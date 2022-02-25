 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 4:47am   Comments
Share:
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares surged 118.9% to settle at $4.75 on Thursday. Cyren recently announced a $12 million private placement.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares jumped 53.4% to close at $11.55 on Thursday following a 16% surge on Wednesday.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) shares gained 41.4% to close at $0.58 after climbing 19% on Wednesday.
  • South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) surged 39.9% to close at $32.84 after the company announced it will be acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund. South Jersey Industries also reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) shares jumped 39.2% to close at $40.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 adjusted EPS and sales guidance and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) gained 38.9% to close at $1.57 after gaining around 41% on Wednesday.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares jumped 37.2% to close at $1.30. US Well Services recently reported finalization of electric frac contract with Olympus Energy.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) gained 31.2% to settle at $5.21.
  • TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) jumped 30.1% to settle at $16.36 following strong quarterly sales.
  • WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) gained 27.6% to close at $5.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) jumped 27.1% to settle at $5.20.
  • Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) climbed 26.4% to close at $4.88 on strong quarterly sales.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 26% to settle at $0.7479 after jumping more than 30% on Wednesday.
  • Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) surged 25.8% to close at $6.10.
  • ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) climbed 25.5% to close at $1.28 amid strength in oil prices after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) surged 24.2% to settle at $3.75.
  • Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) rose 23.8% to close at $2.18.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) surged 23.8% to settle at $0.46 as stocks rebounded after falling following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) gained 23% to close at $3.48 as yields fell amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) jumped 22.9% to close at $1.18 after the company announced it signed a contract with MDA for new satellites.
  • Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) jumped 22.7% to settle at $163.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) gained 22.1% to close at $1.02 after gaining around 43% on Wednesday.
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) jumped 22% to settle at $24.38. Sunrun recently reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) jumped 21.9% to close at $2.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) gained 21.7% to close at $18.31. The company recently released upbeat quarterly results.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 21% to close at $1.96. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) jumped 20.8% to settle at $38.88 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) surged 20.5% to settle at $18.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results and raised its FY22 customer additions guidance.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 20.2% to close at $11.32.
  • Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) climbed 20.1% to close at $12.31 after the company reported a $1.5 million, 1-year contract extension with the NSA.
  • eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 19.5% to close at $28.35 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) jumped 19.1% to settle at $10.98. Opendoor Technologies posted a Q4 adjusted net loss of $80 million after the closing bell.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) jumped 19.1% to close at $3.37.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 18.8% to close at $0.8201.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) rose 18.8% to close at $2.46. Summit Therapeutics recently reported postponement of its planned rights offering.
  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) jumped 18.6% to close at $108.38.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) gained 18.6% to close at $35.59 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) rose 18.6% to close at $55.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) rose 18.4% to settle at $74.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adj. EPS results.
  • Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) gained 18.4% to close at $13.43 following strong Q4 results.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 18.4% to close at $53.01. Overstock's tZERO ATS recently said it successfully launched support for clearing and settlement securities transactions for itself and its broker-dealer affiliates.
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) gained 18.3% to close at $1.55. The company released Q4 earnings after the closing bell.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) gained 18.2% to close at $4.16.
  • Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) climbed 18% to close at $11.95 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 17.7% to close at $8.04 after the company reported Q4 earnings and gave 2022 delivery outlook.
  • Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) surged 17.4% to close at $26.08 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
  • Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) gained 16.1% to close at $54.35.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 15.6% to close at $0.6335.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 15.1% to settle at $156.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and announced a new $3 billion buyback.
  • Tremor International Ltd (NYSE: TRMR) gained 14.8% to settle at $14.63. Tremor International recently said it has increased TV data reach to 44 million US households.
  • Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) gained 11.9% to close at $122.54 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 8.2% to close at $2.83. Barnwell Industries recently posted Q1 EPS of $0.11.

 

Losers

  • HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) tumbled 56.5% to settle at $14.99 on Thursday.
  • Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) fell 43.3% to close at $3.31.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD) fell 42.7% to close at $3.94. AMTD International shares jumped 78% on Wednesday following the company's completion of its purchase of a majority stake in AMTD Digital.
  • Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) dipped 42.3% to close at $1.1950 as the company reported the pricing of its public offering.
  • Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares dipped 40.3% to close at $20.32 on Thursday amid Russian market weakness following Russia-Ukraine escalation.
  • Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) tumbled 32.1% to close at $31.56 after the company issued a weak Q1 forecast.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares declined 30.2% to settle at $1.41 after the company issued an update on regulatory review of arimoclomol in the European Union.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) tumbled 29.1% to settle at $11.02 following Q4 results.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 28.2% to close at $0.8836.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) dropped 26% to close at $1.11 after the company announced it will acquire Converge Direct for $125 million.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) dropped 23.1% to close at $4.67. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Zimmer BioMet spinoff ZimVie will replace Tabula Rasa Healthcare in S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) dipped 21.7% to settle at $13.31. Maxim Group recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $22 price target.
  • Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) fell 21.1% to close at $6.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) dipped 21% to settle at $5.16.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 20.7% to close at $2.30 after declining 6% on Wednesday.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 20.5% to close at $2.91 after the company gave an update on the Tyvaso DPI New Drug Application.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) declined 20.3% to settle at $14.98.
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) fell 20.1% to close at $6.68.
  • Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) fell 19.9% to settle at $2.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) fell 19.7% to close at $14.03.
  • Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) fell 18.8% to settle at $3.03.
  • Missfresh Limited (NYSE: MF) dropped 17.8% to close at $1.94.
  • Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) fell 17.1% to close at $12.63 after dipping 13% on Wednesday.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) shares fell 16.8% to close at $1.73 after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
  • Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) fell 16.5% to close at $2.68. Rezolute recently announced topline data from its Phase 1b multiple-ascending dose (MAD) study of RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor (PKI) for diabetic macular edema (DME).
  • Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) shares declined 16.4% to close at $29.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak guidance.
  • The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) fell 14.7% to settle at $36.27 after the company issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) dipped 14.5% to close at $34.64 after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 14.2% to close at $0.1793.
  • EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) dipped 13.5% to close at $21.13. EchoStar posted a Q4 net loss of $80.083 million.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) dropped 12.7% to close at $4.12.
  • Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) fell 11.4% to close at $2.48 following Q4 results.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) dropped 11.1% to close at $12.77 amid overall market weakness following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has driven global macroeconomic uncertainty.
  • WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 11% to close at $70.43.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) fell 9.4% to close to $0.4350.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares fell 8.3% to close at $0.6051 after dropping over 4% on Wednesday.
  • NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 5.7% to close at $79.29 after the company issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Also check this out: Insiders Sell Around $16M Of 4 Stocks.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + AMTX)

44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
32 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Tyson Foods Beats Views
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com