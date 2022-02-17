Boeing And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday following the release of minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Cytek Biosciences

The Trade: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Rajeev Shah acquired a total of 498,629 shares at an average price of $14.89. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.43 million.

(NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Rajeev Shah acquired a total of 498,629 shares at an average price of $14.89. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.43 million. What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley recently maintained Cytek Biosciences with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $27 to $18.

Morgan Stanley recently maintained Cytek Biosciences with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $27 to $18. What Cytek Biosciences Does: Cytek Biosciences Inc is a cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by leveraging novel technical approaches.

Boeing

The Trade: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Director Lawrence Kellner acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $208.91. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.04 million.

(NYSE:BA) Director Lawrence Kellner acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $208.91. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.04 million. What’s Happening: Boeing said Western Global Airlines has purchased 2 Boeing 777 freighters.

Boeing said Western Global Airlines has purchased 2 Boeing 777 freighters. What Boeing Does: Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital.

JAKKS Pacific

The Trade: JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) 10% owner Lawrence I Rosen bought a total of 306,728 shares at an average price of $10.73. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.29 million.

(NASDAQ:JAKK) 10% owner Lawrence I Rosen bought a total of 306,728 shares at an average price of $10.73. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.29 million. What’s Happening: JAKKS Pacific and Disguise announced new waves of Apex Legends figures and costumes for 2022.

JAKKS Pacific and Disguise announced new waves of Apex Legends figures and costumes for 2022. What JAKKS Pacific Does: Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products.

MGM Resorts