdings (US) closed at $6.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for IDEX Biometrics is set to $36.00. In the second quarter, IDEX Biometrics earned $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.82 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. At the end of the last trading period, IDEX Biometrics closed at $20.21.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA). The price target seems to have been set at $14.50 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings closed at $10.83 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY). The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for Ceridian HCM Holding. For the second quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Ceridian HCM Holding shows a 52-week-high of $120.88 and a 52-week-low of $78.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.93.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Flora Growth. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $21.45 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. At the end of the last trading period, Flora Growth closed at $5.29.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF). The price target seems to have been set at $154.00 for Intl Flavors & Fragrances. For the second quarter, Intl Flavors & Fragrances had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.08 and a 52-week-low of $99.54. At the end of the last trading period, Intl Flavors & Fragrances closed at $143.44.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI). The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Analog Devices. For the third quarter, Analog Devices had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. The current stock performance of Analog Devices shows a 52-week-high of $178.84 and a 52-week-low of $115.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $164.02.

UBS initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) with a Neutral rating. The price target for ON Semiconductor is set to $46.00. ON Semiconductor earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.78 and a 52-week-low of $23.86. ON Semiconductor closed at $42.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Curis is set to $15.00. For the second quarter, Curis had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Curis shows a 52-week-high of $17.40 and a 52-week-low of $1.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.54.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.10.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR). The price target seems to have been set at $91.00 for Schrodinger. For the second quarter, Schrodinger had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Schrodinger shows a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $47.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.37.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ:BLI). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Berkeley Lights. Berkeley Lights earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $4.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Berkeley Lights shows a 52-week-high of $113.53 and a 52-week-low of $17.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.00.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY). The price target seems to have been set at $315.00 for Paylocity Holding. For the fourth quarter, Paylocity Holding had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $298.63 and a 52-week-low of $154.26. Paylocity Holding closed at $276.92 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp (NASDAQ:STRC). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Sarcos Technology. The current stock performance of Sarcos Technology shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.08.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) with a Hold rating. The price target for WestRock is set to $47.00. WestRock earned $1.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.03 and a 52-week-low of $36.59. WestRock closed at $51.24 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG). The price target seems to have been set at $131.00 for Packaging Corp of America. For the second quarter, Packaging Corp of America had an EPS of $2.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The current stock performance of Packaging Corp of America shows a 52-week-high of $156.54 and a 52-week-low of $110.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $139.53.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper Co (NYSE:IP). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for International Paper. International Paper earned $1.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.27 and a 52-week-low of $42.48. At the end of the last trading period, International Paper closed at $55.74.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is set to $26.00. For the second quarter, Graphic Packaging Holding had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.13. At the end of the last trading period, Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $18.79.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Corteva. In the second quarter, Corteva showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Corteva shows a 52-week-high of $49.98 and a 52-week-low of $31.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.95.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Element Solutions. For the second quarter, Element Solutions had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.70 and a 52-week-low of $11.15. At the end of the last trading period, Element Solutions closed at $22.47.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE). The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Sealed Air. For the second quarter, Sealed Air had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The current stock performance of Sealed Air shows a 52-week-high of $62.04 and a 52-week-low of $39.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.79.

