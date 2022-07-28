Why Shares of Solar Companies Are Trading Higher? 64 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI gained 231% to $2.63 on news that the company will be acquired By Henry Crown and Company for $3.25 per share. Petros Pharmaceuticals, however, confirmed that a press release regarding a purported acquisition of the company was fraudulent and not issued by the Company.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX jumped 64.2% to $0.3130 after gaining 10% on Wednesday. Athersys is expected to release its Q2 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
- SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX surged 43.7% to $6.00. Benchmark initiated coverage on SKYX Platforms with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS rose 35% to $1.89.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK shares gained 33% to $22.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. AVCO rose 29% to $0.6213. Avalon Globocare, last month, filed for mixed shelf of up to $50 million.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX jumped 28.2% to $1.95 after the company completed its clinical trial for BT-001, an investigational prescription digital therapeutic that is designed to use nCBT to treat type 2 diabetes.
- TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC shares gained 27.3% to $15.43. TPI Composites is expected to release its Q2 results after the market close on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
- Wingstop Inc. WING gained 26.1% to $125.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT gained 24.4% to $5.69 after the company entered into an agreement with Ace Hardware USA to sell 35 products across 5,500 stores.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 21.9% to $0.6111. Revelation Biosciences recently announced pricing of a $5 million public offering.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG rose 21.7% to $0.2920 after the company entered into a time charter contract with Teekay Chartering Limited, with a gross charter rate of $23,000 per day for a period of roughly 24 months.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA rose 21.3% to $23.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Plug Power Inc. PLUG gained 21% to $20.78 after Senator Joe Manchin reversed his opposition to a bill that includes provisions to address climate change.
- NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR rose 20.4% to $24.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Following earnings, BWS Financial upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Q&K International Group Limited QK jumped 19.9% to $1.6904.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN rose 19.6% to $23.63 alongside Sunnova Energy International after the company reported strong top-line financial results and reaffirmed guidance.
- Stem, Inc. STEM climbed 18.1% to $10.31.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA rose 18% to $3.7799.
- FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI jumped 18% to $4.8850.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC gained 17.7% to $11.78.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR jumped 17% to $89.78. Shares of solar companies traded higher in sympathy with Sunnova, which reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE rose 16.3% to $20.01. Alphabet reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. However, revenue for the company’s Search and Other segment was $40.7 billion, up 13.7% year-over-year.
- Broadwind, Inc. BWEN gained 15.6% to $1.79. The company is expected to issue Q2 results before the market opens on August 9, 2022.
- RealNetworks, Inc. RNWK jumped 15.5% to $0.67 after the company announced an agreement to merge with and into Greater Heights. The company's outstanding shares will be converted into the right to receive cash consideration of $0.73 per share.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY surged 15.3% to $15.03.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN rose 15.2% to $13.09 after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Constellation Energy Corporation CEG gained 14.7% to $63.72.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ jumped 14.5% to $19.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also authorized a $2 billion buyback.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA gained 13.6% to $3.35.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF jumped 13.5% to $0.4997.
- Azure Power Global Limited AZRE gained 12.8% to $12.93.
- Altus Power, Inc. AMPS jumped 10.3% to $7.50.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA surged 10.1% to $6.51. Shares of alternative energy-related stocks traded higher after Senator Manchin said he supports the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes investment in technologies for all fuel types including hydrogen, nuclear and renewables.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ rose 10% to $0.7479 after the company reported positive top-line results for OvaStem® pilot study.
- Etsy, Inc. ETSY rose 7.7% to $102.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Spok Holdings, Inc. SPOK shares rose 7.5% to $6.90 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter.
Losers
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC shares fell 50.3% to $4.3166 following reports of an order on a patent litigation over Xifaxan.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH fell 35.5% to $3.3450 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also guided 2022 EPS of $(2.55)-$(1.65).
- Pathward Financial, Inc. CASH fell 25.2% to $32.26 after the company reported Q3 results. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pathward Financial from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $67 to $45.
- Coursera, Inc. COUR fell 24.4% to $12.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance below estimates. Raymond James downgraded Coursera from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX fell 23.4% to $2.50 after the company reported pricing of $85.0 million public offering and concurrent private placement.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI shares fell 22.5% to $0.1050 after the company received a determination letter from the Nasdaq stating that the Company has not regained compliance.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC fell 20.5% to $34.34 after the company reported a year-over-year drop in Q2 EPS and said it now expects2022 results to be toward the lower end of guidance ranges.
- Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW dropped 18.2% to $11.22 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Upwork Inc. UPWK declined 17.8% to $19.01 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- FormFactor, Inc. FORM dropped 15.3% to $34.13 after the company issued a weak Q3 forecast.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS fell 15.1% to $19.10 after the company lowered its earnings outlook.
- Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO dropped 14.4% to $13.76. Bausch + Lomb and Sanoculis announced strategic agreements.
- SLM Corporation SLM fell 13.8% to $14.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Pegasystems Inc. PEGA dipped 13% to $41.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT dropped 12.4% to $61.28 after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and issued a weak forecast.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares fell 12.3% to $2.7550 after jumping 53% on Wednesday. The company last week signed a sponsored research agreement with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for S&P vaccine platform development.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK dropped 12.1% to $103.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and updated its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Grifols, S.A. GRFS dipped 11.4% to $9.39.
- Smith & Nephew plc SNN fell 11.4% to $26.00.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS fell 11% to $0.4206 after dropping over 12% on Wednesday.
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ dropped 11% to $9.15. Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $12 to $9.
- Baxter International Inc. BAX fell 9.3% to $60.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR dropped 8.1% to $437.18 after a Texas Jury found the company liable for $7 billion in punitive damages.
- Southwest Airlines Co. LUV dipped 7.9% to $37.55 following the company's Q2 financial results.
- Oshkosh Corporation OSK fell 7.3% to $82.96 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and lowered FY22 forecast.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META fell 6.6% to $158.43 as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Daily active users for the company were 1.97 billion in the second quarter, up 3% year-over-year. Monthly active users for the company were 2.93 billion in the second quarter, up 1% year-over-year.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD fell 5.8% to $52.89 following Q2 results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
