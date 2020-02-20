Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.
- HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
- The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $901.20 million.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $969.78 million.
- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $679.00 million.
- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $340.14 million.
- Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
- Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $749.36 million.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $894.90 million.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $549.39 million.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $668.97 million.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $260.11 million.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $500.90 million.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $283.65 million.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $618.07 million.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $769.64 million.
- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
- LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ: LAMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $464.63 million.
- Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $607.56 million.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
- Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $294.80 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $443.41 million.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $523.21 million.
- SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $506.90 million.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $678.08 million.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $477.14 million.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $713.80 million.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $825.64 million.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $292.31 million.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $527.06 million.
- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $480.68 million.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $358.70 million.
- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $413.68 million.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $426.73 million.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $204.87 million.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $234.86 million.
- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $210.44 million.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $244.37 million.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $938.16 million.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $746.11 million.
- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $795.56 million.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $304.78 million.
- Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $365.94 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.