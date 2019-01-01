Berry Global Group is a leading global supplier of plastic packaging products mainly sold to consumer-oriented end markets. The four business segments are consumer packaging international, consumer packaging North America, engineered materials, and health, hygiene, and specialties. The company primarily uses plastic resin as its raw material, purchased from a variety of global suppliers. The majority of revenue comes from consumer packaging international due to the acquisition of RPC, which expanded the geographical areas in which the company operates. The consumer packaging segment consists of closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, polythene films, recycling, containers, and technical components.