81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 4:31 AM | 10 min read

Gainers

  • Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN shares climbed 62.4% to close at $2.16 on Wednesday after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX jumped 40.3% to close at $30.69 after better than expected Q1 earnings and 2022 guidance.
  • Aclarion, Inc. ACON jumped 36.6% to settle at $2.35 after declining over 5% on Tuesday. The company had its IPO on April 22.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT jumped 36% to settle at $0.7547 after jumping around 13% on Tuesday.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG gained 33.3% to close at $2.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI climbed 31.2% to settle at $30.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised Q4 guidance.
  • Livent Corporation LTHM gained 30.3% to close at $28.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 guidance.
  • AIkido Pharma Inc. AIKI jumped 30.1% to settle at $0.4622. AIkido Pharma reported strategic investment in social communications platform, Discord.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. BXC gained 28.5% to close at $98.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and increased its share buyback to $100 million.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. SUP shares jumped 28% to close at $4.11 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • CarParts.com, Inc. PRTS shares gained 27.2% to close at $8.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Locafy Limited LCFY rose 26.3% to close at $1.49.
  • eHealth, Inc. EHTH jumped 24.9% to settle at $10.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU gained 23.5% to close at $2.1850. China Liberal Education won project bid from Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic for construction of smart language training experimental classrooms with cloud for $150,000.
  • Kimball International, Inc. KBAL surged 22.8% to close at $9.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and adjusted EPS results were higher year over year.
  • Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS gained 22.7% to close at $1.57 after climbing around 6% on Tuesday.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE rose 22.4% to settle at $34.67.
  • Gogoro Inc. GGR jumped 20.5% to close at $7.17.
  • NexImmune, Inc. NEXI gained 20.5% to settle at $3.23.
  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc. VVNT rose 19.6% to close at $6.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 sales guidance.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI gained 19.2% to close at $5.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON surged 19.2% to settle at $34.56.
  • Global Industrial Company GIC jumped 18.8% to close at $36.20 following strong Q1 earnings.
  • Clene Inc. CLNN rose 17.6% to settle at $3.14.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 17.6% to close at $2.54.
  • Summit Midstream Partners, LP SMLP rose 17.3% to close at $20.66 following Q1 results.
  • Chegg, Inc. CHGG gained 17.1% to close at $20.39 as the stock rebounded after falling following its Q1 earnings report.
  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited RAAS surged 16.8% to close at $0.80.
  • Meta Data Limited ADS AIU jumped 16.7% to close at $1.54.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE gained 16.7% to settle at $5.80.
  • Powell Industries, Inc. POWL rose 16.3% to close at $23.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP gained 15.5% to settle at $1.04.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. USEG jumped 15.4% to settle at $4.50. U.S. Energy announced plans to acquire Bolt-On assets for $1 million.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN rose 15.3% to close at $1.96. Zosano Pharma recently announced it has suspended its M207 program and implemented a workforce reduction impacting 40% of remaining employees.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI gained 15.2% to close at $26.31.
  • Desktop Metal, Inc. DM surged 15.1% to close at $4.04.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN jumped 15% to settle at $14.51. The company recently completed a SPAC merger deal last week and began trading on Thursday.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE surged 15% to close at $9.98.
  • HashiCorp, Inc. HCP rose 14.4% to settle at $54.54.
  • A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN gained 14.3% to close at $16.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC jumped 13.8% to settle at $328.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 and Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Biora Therapeutics, Inc. PROG rose 13.6% to close at $0.9743.
  • Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC jumped 11.8% to close at $261.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 sales growth guidance.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. BBI gained 11.8% to close at $0.26 after the company announced the sale of sofpironium bromide to Botanix Pharmaceuticals for $9 million in upfront and potential near-term regulatory milestone payments. The company is also eligible to receive additional success-based regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to $168 million.
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG gained 10% to close at $116.57. Scotts Miracle-Gro announced record second-quarter sales in its U.S. consumer segment driven by continued support from its major retail partners.
  • Starbucks Corporation SBUX gained 9.8% to close at $81.64 as the company reported second-quarter revenue of $7.64 billion, which was up 15% year-over-year. The quarterly revenue was a second-quarter record for the company and came in ahead of a consensus estimate of $7.6 billion.


Losers

  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB shares tumbled 57.7% to close at $0.8202 after the company announced week 12 top-line results from its Phase 2 CBP-307 trial in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. KZR dipped 43.5% to close at $6.96 after the company reported topline results from the PRESIDIO Phase 2 trial of zetomipzomib (KZR-616) in patients with dermatomyositis (DM) and polymyositis (PM), chronic inflammatory diseases of muscle.
  • Amarin Corporation plc AMRN shares tumbled 43.1% to close at $1.56 on Wednesday after it said it would continue suspending 2022 revenue guidance and Q1 earnings came short of expectations. The company reported Q1 sales of $94.6 million, down 33% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $128.37 million.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV fell 32.7% to settle at $4.34. Blue Water Vaccines S-1 showed registration for 2.4 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP fell 32.2% to settle at $12.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and withdrew its FY22 guidance.
  • Lyft, Inc. LYFT fell 29.9% to close at $21.56 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • The Andersons, Inc. ANDE dropped 26.8% to close at $38.20 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Shineco, Inc. SISI fell 24.4% to settle at $1.80.
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD fell 23.5% to close at $4.78 following Q1 results.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation IAG fell 23.3% to close at $2.14 following Q1 results. The company also named Maryse Bélanger as Interim President and CEO.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS declined 20% to close at $1.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST fell 20% to close at $3.80 on post-IPO volatility.
  • Cyngn Inc. CYN dipped 19.3% to close at $3.17.
  • Harvard Bioscience, Inc. HBIO fell 18.1% to close at $4.63 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX fell 16.9% to close at $6.44 following Q1 results.
  • Blucora, Inc. BCOR fell 16.6% to close at $17.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA dipped 16.4% to close at $0.1416.
  • T Stamp Inc. IDAI dropped 16% to close at $2.47.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX fell 15.7% to close at $2.57. The company announced it has completed its platform Integration with E*TRADE allowing users to trade seamlessly through the Blackbox platform.
  • Arko Corp. ARKO dropped 15.2% to close at $8.12 following Q1 earnings.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV fell 14.9% to close at $37.01 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Infinera Corporation INFN dropped 14.6% to close at $6.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII fell 14.3% to close at $17.26 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
  • Conduent Incorporated CNDT fell 14.2% to close at $4.65 following Q1 results.
  • Denny's Corporation DENN dipped 13.8% to close at $11.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 12.6% to close at $1.60. XORTX Therapeutics shares jumped 59% on Tuesday after the company announced that dosing of human subjects has been initiated in the XRX-OXY-101 bridging pharmacokinetics study.
  • Brinker International, Inc. EAT fell 12.2% to close at $34.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. LL fell 12% to close at $13.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR dropped 11.4% to close at $22.04. Kymera Therapeutics reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. LXU slipped 10% to close at $20.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM fell 9.7% to settle at $102.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Johnson Controls International plc JCI fell 8.7% to close at $56.52 after the company cut its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR fell 7.5% to close at $41.57 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF shares fell 6.2% to close at $25.85 after the company reported a decline in Q1 EPS results.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS fell 5% to close at $113.53 following Q2 results.

