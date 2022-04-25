Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Arrival ARVL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Community Bank System CBU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $158.14 million.

• Coca-Cola KO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion.

• Washington Trust Bancorp WASH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $34.96 million.

• Lakeland Financial LKFN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $56.46 million.

• HBT Finl HBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $41.18 million.

• Otis Worldwide OTIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• Dorman Products DORM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $371.84 million.

• Bank of Marin BMRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $30.48 million.

• Activision Blizzard ATVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Lennox International LII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $961.61 million.

• Bank of Hawaii BOH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $169.16 million.

• Koninklijke Philips PHG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Five Star Bancorp FSBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $23.17 million.

• Northeast Bank NBN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sun Communities SUI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $496.18 million.

• PotlatchDeltic PCH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $377.40 million.

• O-I Glass OI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• WR Berkley WRB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $267.20 million.

• Ameriprise Financial AMP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.86 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• Heartland Financial USA HTLF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $169.05 million.

• Retail Opportunity ROIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $73.31 million.

• SmartFinancial SMBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $37.31 million.

• Luxfer Holdings LXFR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $97.19 million.

• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $327.09 million.

• P3 Health Partners PIII is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $178.84 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs EFSC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $119.38 million.

• RBB Bancorp RBB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $36.83 million.

• KKR Real Estate Finance KREF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $40.60 million.

• Independent Bank Gr IBTX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $143.61 million.

• CVRx CVRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.78 million.

• First Bank FRBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $21.85 million.

• NBT Bancorp NBTB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $121.40 million.

• Flexsteel Industries FLXS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $138.49 million.

• Cathay General CATY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $169.82 million.

• Packaging Corp of America PKG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Cadence Bancorp CADE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $425.83 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate ARE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $468.08 million.

• Calix CALX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $177.64 million.

• HealthStream HSTM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $65.79 million.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $476.43 million.

• American Campus ACC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $256.56 million.

• HomeStreet HMST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $77.91 million.

• TrueBlue TBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $531.27 million.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr HLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $142.37 million.

• Hexcel HXL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $370.89 million.

• Zions Bancorp ZION is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $702.22 million.

• Apollo Comml Real Est ARI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $68.74 million.

• Universal Health Services UHS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Crown Holdings CCK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Axalta Coating Sys AXTA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Whirlpool WHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.36 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.

• Crane CR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $800.82 million.

• Albany Intl AIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $226.32 million.

• Cadence Design Sys CDNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $857.32 million.

• SBA Communications SBAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $603.32 million.

• Brown & Brown BRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $888.57 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.