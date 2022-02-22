 Skip to main content

70 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:43am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) shares jumped 48.4% to close at $10.09 on Friday.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) gained 39.7% to settle at $0.95. RISE Education Cayman recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with Dada Auto Inc.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) surged 24% to close at $2.48. HOOKIPA Pharma recently entered into an amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead to develop immunotherapies against HIV.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) jumped 23.8% to settle at $2.99. Universal Security Instruments recently said Q3 EPS results were lower year over year.
  • Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) gained 20.8% to close at $20.66. Amplitude recently reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) climbed 20.7% to close at $2.27. Maris-Tech reported plans to co-develop video-based advanced AI systems for drones and autonomous vehicles.
  • Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) gained 20% to close at $1.74.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) jumped 19.8% to close at $14.38.
  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 19.2% to settle at $0.8488 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $5 price target.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 17.1% to close at $2.30.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) gained 16.6% to close at $1.83 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) jumped 16.3% to close at $1.57.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) climbed 15.9% to close at $0.4666 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) gained 15.8% to settle at $2.20. Marpai recently raised its Q4 sales guidance.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NYSE: CMBM) surged 15.8% to close at $28.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 15.8% to close at $0.9194.
  • Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) climbed 15.3% to close at $3.17.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) gained 15% to close at $26.49. The FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee will review Amylyx Pharmaceuticals marketing application for AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate [PB] and taurursodiol) on March 30.
  • Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) gained 14.6% to close at $23.26. Inotiv recently reported Q1 earnings results
  • Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) rose 12.9% to close at $55.65 following Q4 results.
  • AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) gained 12.2% to close at $104.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates and added $300 million to its buyback.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) gained 11.4% to close at $12.36 after jumping around 14% on Thursday. Energy Vault Holdings recently started trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) climbed 11.2% to close at $97.19 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.
  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) climbed 10.6% to close at $97.84 after reporting strong Q4 results.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) gained 9.9% to close at $6.77. Zynex said it sees no material change in sales from its switch in United Health Care prescription coverage.
  • WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) gained 8.3% to close at $13.79. WalkMe, on Thursday, reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 7.6% to close at $24.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $125 million buyback.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) rose 6.8% to close at $19.07 after the company announced upbeat Q4 results and reported a $300 million buyback.
  • Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 6.6% to close at $65.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) dipped 57.1% to settle at $18.00 on Friday, selling off after the stock rallied over 350% in the previous session.
  • Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 50.4% to close at $46.00. Inspirato shares climbed 618% on Thursday, just a few days after the company completed its SPAC merger with Thayer Ventures.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) dipped 45.7% to close at $0.2008 on Friday. Guardion Health Sciences priced its 37 million share offering for gross proceeds $11.1 million.
  • Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) shares fell 43.4% to close at $16.34 after surging 161% on Thursday.
  • QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) fell 32.1% to close at $4.00.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dropped 30.5% to settle at $0.3789.
  • Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) dipped 30% to close at $2.36 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) fell 28.7% to close at $9.89 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) dipped 27.2% to close at $1.34. Smart for Life recently priced its 1.44 million unit IPO at $10 per share.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 22.3% to close at $112.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 net sales guidance below estimates. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $350 to $95.
  • DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell 21.6% to close at $17.29 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 guidance.
  • Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) dropped 21.1% to close at $6.34.
  • Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell 20.2% to close at $22.86 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 sales guidance. RBC Capital downgraded Redfin from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $60 to $23.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) fell 19.4% to close at $4.95.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 19.4% to settle at $0.6270.
  • nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) tumbled 19.1% to close at $15.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) shares fell 19% to close at $3.08 on Friday after jumping 17% on Thursday.
  • Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) dropped 18.7% to close at $1.26.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) declined 18.4% to settle at $6.59.
  • Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) fell 18.3% to close at $8.98. RBC Capital initiated coverage on Graphite Bio with a Sector Perform rating and announced a price target of $11.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) dropped 18.2% to close at $2.12.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) fell 17.7% to close at $5.20 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) declined 17.2% to close at $29.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) fell 16.9% to close at $34.20 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and reported a deal to buy US Amines for $100 million in cash.
  • Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) dropped 16.9% to close at $7.85.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) declined 16.7% to close at $2.45. Kaival Brands said it regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) fell 16.6% to close at $1.16.
  • GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) dipped 16.3% to close at $6.57 on Friday.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) fell 15.1% to close at $4.23.
  • Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) dropped 14.3% to close at $8.94. JP Morgan downgraded Agora from Overweight to Neutral and announced $11 price target.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 13.9% to close at $1.74.
  • Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) declined 13.7% to settle at $24.03 following reports suggesting JBS has withdrawn the proposal to acquire the remaining shares of Pilgrims Pride.
  • Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) dropped 13.7% to close at $5.49. The company, on Thursday, reported Q4 results.
  • fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) fell 13.5% to close at $8.40 in sympathy with Roku, which reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 net sales guidance below estimates.
  • Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) dropped 10.7% to close at $51.28 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) fell 9.9% to close at $3.01.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) tumbled 9.7% to close at $18.52 following Q1 results.
  • Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) fell 9.3% to close at $3.02.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) dropped 9.3% to close at $8.16. Meihua International Medical Technologies recently priced its 3.6 million share IPO at $10 per share.
  • Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) fell 8.8% to settle at $49.72. Roblox recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 6.2% to close at $34.28 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $105 to $43.

