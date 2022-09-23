Why Avenue Therapeutics Shares Surged Around 106%; Here Are 87 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO shares jumped 167.7% to close at $2.20 on Thursday after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK for Spero's late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr. Spero Therapeutics will receive $66 million upfront, with potential for future milestone payments, and tiered royalties.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI gained 105.9% to close at $0.44 after the company received meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted on August 9, 2022, for IV Tramadol. The company also announced the effectiveness of its 1-for-15 reverse split on Sept. 23.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA gained 46.4% to close at $0.3550.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT jumped 44.7% to close at $0.3118 on Thursday.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares gained 39% to close at $18.98. ShiftPixy, on Wednesday, announced pricing of $5 million private placement.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA climbed 35.7% to close at $51.06.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO jumped 32.2% to settle at $8.34 following a WSJ report suggesting Humana and others may be potential buyers of Cano Health.
- iSpecimen Inc. ISPC rose 26.5% to close at $1.91. iSpecimen named Chief Financial Officer, Tracy Curley, as interim CEO.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN surged 23.6% to settle at $2.15.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 23.5% to close at $1.63. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced progress in Phase 1 dose-escalation trials of SON-1010.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX jumped 22.9% to settle at $0.2090.
- Talkspace, Inc. TALK rose 22.4% to close at $1.02.
- Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX gained 22.1% to settle at $11.54.
- HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares rose 20.9% to close at $1.91 after dropping 16% on Wednesday. Heartbeam recently announced its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram patch monitor intended for detection of acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrhythmia was issued by the USPTO.
- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX gained 17.8% to close at $11.20.
- Freshpet, Inc. FRPT jumped 15.9% to settle at $45.47 following a report suggesting Jana Partners, which reportedly owns a 10% stake in the company, is pushing the company to make changes to boost the stock price, including a potential sale.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA rose 15.5% to settle at $2.53.
- United Maritime Corporation USEA climbed 15.1% to close at $1.75. United completed stock buyback of $3 million and initiated additional $3 million stock buyback plan.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN gained 13.7% to settle at $3.24.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA jumped 12.8% to close at $0.4262 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order from a federal government contractor who will provide Uniden cellular booster kits and accessories to the U.S. Navy.
- Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN gained 12.8% to settle at $6.63.
- Reading International, Inc. RDIB gained 12.5% to close at $19.14.
- CareMax, Inc. CMAX rose 12.2% to close at $7.25.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL gained 11.8% to settle at $1.37.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR jumped 11.7% to close at $1.2850.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO rose 11% to close at $19.27. Albireo announced $115M royalty monetization agreement with Sagard.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM gained 10.8% to close at $0.2599 after Virax Biolabs announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement to market Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits with Cosmos.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM gained 10.6% to close at $3.44.
- Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM surged 9.7% to settle at $3.29 after the company and LG Energy Solution signed a three-year cobalt supply agreement.
- Zenvia Inc. ZENV rose 9.6% to close at $1.60.
- Rumble Inc. RUM gained 9% to close at $13.25.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT rose 8.6% to close at $23.24 after it was reported the SEC is poised to let Wall Street keep payment-for-order-flow deals.
- Gogoro Inc. GGR gained 8.2% to settle at $4.90.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX shares gained 7.9% to close at $3.28 after the company announced it has entered into a distribution agreement to market Monkeypox Virus Real-Time PCR Detection Kits with Cosmos Holdings.
- Li Auto Inc. LI gained 4.9% to close at $24.23 after the company announced it will host a launch event to unveil the Li L8 on Friday, September 30, 2022, ahead of schedule.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM jumped 4.8% to close at $25.60 after the company reported Q2 financial results.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB rose 3.1% to close at $8.87. Deutsche Bank said its New York Branch, Deutsche Bank New York, and its affiliate Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas have raised their prime lending from 5.50% to 6.25%.
Losers
- Loop Media, Inc. LPTV shares dipped 46.2% to settle at $4.95 on Thursday after the company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2.4 million shares at $5 per share. The company also announced the listing of its shares on the NYSE American.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS shares fell 44.1% to close at $0.12 on Thursday after the company announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO fell 42.7% to close at $0.0999 after jumping over 50% on Wednesday.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT shares fell 28.8% to close at $0.42 on Thursday.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. SMIT fell 27.6% to close at $2.2750.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR dipped 27.6% to close at $1.73, possibly selling off after the stock surged Tuesday following a report suggesting The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that NHTSA require passive alcohol-detection systems.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM fell 26.5% to close at $0.6130.
- MediWound Ltd. MDWD fell 22.9% to close at $1.35 after the company announced concurrent registered direct and private placement offerings priced at-the-market of roughly $30 million.
- WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD dropped 22.7% to close at $0.75.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN dipped 19.9% to settle at $5.04.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 19.9% to close at $3.8954.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD dropped 19.9% to close at $2.33.
- Cepton, Inc. CPTN fell 19.1% to close at $1.69. Cepton recently announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to add Cepton lidar models into NVIDIA DRIVE Sim.
- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT declined 18.9% to close at $5.16. Schlumberger B.V. recently disclosed 15.5% passive stake in Nauticus Robotics.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP fell 18.9% to close at $0.60.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO declined 18.8% to settle at $0.3003.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT dropped 17.7% to settle at $0.36.
- NuCana plc NCNA fell 16.8% to settle at $1.14. Jefferies maintained NuCana with a Buy and lowered the price target from $21 to $3.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX declined 16.7% to close at $1.50.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI declined 16.4% to close at $1.48. AgriFORCE announced purchase agreement with Stronghold Power Systems to acquire land for Coachella Campus.
- Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR fell 16.1% to close at $7.86 after Northland Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered its price target from $13 to $10.
- S&W Seed Company SANW fell 15.8% to close at $0.7112.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dropped 15.6% to settle at $3.03.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO fell 14.5% to close at $0.27.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK dropped 14.5% to settle at $7.42. Scholar Rock named Jay Backstrom, M.D., M.P.H., to be next Chief Executive Officer.
- CureVac N.V. CVAC declined 14.1% to close at $7.55.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX dropped 14% to close at $17.18.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX fell 13.9% to settle at $4.1750. Barclays maintained Stitch Fix with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.
- NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS declined 13.6% to settle at $9.61.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 13.3% to settle at $22.44. JP Morgan downgraded Novavax from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $132 to $27.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB fell 13% to close at $37.33.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND dropped 13% to close at $1.47.
- Immuneering Corporation IMRX declined 13% to close at $10.54.
- Outset Medical, Inc. OM fell 12.6% to close at $14.74.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO fell 12.6% to close at $2.30.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. DM fell 12.5% to close at $2.59.
- Carvana Co. CVNA dropped 12% to settle at $26.97.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN shares fell 10.7% to close at $3.94. The company on Monday announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN declined 10.4% to close at $10.73.
- fuboTV Inc. FUBO dipped 10.3% to close at $3.92.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE fell 10.1% to close at $3.58.
- Steelcase Inc. SCS fell 10.1% to close at $8.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 revenue guidance below estimates.
- iHuman Inc. IH dropped 9% to close at $1.8101 following Q2 results.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN fell 7.7% to close at $0.38.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR fell 7.6% to close at $138.95.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI shares fell 7.4% to close at $0.1430.
- Impinj, Inc. PI declined 7.4% to close at $85.69.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 7.2% to close at $2.05 after the company announced the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on its VITESSE phase 3 clinical study.
- KB Home KBH fell 5.1% to close at $26.60. KB Home reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 housing revenue of $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI dropped 4.4% to settle at $125.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyMovers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas