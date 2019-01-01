QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Modular Medical Inc is a development stage medical device company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of an insulin pump to address shortcomings and problems represented by the relatively limited adoption of currently available pumps for insulin-requiring people with diabetes.

Modular Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Modular Medical (MODD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Modular Medical (NASDAQ: MODD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Modular Medical's (MODD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Modular Medical (MODD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Modular Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Modular Medical (MODD)?

A

The stock price for Modular Medical (NASDAQ: MODD) is $2.85 last updated Today at 4:44:25 PM.

Q

Does Modular Medical (MODD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Modular Medical.

Q

When is Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) reporting earnings?

A

Modular Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Modular Medical (MODD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Modular Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Modular Medical (MODD) operate in?

A

Modular Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.