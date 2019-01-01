ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
PaxMedica
(NASDAQ:PXMD)
$3.16
-0.72[-18.56%]
At close: Sep 16
$3.30
0.1400[4.43%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day Range3.15 - 3.8952 Wk Range- - 10.48Open / Close3.83 / 3.16Float / Outstanding4.5M / 11.8M
Vol / Avg.336.3K / 10.2MMkt Cap37.2MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.6
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float4.5MEPS0.13

PaxMedica Stock (NASDAQ:PXMD), Quotes and News Summary

PaxMedica Stock (NASDAQ: PXMD)

Day Range3.15 - 3.8952 Wk Range- - 10.48Open / Close3.83 / 3.16Float / Outstanding4.5M / 11.8M
Vol / Avg.336.3K / 10.2MMkt Cap37.2MP/E-50d Avg. Price3.6
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float4.5MEPS0.13

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-15
REV

PaxMedica Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy PaxMedica (PXMD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are PaxMedica's (PXMD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for PaxMedica.

Q
What is the target price for PaxMedica (PXMD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for PaxMedica

Q
Current Stock Price for PaxMedica (PXMD)?
A

The stock price for PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) is $3.16 last updated September 16, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does PaxMedica (PXMD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PaxMedica.

Q
When is PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) reporting earnings?
A

PaxMedica’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Q
Is PaxMedica (PXMD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for PaxMedica.

Q
What sector and industry does PaxMedica (PXMD) operate in?
A

PaxMedica is in the Healthcare sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.