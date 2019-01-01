QQQ
Network-1 Technologies Inc is involved in the business of the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property rights. The company's patent portfolios include the remote power patent portfolio, the mirror worlds patent portfolio, the cos patent portfolio and the QoS patents. It derives its revenue from licensing of its intellectual property and related activities. The company's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its intellectual property assets.

Network-1 Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Network-1 Technologies (AMEX: NTIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Network-1 Technologies's (NTIP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Network-1 Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Network-1 Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)?

A

The stock price for Network-1 Technologies (AMEX: NTIP) is $2.59 last updated Today at 7:55:46 PM.

Q

Does Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Network-1 Technologies (AMEX:NTIP) reporting earnings?

A

Network-1 Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Network-1 Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) operate in?

A

Network-1 Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.