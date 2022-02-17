U.S. Xpress Enterprises And 4 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders

Although US crude futures fell over 2% on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Catalyst Biosciences

The Trade: Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Chief Scientific Officer Grant E Blouse acquired a total of 3,250 shares at an average price of $0.46. To acquire these shares, it cost $1.5 thousand.

What's Happening: Catalyst Biosciences, last month, received rare pediatric disease designation for CB 4332 for the treatment of CFI deficiency.

What Catalyst Biosciences Does: Catalyst Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It mainly focuses on developing novel medicines to address serious medical conditions for individuals in need of treatment options.

MiX Telematics

The Trade : MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs acquired a total of 250,625 shares at an average price of $0.48. The insider spent around $120.3 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : The company recently reported upbeat quarterly sales.

What MiX Telematics Does: MiX Telematics Ltd offers fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service to customers across the globe.

Lument Finance Trust

The Trade : New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTC:NWPP) Director John D Cox acquired a total of 6,078 shares at an average price of $2.12. To acquire these shares, it cost around $12.89 thousand.

What's Happening : The company's stock gained around 1% over the previous month.

What Lument Finance Trust Does: New Peoples Bankshares Inc is a bank holding company for New Peoples Bank. The Bank offers a range of banking & related financial services focused on serving individuals, small to medium-size businesses, and the professional community. Its main banking services include personal banking, business banking, and financial services.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises

The Trade : U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director John Rickel acquired a total of 30,000 shares at an average price of $3.68. The insider spent $110.47 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : U.S. Xpress and Aurora reoprted collaboration for the intelligent deployment of autonomous trucks.

What U.S. Xpress Enterprises Does: U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc is a truckload carrier in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of services using its own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Its segments are Truckload and Brokerage.

Tyme Technologies