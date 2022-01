Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 am on Friday, 110 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) 's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 46.75% to reach a new 52-week low.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) stock hit $352.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.19%.

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $72.91. Shares traded down 0.99%.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $180.49. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Friday. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.61. The stock was down 6.24% on the session.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares fell to $71.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.46%.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.55%.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $80.02 and moving down 1.84%.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) shares were down 2.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.63.

Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares fell to $4.80 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.01. The stock traded down 1.37%.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.12%.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares set a new yearly low of $19.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.21 on Friday morning, moving down 1.53%.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.47. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.47 on Friday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) stock hit $10.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.19. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.82. Shares traded down 2.93%.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) shares moved down 2.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.45, drifting down 2.23%.

Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) shares set a new yearly low of $4.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) shares fell to $37.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.6%.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Friday morning, moving down 4.36%.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.95. Shares traded down 10.47%.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) shares were down 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.32.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock traded down 7.24%.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.11 and moving down 0.22%.

Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.42 and moving down 0.29%.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares were down 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.77.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.54. The stock traded down 1.51%.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares moved down 4.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.58, drifting down 4.72%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.33 on Friday, moving down 0.42%.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.63 on Friday, moving down 4.23%.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.27. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Friday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares were up 2.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.40.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares hit a yearly low of $13.91. The stock was down 4.98% on the session.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.74. Shares traded down 3.29%.

Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.44%.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) shares moved down 0.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.05, drifting down 0.44%.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.43.

Decarbonization Plus (NASDAQ:DCRN) stock hit a yearly low of $9.38. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock drifted down 1.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.61.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) stock drifted up 0.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.25.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.03 on Friday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock hit a yearly low of $7.97. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) shares set a new yearly low of $6.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock drifted up 1.95% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.87.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.86 on Friday. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) shares moved down 1.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.41, drifting down 1.19%.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock drifted up 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.29.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.99. The stock traded up 1.32%.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.21. Shares traded up 0.77%.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.62%.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock hit a yearly low of $7.63. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares moved down 1.37% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.69, drifting down 1.37%.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares fell to $4.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 46.75%.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares set a new yearly low of $3.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.97. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.06 and moving up 0.8%.

Cascadia Acquisition (NASDAQ:CCAI) shares fell to $9.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Friday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.06. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.

Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.01 on Friday, moving down 0.66%.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.07. The stock was up 1.96% on the session.

O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares moved down 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25, drifting down 0.67%.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.15 and moving down 3.23%.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock was down 14.88% on the session.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares moved down 1.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.78, drifting down 1.4%.

4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock hit $5.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.8%.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares were down 1.62% for the day, having made a

shares were down 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.20. Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares hit a yearly low of $7.50. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.50. The stock was down 1.9% on the session. Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.69 and moving down 3.33%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.69 and moving down 3.33%. DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.08. The stock traded down 0.18%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.08. The stock traded down 0.18%. Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Friday morning, moving up 3.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.71 on Friday morning, moving up 3.77%. Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.54. The stock traded down 3.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.54. The stock traded down 3.15%. Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Friday, moving up 1.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Friday, moving up 1.45%. Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock hit $1.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.34%.

stock hit $1.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.34%. iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock drifted down 2.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.26.

stock drifted down 2.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.26. Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was down 9.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was down 9.61% for the day. MamaMancini's Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.77. Shares traded down 2.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.77. Shares traded down 2.54%. Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.59 this morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.59 this morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session. Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock traded down 0.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.08. The stock traded down 0.47%. Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 1.65% for the day. TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.77% on the session. Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Friday, moving down 2.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Friday, moving down 2.79%. Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Friday. The stock was up 3.87% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Friday. The stock was up 3.87% for the day. Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock drifted up 0.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.83.

stock drifted up 0.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.83. Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.84 and moving up 0.16%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.84 and moving up 0.16%. Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock was up 2.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock was up 2.87% on the session. Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.23 and moving up 0.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.23 and moving up 0.79%. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Friday, moving down 43.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Friday, moving down 43.96%.

