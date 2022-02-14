78 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) surged 26% to close at $2.24. Y-mAbs reported completion of pre-BLA meeting with the FDA for Omburtamab.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 23.3% to settle at $1.59 on Friday.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) jumped 23.1% to settle at $2.24 on Friday. Kaival Brands recently won judicial stay of FDA's marketing denial order.
- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) surged 21.8% to settle at $8.20. Intercure recently reported preliminary Q4 revenue.
- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) jumped 21.2% to close at $7.02. The company recently raised its FY22 sales guidance.
- LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) gained 21.1% to close at $0.97 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NYSE: COOP) climbed 19.2% to close at $49.22 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) surged 18.9% to settle at $8.51.
- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) gained 18.7% to close at $6.41.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) surged 18.5% to settle at $0.6629. Sundial Growers recently announced that it has received an extension of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) gained 17.2% to close at $0.4979. OceanPal entered into a time charter contract with Crystal Sea Shipping Co., Limited for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) climbed 16.7% to close at $38.73. JPMorgan upgraded Carpenter Technology to Overweight from Neutral and raised the price target to $53 (an upside of 59.5%) from $52.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) jumped 16.7% to close at $0.3747.
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) gained 16.2% to close at $5.32. Vision Marine Technologies signed a joint development agreement with Weismann Marine LLC to design and develop a lower unit assembly for its E-Motion 180 HP outboard propulsion system.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) jumped 15.9% to settle at $1.31.
- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) rose 15.2% to close at $12.95. Vimeo recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) jumped 15.2% to close at $5.85.
- Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) shares gained 14.8% to close at $4.26 on Friday following its recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market on Thursday.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) jumped 14.6% to close at $1.26.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) rose 14.1% to close at $2.19. NGL Energy Partners recently reported Q3 earnings results.
- IonQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONQ) surged 14% to close at $16.82.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) gained 13.9% to settle at $17.02. The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) climbed 13.2% to close at $12.67.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) gained 12.7% to close at $53.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) jumped 11.8% to settle at $12.74.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) gained 11.1% to close at $24.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) climbed 10% to close at $5.01. InnovAge recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 9% to settle at $16.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) rose 8.7% to close at $62.95 after it was announced the company will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) jumped 8.6% to close at $80.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 and announced a $3 billion share buyback.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) gained 8.3% to close at $2.21 as the company issued an update for planned NDA resubmission for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C in the United States.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) gained 5.3% to close at $56.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) gained 4.1% to close at $35.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 net sales guidance.
Executives Sell Around $44M Of 5 Stocks
Losers
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares dipped 75.4% to close at $1.39 on Friday after the company reported the study did not meet the primary endpoint, nor notable secondary endpoints in the Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial for seporfarsen.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares dropped 49% to settle at $0.3366 after the company priced 20 million share common stock offering at $0.50 per share.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) shares dropped 45.6% to close at $0.3241 after the company reported pricing of $20 million public offering.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) fell 45.4% to close at $3.00 as the company priced its IPO at $5.50 per unit.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) fell 41.4% to close at $3.02.
- Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) declined 34.3% to close at $13.96 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 33.7% to close at $2.42 after the company issued FY22 net sales guidance below estimates.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 27.5% to close at $22.18.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dropped 27.4% to settle at $15.77. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) fell 27.3% to close at $12.43. Universal Insurance Holdings is expected to release Q4 results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dropped 27% to close at $5.11 after the company issued soft preliminary Q4 sales guidance.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares fell 23.4% to close at $2.28 after jumping around 25% on Thursday. Hudson Capital merger partner Freigght App sees FY22 sales to be no less than $40 million.
- Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) dipped 23.2% to close at $10.24.
- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) fell 22.8% to close at $3.02.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 22.5% to close at $1.34.
- IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) dipped 22.2% to close at $35.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) fell 21.9% to close at $57.18 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) dipped 21.6% to settle at $3.26.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares fell 20.7% to close at $46.55. Affirm reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) fell 19.5% to close at $0.7891 after the company reported Q1 sales results were lower year over year.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) dropped 19.2% to close at $1.60.
- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) fell 18.9% to settle at $8.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and cut its Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) fell 18.2% to close at $2.11 following weak quarterly results.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) dipped 18.2% to settle at $19.87.
- Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) fell 18.1% to settle at $3.72.
- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) fell 18% to close at $18.41 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) dipped 17.5% to close at $0.7130 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) dropped 16.7% to close at $1.80.
- Heartcore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) shares fell 16.6% to close at $4.13. The company, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) fell 16.2% to settle at $2.90.
- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) dropped 16% to close at $32.33 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) dropped 15.8% to close at $76.73 following weak quarterly earnings.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) dropped 15.4% to settle at $30.00 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) dropped 15.2% to close at $91.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 15.1% to close at $2.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) declined 15.1% to close at $3.32 after the company reported it experienced an issue with a flight that resulted in payloads not being delivered to orbit.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) dropped 15% to close at $1.42.
- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) fell 14.8% to close at $3.46 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) fell 14.4% to settle at $115.36 after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) dipped 13.9% to close at $8.17.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) fell 12.6% to close at $2.29.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) dipped 12.5% to close at $17.51 following Q4 results.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) shares fell 12.4% to close at $1.3450 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) fell 12% to settle at $3.80. IronNet shares jumped 23% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dropped 10.4% to settle at $4.32.
Also check out this: Hanesbrands And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas