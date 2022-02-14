 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

78 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 4:05am   Comments
Share:
78 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) surged 26% to close at $2.24. Y-mAbs reported completion of pre-BLA meeting with the FDA for Omburtamab.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 23.3% to settle at $1.59 on Friday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) jumped 23.1% to settle at $2.24 on Friday. Kaival Brands recently won judicial stay of FDA's marketing denial order.
  • InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) surged 21.8% to settle at $8.20. Intercure recently reported preliminary Q4 revenue.
  • Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) jumped 21.2% to close at $7.02. The company recently raised its FY22 sales guidance.
  • LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) gained 21.1% to close at $0.97 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NYSE: COOP) climbed 19.2% to close at $49.22 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) surged 18.9% to settle at $8.51.
  • Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) gained 18.7% to close at $6.41.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) surged 18.5% to settle at $0.6629. Sundial Growers recently announced that it has received an extension of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) gained 17.2% to close at $0.4979. OceanPal entered into a time charter contract with Crystal Sea Shipping Co., Limited for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso.
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) climbed 16.7% to close at $38.73. JPMorgan upgraded Carpenter Technology to Overweight from Neutral and raised the price target to $53 (an upside of 59.5%) from $52.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) jumped 16.7% to close at $0.3747.
  • Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) gained 16.2% to close at $5.32. Vision Marine Technologies signed a joint development agreement with Weismann Marine LLC to design and develop a lower unit assembly for its E-Motion 180 HP outboard propulsion system.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) jumped 15.9% to settle at $1.31.
  • Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) rose 15.2% to close at $12.95. Vimeo recently reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) jumped 15.2% to close at $5.85.
  • Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) shares gained 14.8% to close at $4.26 on Friday following its recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market on Thursday.
  • Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) jumped 14.6% to close at $1.26.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) rose 14.1% to close at $2.19. NGL Energy Partners recently reported Q3 earnings results.
  • IonQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONQ) surged 14% to close at $16.82.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 13.9% to settle at $17.02. The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) climbed 13.2% to close at $12.67.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) gained 12.7% to close at $53.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) jumped 11.8% to settle at $12.74.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) gained 11.1% to close at $24.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) climbed 10% to close at $5.01. InnovAge recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 9% to settle at $16.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) rose 8.7% to close at $62.95 after it was announced the company will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) jumped 8.6% to close at $80.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 and announced a $3 billion share buyback.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) gained 8.3% to close at $2.21 as the company issued an update for planned NDA resubmission for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C in the United States.
  • Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) gained 5.3% to close at $56.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) gained 4.1% to close at $35.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 net sales guidance.

Executives Sell Around $44M Of 5 Stocks

Losers

  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares dipped 75.4% to close at $1.39 on Friday after the company reported the study did not meet the primary endpoint, nor notable secondary endpoints in the Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial for seporfarsen.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares dropped 49% to settle at $0.3366 after the company priced 20 million share common stock offering at $0.50 per share.
  • Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) shares dropped 45.6% to close at $0.3241 after the company reported pricing of $20 million public offering.
  • Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) fell 45.4% to close at $3.00 as the company priced its IPO at $5.50 per unit.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) fell 41.4% to close at $3.02.
  • Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) declined 34.3% to close at $13.96 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 33.7% to close at $2.42 after the company issued FY22 net sales guidance below estimates.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 27.5% to close at $22.18.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dropped 27.4% to settle at $15.77. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) fell 27.3% to close at $12.43. Universal Insurance Holdings is expected to release Q4 results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dropped 27% to close at $5.11 after the company issued soft preliminary Q4 sales guidance.
  • Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares fell 23.4% to close at $2.28 after jumping around 25% on Thursday. Hudson Capital merger partner Freigght App sees FY22 sales to be no less than $40 million.
  • Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) dipped 23.2% to close at $10.24.
  • Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) fell 22.8% to close at $3.02.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 22.5% to close at $1.34.
  • IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) dipped 22.2% to close at $35.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) fell 21.9% to close at $57.18 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) dipped 21.6% to settle at $3.26.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares fell 20.7% to close at $46.55. Affirm reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) fell 19.5% to close at $0.7891 after the company reported Q1 sales results were lower year over year.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) dropped 19.2% to close at $1.60.
  • Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) fell 18.9% to settle at $8.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and cut its Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) fell 18.2% to close at $2.11 following weak quarterly results.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) dipped 18.2% to settle at $19.87.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) fell 18.1% to settle at $3.72.
  • Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) fell 18% to close at $18.41 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) dipped 17.5% to close at $0.7130 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) dropped 16.7% to close at $1.80.
  • Heartcore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) shares fell 16.6% to close at $4.13. The company, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) fell 16.2% to settle at $2.90.
  • Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) dropped 16% to close at $32.33 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) dropped 15.8% to close at $76.73 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) dropped 15.4% to settle at $30.00 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) dropped 15.2% to close at $91.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 15.1% to close at $2.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) declined 15.1% to close at $3.32 after the company reported it experienced an issue with a flight that resulted in payloads not being delivered to orbit.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) dropped 15% to close at $1.42.
  • BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) fell 14.8% to close at $3.46 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) fell 14.4% to settle at $115.36 after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) dipped 13.9% to close at $8.17.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) fell 12.6% to close at $2.29.
  • Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) dipped 12.5% to close at $17.51 following Q4 results.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) shares fell 12.4% to close at $1.3450 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) fell 12% to settle at $3.80. IronNet shares jumped 23% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dropped 10.4% to settle at $4.32.

Also check out this: Hanesbrands And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AFRM + AGFY)

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In DiDi Global, Affirm, Zoom Or CVS Health?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com