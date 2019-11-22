Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2019
Upgrades
- Maxim Group changed the rating for Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) from Hold to Buy. Applied DNA Sciences earned ($0.04) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Applied DNA Sciences is at $8.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.24 and a 52-week-low of $3.70. Applied DNA Sciences's stock last closed at $4.10 per share.
- For Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY), Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Chuy's Holdings showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. Chuy's Holdings's market cap stands at $404.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.16 and a 52-week-low of $17.03. Chuy's Holdings's stock last closed at $26.73 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Diamondrock Hospitality had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The total market value of Diamondrock Hospitality's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.22 and a 52-week-low of $8.70. Diamondrock Hospitality's stock last closed at $9.86 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) from Sell to Buy. For the third quarter, Duke Energy had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.65. The total market value of Duke Energy's outstanding shares is at $68.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.37 and a 52-week-low of $82.46. Duke Energy's stock last closed at $86.65 per share.
- For HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMSY), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. HMS Holdings earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HMS Holdings's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.67 and a 52-week-low of $24.43. HMS Holdings's stock last closed at $29.52 per share.
- Citi upgraded the stock for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Intl Flavors & Fragrances had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. The current market cap for Intl Flavors & Fragrances is at $13.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.95 and a 52-week-low of $104.86. Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock last closed at $136.93 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Underperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, L Brands earned $0.02. L Brands's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.89 and a 52-week-low of $15.80. L Brands's stock last closed at $17.16 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for SITE Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) from Hold to Buy. SITE Centers earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for SITE Centers is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $10.71. SITE Centers's stock last closed at $14.27 per share.
- For Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Uber Technologies earned ($0.66). Uber Technologies's market cap stands at $53.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $25.58. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $29.46 per share.
Downgrades
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Baozun had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current market cap for Baozun is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.47 and a 52-week-low of $27.81. Baozun's stock last closed at $35.90 per share.
- For Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Cinemark Hldgs earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cinemark Hldgs's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.51 and a 52-week-low of $33.31. Cinemark Hldgs's stock last closed at $33.38 per share.
- Needham changed the rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Hold to Underperform. Cognizant Tech Solns earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. Cognizant Tech Solns's market cap stands at $33.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.84 and a 52-week-low of $56.73. Cognizant Tech Solns's stock last closed at $63.40 per share.
- For Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA), JMP Securities downgraded the stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Enanta Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. Enanta Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.15. Enanta Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $63.51 per share.
- For TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI), Berenberg downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, TechnipFMC had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The total market value of TechnipFMC's outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. TechnipFMC's stock last closed at $19.65 per share.
- For Marcus Corp (NYSE: MCS), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Marcus showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Marcus's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.82 and a 52-week-low of $31.90. Marcus's stock last closed at $33.45 per share.
- Sandler O'Neil changed the rating for National Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: NKSH) from Buy to Hold. National Bankshares earned $0.67 in the second quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. National Bankshares's market cap stands at $273.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.82 and a 52-week-low of $32.52. National Bankshares's stock last closed at $47.62 per share.
- For Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Universal Display had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. Universal Display's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $230.32 and a 52-week-low of $78.78. Universal Display's stock last closed at $197.65 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Strong Buy, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC). The price target is set at $20.00 for Ameresco. Ameresco earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. Ameresco's market cap stands at $693.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.05 and a 52-week-low of $13.11. Ameresco's stock last closed at $15.60 per share.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set at $23.00. For the third quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($1.09), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.64). The total market value of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.18 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. Apellis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $28.52 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) with a Hold rating. The price target for Aramark is set at $49.00. Aramark earned $0.68 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Aramark's outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.69 and a 52-week-low of $25.49. Aramark's stock last closed at $42.42 per share.
