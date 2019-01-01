QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Berry Global Group is a leading global supplier of plastic packaging products mainly sold to consumer-oriented end markets. The four business segments are consumer packaging international, consumer packaging North America, engineered materials, and health, hygiene, and specialties. The company primarily uses plastic resin as its raw material, purchased from a variety of global suppliers. The majority of revenue comes from consumer packaging international due to the acquisition of RPC, which expanded the geographical areas in which the company operates. The consumer packaging segment consists of closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, polythene films, recycling, containers, and technical components.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3601.250 -0.1100
REV3.380B3.573B193.000M

Berry Global Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Berry Global Group (BERY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Berry Global Group's (BERY) competitors?

A

Other companies in Berry Global Group’s space includes: Ball (NYSE:BLL), TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS), Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN), Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and Greif (NYSE:GEF).

Q

What is the target price for Berry Global Group (BERY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 79.00 expecting BERY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.29% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Berry Global Group (BERY)?

A

The stock price for Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) is $61.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Berry Global Group (BERY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Berry Global Group.

Q

When is Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) reporting earnings?

A

Berry Global Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Berry Global Group (BERY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Berry Global Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Berry Global Group (BERY) operate in?

A

Berry Global Group is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.