Mizuho initiated coverage on CMC Materials Inc (NASDAQ:CCMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for CMC Materials is set to $152.00. CMC Materials earned $1.86 in the third quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $119.19. At the end of the last trading period, CMC Materials closed at $119.55.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG). The price target seems to have been set at $128.00 for Entegris. In the second quarter, Entegris showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.99 and a 52-week-low of $74.14. Entegris closed at $121.67 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ashland Global Holdings is set to $116.00. Ashland Global Holdings earned $1.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.96 and a 52-week-low of $68.17. At the end of the last trading period, Ashland Global Holdings closed at $93.21.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD). The price target seems to have been set at $313.00 for Air Products & Chemicals. In the third quarter, Air Products & Chemicals showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $2.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Air Products & Chemicals shows a 52-week-high of $327.89 and a 52-week-low of $245.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $272.40.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Mosaic. For the second quarter, Mosaic had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Mosaic shows a 52-week-high of $42.22 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.45.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD). The price target seems to have been set at $94.00 for DuPont de Nemours. DuPont de Nemours earned $1.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.27 and a 52-week-low of $55.23. At the end of the last trading period, DuPont de Nemours closed at $69.22.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN). The price target seems to have been set at $335.00 for Linde. In the second quarter, Linde showed an EPS of $2.70, compared to $1.90 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $317.03 and a 52-week-low of $214.14. At the end of the last trading period, Linde closed at $295.81.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL). The price target seems to have been set at $126.00 for Ecolab. Ecolab earned $1.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.25 and a 52-week-low of $181.25. Ecolab closed at $212.13 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Nutrien. Nutrien earned $2.08 in the second quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nutrien shows a 52-week-high of $72.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.62.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Axalta Coating Sys is set to $40.00. For the second quarter, Axalta Coating Sys had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.20 and a 52-week-low of $24.38. Axalta Coating Sys closed at $30.58 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) with a Buy rating. The price target for PPG Industries is set to $180.00. In the second quarter, PPG Industries showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.97 and a 52-week-low of $123.52. PPG Industries closed at $152.80 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW). The price target seems to have been set at $352.00 for Sherwin-Williams. Sherwin-Williams earned $2.65 in the second quarter, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $768.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.67. At the end of the last trading period, Sherwin-Williams closed at $291.86.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Workday is set to $300.00. Workday earned $1.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $282.77 and a 52-week-low of $201.62. Workday closed at $257.19 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC). The price target seems to have been set at $550.00 for Paycom Software. For the second quarter, Paycom Software had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The current stock performance of Paycom Software shows a 52-week-high of $521.82 and a 52-week-low of $302.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $509.41.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Livent. Livent earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Livent shows a 52-week-high of $27.27 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.43.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Albemarle is set to $247.00. For the second quarter, Albemarle had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The current stock performance of Albemarle shows a 52-week-high of $253.09 and a 52-week-low of $90.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $216.87.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Berry Global Group is set to $70.00. Berry Global Group earned $1.53 in the third quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.90 and a 52-week-low of $45.68. At the end of the last trading period, Berry Global Group closed at $60.18.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB). The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for LyondellBasell Industries. In the second quarter, LyondellBasell Industries showed an EPS of $6.13, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.02 and a 52-week-low of $66.72. At the end of the last trading period, LyondellBasell Industries closed at $96.86.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW). The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for Dow. In the second quarter, Dow showed an EPS of $2.72, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.38 and a 52-week-low of $44.33. At the end of the last trading period, Dow closed at $57.74.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC). The price target seems to have been set at $123.00 for FMC. In the second quarter, FMC showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.66 and a 52-week-low of $87.27. FMC closed at $87.81 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL). The price target seems to have been set at $104.00 for Ball. Ball earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ball shows a 52-week-high of $102.76 and a 52-week-low of $77.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.46.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ:PTVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pactiv Evergreen is set to $16.00. Pactiv Evergreen earned $0.04 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.61 and a 52-week-low of $10.57. At the end of the last trading period, Pactiv Evergreen closed at $12.44.

Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CF Industries Holdings is set to $65.00. For the second quarter, CF Industries Holdings had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.40 and a 52-week-low of $25.30. At the end of the last trading period, CF Industries Holdings closed at $60.90.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is set to $25.00. For the second quarter, Graphic Packaging Holding had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Graphic Packaging Holding shows a 52-week-high of $20.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.79.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Crown Holdings is set to $129.00. In the second quarter, Crown Holdings showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Crown Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $114.55 and a 52-week-low of $79.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.07.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Jasper Therapeutics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Jasper Therapeutics closed at $7.21 at the end of the last trading period.