- For Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Macquarie initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the second quarter, Alibaba Group Holding showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Alibaba Group Holding is at $459.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $195.72 and a 52-week-low of $129.77. Alibaba Group Holding's stock last closed at $184.89 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE: BFAM). The price target is set at $177.00 for Bright Horizons Family. For the third quarter, Bright Horizons Family had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The current market cap for Bright Horizons Family is at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.28 and a 52-week-low of $105.15. Bright Horizons Family's stock last closed at $148.57 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN). The price target is set at $75.00 for Biohaven Pharmaceutical. For the third quarter, Biohaven Pharmaceutical had an EPS of ($2.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.53). The current market cap for Biohaven Pharmaceutical is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.86 and a 52-week-low of $29.17. Biohaven Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $53.90 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU). The price target is set at $134.00 for Baidu. In the third quarter, Baidu showed an EPS of $1.76, compared to $2.77 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Baidu's outstanding shares is at $35.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.00 and a 52-week-low of $93.39. Baidu's stock last closed at $115.65 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: BRMK). The price target is set at $13.00 for Broadmark Realty Capital. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.20 and a 52-week-low of $10.77. Broadmark Realty Capital's stock last closed at $10.95 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cerner is set at $80.00. For the third quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. Cerner's market cap stands at $21.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.47 and a 52-week-low of $48.78. Cerner's stock last closed at $68.47 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set at $16.00. In the second quarter, Change Healthcare earned $0.27. The current market cap for Change Healthcare is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.24. Change Healthcare's stock last closed at $13.25 per share.
- With a rating of Underperform, Jefferies initiated coverage on Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH). The price target is set at $75.00 for Clean Harbors. For the third quarter, Clean Harbors had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. Clean Harbors's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.15 and a 52-week-low of $46.21. Clean Harbors's stock last closed at $84.73 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP). The price target is set at $601.00 for CoStar Group. CoStar Group earned $2.61 in the third quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CoStar Group is at $21.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $639.41 and a 52-week-low of $315.85. CoStar Group's stock last closed at $586.92 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Cintas Corp (NASDAQ: CTAS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cintas is set at $308.00. Cintas earned $2.32 in the first quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. Cintas's market cap stands at $27.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $277.85 and a 52-week-low of $155.98. Cintas's stock last closed at $253.63 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA). The price target is set at $16.00 for Covanta Holding. In the third quarter, Covanta Holding showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to ($0.04) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Covanta Holding's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.38 and a 52-week-low of $12.92. Covanta Holding's stock last closed at $14.43 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CWST). The price target is set at $52.00 for Casella Waste Systems. In the third quarter, Casella Waste Systems showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Casella Waste Systems's outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.72 and a 52-week-low of $24.61. Casella Waste Systems's stock last closed at $43.64 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) with a Buy rating. Equifax earned $1.48 in the third quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Equifax is at $16.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.59 and a 52-week-low of $88.68. Equifax's stock last closed at $138.00 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE: FDS) with a Hold rating. The price target for FactSet Research Systems is set at $253.00. In the fourth quarter, FactSet Research Systems showed an EPS of $2.61, compared to $2.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for FactSet Research Systems is at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $305.38 and a 52-week-low of $188.31. FactSet Research Systems's stock last closed at $257.89 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: HCSG) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Healthcare Services Group is set at $26.00. For the third quarter, Healthcare Services Group had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. Healthcare Services Group's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.73 and a 52-week-low of $21.16. Healthcare Services Group's stock last closed at $24.26 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on H&R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) with a Hold rating. The price target for H&R Block is set at $28.00. In the first quarter, H&R Block showed an EPS of ($0.72), compared to ($0.72) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of H&R Block's outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.62 and a 52-week-low of $22.96. H&R Block's stock last closed at $24.34 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) with a Hold rating. The price target for Hertz Global Holdings is set at $17.00. Hertz Global Holdings earned $1.60 in the third quarter, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Hertz Global Holdings is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.24. Hertz Global Holdings's stock last closed at $15.37 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) with a Hold rating. The price target for IHS Markit is set at $76.00. In the third quarter, IHS Markit showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of IHS Markit's outstanding shares is at $26.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.30 and a 52-week-low of $44.52. IHS Markit's stock last closed at $71.62 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Gartner is set at $178.00. In the third quarter, Gartner showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Gartner is at $13.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.78 and a 52-week-low of $120.89. Gartner's stock last closed at $158.05 per share.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for JD.com is set at $36.00. For the third quarter, JD.com had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current market cap for JD.com is at $45.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.43 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. JD.com's stock last closed at $32.17 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE: MAN). The price target is set at $96.00 for ManpowerGroup. For the third quarter, ManpowerGroup had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.43. The current market cap for ManpowerGroup is at $5.