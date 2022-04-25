QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 4:37 AM | 7 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Arrival ARVL is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Community Bank System CBU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $158.14 million.

• Coca-Cola KO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion.

• Washington Trust Bancorp WASH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $34.96 million.

• Lakeland Financial LKFN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $56.46 million.

• HBT Finl HBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $41.18 million.

• Otis Worldwide OTIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• Dorman Products DORM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $371.84 million.

• Bank of Marin BMRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $30.48 million.

• Activision Blizzard ATVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Lennox International LII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $961.61 million.

• Bank of Hawaii BOH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $169.16 million.

• Koninklijke Philips PHG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Five Star Bancorp FSBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $23.17 million.

• Northeast Bank NBN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sun Communities SUI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $496.18 million.

• PotlatchDeltic PCH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $377.40 million.

• O-I Glass OI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• WR Berkley WRB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $267.20 million.

• Ameriprise Financial AMP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.86 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• Heartland Financial USA HTLF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $169.05 million.

• Retail Opportunity ROIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $73.31 million.

• SmartFinancial SMBK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $37.31 million.

• Luxfer Holdings LXFR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $97.19 million.

• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $327.09 million.

• P3 Health Partners PIII is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $178.84 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs EFSC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $119.38 million.

• RBB Bancorp RBB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $36.83 million.

• KKR Real Estate Finance KREF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $40.60 million.

• Independent Bank Gr IBTX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $143.61 million.

• CVRx CVRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.78 million.

• First Bank FRBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $21.85 million.

• NBT Bancorp NBTB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $121.40 million.

• Flexsteel Industries FLXS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $138.49 million.

• Cathay General CATY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $169.82 million.

• Packaging Corp of America PKG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Cadence Bancorp CADE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $425.83 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate ARE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $468.08 million.

• Calix CALX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $177.64 million.

• HealthStream HSTM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $65.79 million.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $476.43 million.

• American Campus ACC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $256.56 million.

• HomeStreet HMST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $77.91 million.

• TrueBlue TBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $531.27 million.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr HLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $142.37 million.

• Hexcel HXL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $370.89 million.

• Zions Bancorp ZION is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $702.22 million.

• Apollo Comml Real Est ARI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $68.74 million.

• Universal Health Services UHS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Crown Holdings CCK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Axalta Coating Sys AXTA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Whirlpool WHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.36 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.

• Crane CR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $800.82 million.

• Albany Intl AIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $226.32 million.

• Cadence Design Sys CDNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $857.32 million.

• SBA Communications SBAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $603.32 million.

• Brown & Brown BRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $888.57 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets