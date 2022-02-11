Executives Sell Around $44M Of 5 Stocks

The British economy expanded 6.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, following a revised 7% growth in the prior period. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Bill.com Holdings

(NASDAQ: BILL) CFO John Rettig disposed a total of 35,000 shares at an average price of $233.59. The insider received around $8.18 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Bill.Com reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Bill.Com reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates. What Bill.com Does: Bill.com Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software which automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs.

Alphabet

(NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold a total of 11,101 shares at an average price of $2,766.36. The insider received around $30.71 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: France's watchdog CNIL alleged Alphabet’s Google Analytics of giving U.S. intelligence services access to French website users' data, Reuters reports.

France's watchdog CNIL alleged Alphabet’s Google Analytics of giving U.S. intelligence services access to French website users' data, Reuters reports. What Alphabet Does: Alphabet Inc is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

ServiceNow

(NYSE: NOW) Director Frederic B Luddy sold a total of 6,600 shares at an average price of $582.16. The insider received $3.84 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: ServiceNow, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

ServiceNow, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. What ServiceNow Does: ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model.

Applied Industrial Technologies

(NYSE: AIT) Director Peter A Dorsman sold a total of 10,259 shares at an average price of $95.94. The insider received $984.22 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat Q2 results.

The company, last month, posted upbeat Q2 results. What Applied Industrial Technologies Does: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc is a distributor of industrial products to the maintenance, repair, and operations market and the original equipment manufacturing industry.

