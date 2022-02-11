Hanesbrands And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
US stock futures traded lower this morning after recording sharp losses in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
Hanesbrands
- The Trade: Hanesbrands Inc. HBI Director Cheryl Beebe acquired a total of 6,250 shares at an average price of $15.61. To acquire these shares, it cost around $97.56 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company recently reported in-line quarterly earnings.
- What Hanesbrands Does: Hanesbrands manufactures basic and athletic apparel under brands including Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, and Bonds.
Container Store Group
- The Trade: The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS CEO and President Satish Malhotra acquired a total of 24,355 shares at an average price of $8.17. To acquire these shares, it cost $198.98 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The Container Store Group recently issued Q4 EPS guidance below estimates and said it expects a Q4 sales decline of approximately 11% year over year.
- What Container Store Group Does: The Container Store Group Inc is a U.S. based specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions. It offers a collection of multifunctional and customizable storage and organization solutions.
Also check this: 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Arcellx
- The Trade: Arcellx, Inc. ACLX 10% owner Sr One Coinvest Ii Manager Llc bought a total of 5,500,007 shares at an average price of $15.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25 million.
- What’s Happening: The company recently priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- What Arcellx Does: Arcellx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.