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.96 and a 52-week-low of $61.57. ManpowerGroup's stock last closed at $92.00 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: NAVB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Navidea Biopharmaceutical is set at $3.00. For the third quarter, Navidea Biopharmaceutical had an EPS of ($0.17), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.02). The total market value of Navidea Biopharmaceutical's outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.40 and a 52-week-low of $0.49. Navidea Biopharmaceutical's stock last closed at $0.70 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD). The price target is set at $62.00 for Pinduoduo. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Pinduoduo's EPS was ($0.20). The current market cap for Pinduoduo is at $37.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.25 and a 52-week-low of $18.46. Pinduoduo's stock last closed at $31.58 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Robert Half International Inc (NYSE: RHI) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Robert Half International is set at $50.00. Robert Half International earned $1.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Robert Half International's outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.08 and a 52-week-low of $51.90. Robert Half International's stock last closed at $58.02 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on ResMed Inc (NYSE: RMD) with a Sector Weight rating. ResMed earned $0.93 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ResMed is at $19.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.46 and a 52-week-low of $90.64. ResMed's stock last closed at $146.35 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Rollins Inc (NYSE: ROL). The price target is set at $38.00 for Rollins. In the third quarter, Rollins showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Rollins is at $12.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.91 and a 52-week-low of $31.36. Rollins's stock last closed at $35.77 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Republic Services Inc (NYSE: RSG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Republic Services is set at $100.00. For the third quarter, Republic Services had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The total market value of Republic Services's outstanding shares is at $27.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.61 and a 52-week-low of $68.94. Republic Services's stock last closed at $86.77 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: SERV) with a Buy rating. The price target for ServiceMaster Global is set at $43.00. In the third quarter, ServiceMaster Global showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. ServiceMaster Global's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.78 and a 52-week-low of $33.53. ServiceMaster Global's stock last closed at $36.15 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI). The price target is set at $298.00 for S&P Global. S&P Global earned $2.46 in the third quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for S&P Global is at $63.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $272.65 and a 52-week-low of $156.68. S&P Global's stock last closed at $264.25 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL). The price target is set at $68.00 for Stericycle. In the third quarter, Stericycle showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. Stericycle's market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.02 and a 52-week-low of $34.36. Stericycle's stock last closed at $62.47 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ: SRCL). The price target is set at $75.00 for Stericycle. In the third quarter, Stericycle showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Stericycle is at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.02 and a 52-week-low of $34.36. Stericycle's stock last closed at $62.47 per share.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) with an Outperform rating. In the third quarter, Tencent Holdings showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Tencent Holdings is at $402.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.24 and a 52-week-low of $36.81. Tencent Holdings's stock last closed at $42.33 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Teladoc Health is set at $100.00. In the third quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Teladoc Health's outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.86 and a 52-week-low of $42.08. Teladoc Health's stock last closed at $77.52 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for LendingTree is set at $405.00. For the third quarter, LendingTree had an EPS of $2.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.92. The total market value of LendingTree's outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $434.94 and a 52-week-low of $199.15. LendingTree's stock last closed at $365.26 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). The price target is set at $86.00 for TransUnion. For the third quarter, TransUnion had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current market cap for TransUnion is at $15.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.77 and a 52-week-low of $52.15. TransUnion's stock last closed at $84.94 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Vocera Communications is set at $22.00. For the third quarter, Vocera Communications had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current market cap for Vocera Communications is at $627.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.59 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. Vocera Communications's stock last closed at $21.29 per share.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vipshop Holdings is set at $16.30. For the third quarter, Vipshop Holdings had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. Vipshop Holdings's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.04. Vipshop Holdings's stock last closed at $12.11 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Verisk Analytics is set at $174.00. Verisk Analytics earned $1.12 in the third quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Verisk Analytics is at $25.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.97 and a 52-week-low of $102.74. Verisk Analytics's stock last closed at $144.45 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on WESCO International Inc (NYSE: WCC). The price target is set at $60.00 for WESCO International. In the third quarter, WESCO International showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of WESCO International's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.94 and a 52-week-low of $42.03. WESCO International's stock last closed at $53.13 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Waste Connections is set at $106.00. Waste Connections earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. Waste Connections's market cap stands at $24.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.93 and a 52-week-low of $70.28. Waste Connections's stock last closed at $89.53 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Waste Management Inc (NYSE: WM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Waste Management is set at $120.00. Waste Management earned $1.19 in the third quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Waste Management is at $47.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.77 and a 52-week-low of $83.48. Waste Management's stock last closed at $111.24 per share.
