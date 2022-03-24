 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 2:20pm   Comments
On Thursday, 112 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares dropped the most, trading down 67.13% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $139.05 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.27%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) stock drifted down 0.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $181.00.
  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) stock hit a yearly low of $50.66. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) shares set a new yearly low of $10.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $93.42. The stock was down 3.86% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.04. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock drifted down 8.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $30.00.
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) stock hit $110.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.37%.
  • Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) stock drifted up 1.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.56.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares fell to $33.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.72%.
  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) stock hit a yearly low of $30.22. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) stock hit $39.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.22%.
  • Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) stock set a new 52-week low of $89.09 on Thursday, moving down 3.54%.
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $184.46 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
  • MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) stock drifted down 3.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $31.43.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) stock hit a yearly low of $9.35. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares set a new yearly low of $53.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.
  • Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) shares set a new yearly low of $77.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares fell to $10.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.09%.
  • Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares hit a yearly low of $8.70. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
  • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock hit $6.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.23%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares fell to $12.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.36%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.35.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock hit $14.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.14%.
  • Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.29. The stock was down 5.51% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares fell to $10.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.36%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) stock drifted up 0.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.25.
  • Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares fell to $9.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.54%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) stock drifted down 0.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.39.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock drifted down 1.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $85.10.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares set a new yearly low of $13.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
  • Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $7.29. Shares traded up 2.42%.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.04. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) stock hit a yearly low of $12.52. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.47 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares fell to $4.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.24%.
  • Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) stock hit $28.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.96%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.15. The stock traded down 0.46%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $13.48 and moving down 0.36%.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock hit $8.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.49%.
  • Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock hit a yearly low of $8.15. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.11 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.64%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) stock hit $12.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.45%.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.31. Shares traded down 3.18%.
  • Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares set a new yearly low of $8.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $11.98. Shares traded down 0.83%.
  • Delaware Investments (AMEX:VFL) shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.37.
  • Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.83. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) shares moved down 0.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.93, drifting down 0.4%.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $14.37 and moving down 0.23%.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.44 on Thursday, moving down 0.29%.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.78. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares were up 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.44.
  • Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.44. The stock traded down 2.74%.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.24. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
  • InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) shares hit a yearly low of $10.13. The stock was down 4.99% on the session.
  • Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.43 on Thursday, moving down 0.51%.
  • Invesco Bond (NYSE:VBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.01 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.15%.
  • Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.46 and moving down 1.13%.
  • Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE:NIQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.32. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.
  • Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) stock drifted down 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.80.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 8.85% on the session.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:DMO) shares moved down 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.19, drifting down 0.58%.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.62. Shares traded down 0.74%.
  • Retractable Technologies (AMEX:RVP) shares hit a yearly low of $4.28. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
  • Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.1%.
  • CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.41%.
  • Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) stock hit $7.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.66%.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.62%.
  • RiverNorth Opportunistic (NYSE:RMI) shares fell to $18.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.16%.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) stock drifted down 1.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71.
  • Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
  • Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) shares set a new yearly low of $18.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.
  • Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.06% for the day.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) shares hit a yearly low of $8.47. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.76 on Thursday, moving up 1.69%.
  • Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.65. The stock traded down 1.72%.
  • LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares moved down 36.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.90, drifting down 36.97%.
  • Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) stock hit $1.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.51%.
  • Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) shares moved up 0.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.37, drifting up 0.84%.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
  • NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares fell to $2.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.32%.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.51 and moving down 4.87%.

