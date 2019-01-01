QQQ
Range
2.57 - 3.2
Vol / Avg.
102.6K/38.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.8 - 17.39
Mkt Cap
41.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.8
Shares
15.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Rezolute Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops novel, sustained-release injectable therapies. It applies proprietary formulation and manufacturing capabilities to known, well-characterized molecules to create differentiated, patent-protected therapies that have the potential to significantly improve existing standards of care. Its pipeline products include RZ358 and RZ402.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.690-0.800 -0.1100
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rezolute Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rezolute (RZLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rezolute's (RZLT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rezolute (RZLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting RZLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 534.33% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rezolute (RZLT)?

A

The stock price for Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) is $2.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rezolute (RZLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rezolute.

Q

When is Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) reporting earnings?

A

Rezolute’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Rezolute (RZLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rezolute.

Q

What sector and industry does Rezolute (RZLT) operate in?

A

Rezolute is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.