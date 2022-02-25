88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares surged 118.9% to settle at $4.75 on Thursday. Cyren recently announced a $12 million private placement.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares jumped 53.4% to close at $11.55 on Thursday following a 16% surge on Wednesday.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) shares gained 41.4% to close at $0.58 after climbing 19% on Wednesday.
- South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) surged 39.9% to close at $32.84 after the company announced it will be acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund. South Jersey Industries also reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) shares jumped 39.2% to close at $40.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 adjusted EPS and sales guidance and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) gained 38.9% to close at $1.57 after gaining around 41% on Wednesday.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares jumped 37.2% to close at $1.30. US Well Services recently reported finalization of electric frac contract with Olympus Energy.
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) gained 31.2% to settle at $5.21.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) jumped 30.1% to settle at $16.36 following strong quarterly sales.
- WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) gained 27.6% to close at $5.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) jumped 27.1% to settle at $5.20.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) climbed 26.4% to close at $4.88 on strong quarterly sales.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 26% to settle at $0.7479 after jumping more than 30% on Wednesday.
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) surged 25.8% to close at $6.10.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) climbed 25.5% to close at $1.28 amid strength in oil prices after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) surged 24.2% to settle at $3.75.
- Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) rose 23.8% to close at $2.18.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) surged 23.8% to settle at $0.46 as stocks rebounded after falling following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) gained 23% to close at $3.48 as yields fell amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) jumped 22.9% to close at $1.18 after the company announced it signed a contract with MDA for new satellites.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) jumped 22.7% to settle at $163.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) gained 22.1% to close at $1.02 after gaining around 43% on Wednesday.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) jumped 22% to settle at $24.38. Sunrun recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) jumped 21.9% to close at $2.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) gained 21.7% to close at $18.31. The company recently released upbeat quarterly results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 21% to close at $1.96. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) jumped 20.8% to settle at $38.88 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) surged 20.5% to settle at $18.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results and raised its FY22 customer additions guidance.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 20.2% to close at $11.32.
- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) climbed 20.1% to close at $12.31 after the company reported a $1.5 million, 1-year contract extension with the NSA.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 19.5% to close at $28.35 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) jumped 19.1% to settle at $10.98. Opendoor Technologies posted a Q4 adjusted net loss of $80 million after the closing bell.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) jumped 19.1% to close at $3.37.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 18.8% to close at $0.8201.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) rose 18.8% to close at $2.46. Summit Therapeutics recently reported postponement of its planned rights offering.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) jumped 18.6% to close at $108.38.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) gained 18.6% to close at $35.59 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) rose 18.6% to close at $55.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) rose 18.4% to settle at $74.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adj. EPS results.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) gained 18.4% to close at $13.43 following strong Q4 results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 18.4% to close at $53.01. Overstock's tZERO ATS recently said it successfully launched support for clearing and settlement securities transactions for itself and its broker-dealer affiliates.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) gained 18.3% to close at $1.55. The company released Q4 earnings after the closing bell.
- FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) gained 18.2% to close at $4.16.
- Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) climbed 18% to close at $11.95 following strong quarterly sales.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 17.7% to close at $8.04 after the company reported Q4 earnings and gave 2022 delivery outlook.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) surged 17.4% to close at $26.08 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) gained 16.1% to close at $54.35.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 15.6% to close at $0.6335.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 15.1% to settle at $156.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and announced a new $3 billion buyback.
- Tremor International Ltd (NYSE: TRMR) gained 14.8% to settle at $14.63. Tremor International recently said it has increased TV data reach to 44 million US households.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) gained 11.9% to close at $122.54 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 8.2% to close at $2.83. Barnwell Industries recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.11.
Losers
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) tumbled 56.5% to settle at $14.99 on Thursday.
- Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) fell 43.3% to close at $3.31.
- AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD) fell 42.7% to close at $3.94. AMTD International shares jumped 78% on Wednesday following the company's completion of its purchase of a majority stake in AMTD Digital.
- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) dipped 42.3% to close at $1.1950 as the company reported the pricing of its public offering.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares dipped 40.3% to close at $20.32 on Thursday amid Russian market weakness following Russia-Ukraine escalation.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) tumbled 32.1% to close at $31.56 after the company issued a weak Q1 forecast.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares declined 30.2% to settle at $1.41 after the company issued an update on regulatory review of arimoclomol in the European Union.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) tumbled 29.1% to settle at $11.02 following Q4 results.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 28.2% to close at $0.8836.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) dropped 26% to close at $1.11 after the company announced it will acquire Converge Direct for $125 million.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) dropped 23.1% to close at $4.67. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Zimmer BioMet spinoff ZimVie will replace Tabula Rasa Healthcare in S&P SmallCap 600.
- Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) dipped 21.7% to settle at $13.31. Maxim Group recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $22 price target.
- Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) fell 21.1% to close at $6.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) dipped 21% to settle at $5.16.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 20.7% to close at $2.30 after declining 6% on Wednesday.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 20.5% to close at $2.91 after the company gave an update on the Tyvaso DPI New Drug Application.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) declined 20.3% to settle at $14.98.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) fell 20.1% to close at $6.68.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) fell 19.9% to settle at $2.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) fell 19.7% to close at $14.03.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) fell 18.8% to settle at $3.03.
- Missfresh Limited (NYSE: MF) dropped 17.8% to close at $1.94.
- Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) fell 17.1% to close at $12.63 after dipping 13% on Wednesday.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) shares fell 16.8% to close at $1.73 after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
- Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) fell 16.5% to close at $2.68. Rezolute recently announced topline data from its Phase 1b multiple-ascending dose (MAD) study of RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor (PKI) for diabetic macular edema (DME).
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) shares declined 16.4% to close at $29.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak guidance.
- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) fell 14.7% to settle at $36.27 after the company issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) dipped 14.5% to close at $34.64 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 14.2% to close at $0.1793.
- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) dipped 13.5% to close at $21.13. EchoStar posted a Q4 net loss of $80.083 million.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) dropped 12.7% to close at $4.12.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) fell 11.4% to close at $2.48 following Q4 results.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) dropped 11.1% to close at $12.77 amid overall market weakness following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has driven global macroeconomic uncertainty.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 11% to close at $70.43.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) fell 9.4% to close to $0.4350.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares fell 8.3% to close at $0.6051 after dropping over 4% on Wednesday.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 5.7% to close at $79.29 after the company issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
