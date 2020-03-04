85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares climbed 69.7% to close at $7.45. Inovio Pharmaceuticals announced an accelerated timeline Tuesday for the development of its INO-4800 vaccine targeting the COVID-19 virus. Inovio said it plans to have 1 million doses of the INO-4800 COVID-19 DNA vaccine produced by the end of 2020 either for an emergency or for further trials.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares climbed 59.2% to close at $0.3136 on Tuesday. Superconductor Technologies and Allied Integral United announced a merger agreement.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares gained 55.4% to close at $19.56 after the company reported Narsoplimab HSCT-TMA results surpassed the FDA-agreed efficacy threshold. The company also reported upbeat quarterly sales.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares gained 31.1% to close at $7.85.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares gained 29.8% to close at $3.18.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 27.8% to close at $20.00.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) climbed 23% to close at $15.99.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) rose 22.4% to close at $41.21.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) gained 22.1% to close at $4.2850 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 19.9% to close at $19.19.
- Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) jumped 18% to close at $14.04 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) surged 17.7% to close at $2.83.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) gained 17% to close at $2.48.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) rose 16.5% to close at $19.81.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 16.4% to close at $5.46. Ocular Therapeutix reported preliminary Q4 sales of $2.3 million.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) climbed 16% to close at $5.74.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) surged 15.6% to close at $6.29.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOW) gained 15.2% to close at $3.04.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) surged 15% to close at $3.92.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) shares rose 14.8% to close at $41.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) announced plans to acquire QIAGEN for 10.4 billion euros ($11.6 billion).
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 14.8% to close at $4.80 after the company and China Oceanwide Holdings reached an agreement in principle with the New York State Department of Financial Services on conditions expected to facilitate reapproval of merger.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) gained 14.5% to close at $3.92.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares jumped 13.7% to close at $3.07.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) gained 13.4% to close at $9.00.
- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) rose 11.4% to close at $11.50. Fuel cell Class 8 truck startup Nikola Corp. will become a public company with a $3.3 billion valuation in a merger with VectoIQ, a startup holding company run by long-time Wall Street deal maker and former General Motors Co. Vice Chairman Steve Girsky.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 11.3% to close at $2.37.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) surged 11.1% to close at $6.00.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) gained 11% to close at $25.22.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) surged 10.9% to close at $2.35.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 10.8% to close at $10.39.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares rose 10.6% to close at $2.41.
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE: MTA) rose 10% to close at $5.16.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) climbed 9.7% to close at $20.27.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) gained 8.8% to close at $7.06.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) gained 8.1% to close at $4.66 after the company updated its proven & probable reserves.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) gained 8% to close at $14.68 following strong quarterly sales.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) gained 6.8% to close at $14.37. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $14 to $18.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) rose 6.1% to close at $8.91.
Losers
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 25.8% to close at $3.13.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 24.6% to close at $0.6033. Heat Biologics shares jumped more than 142% on Monday after the Durham, North, Carolina-based biopharma company said in an SEC filing that it has filed a provisional patent application that would apply its immune system activating technology for the treatment or prevention ofCOVID-19, the new coronavirus originating from Wuhan, China.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares declined 24.5% to close at $4.59.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) dropped 23.5% to close at $0.4692 on Tuesday after slipping over 11% on Monday.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) dipped 23.3% to close at $0.8750. China Pharma shares jumped 100% on Monday after the company announced a wash-free sanitizer in response to the coronavirus.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) dropped 21.5% to close at $6.18.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 20.8% to close at $0.37 after the company filed 14 million share common stock offering, including warrants.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares dipped 19.9% to close at $1.77. iBio highlighted withdrawal of proxy statement proposal related to amend its certificate of incorporation to authorize possible reverse stock split.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) shares fell 19.6% to close at $2.32.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 19.4% to close at $14.36. Co-Diagnostics shares gained around 35% on Monday after the company announced it will provide COVID-19 tests to US CLIA labs.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) fell 18.9% to close at $1.98 after reporting Q4 results.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) dropped 17.1% to close at $3.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) dipped 16.7% to close at $4.00.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) fell 16.2% to close at $11.94. Daxor shares rose 65.7% on Monday after the company said hospitals are using its blood volume analyzer to prevent coronavirus deaths.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) dipped 15.7% to close at $2.48 following Q4 results.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) dropped 15.5% to close at $3.01.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 15.2% to close at $13.02. Tilray reported a net loss of $219.2 million, or $2.14 a share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $31 million or $0.33 per share. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares dropped 14.7% to close at $4.01.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) fell 14.7% to close at $12.23.
- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) fell 13.6% to close at $13.65.
- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) fell 13.4% to close at $19.42.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) tumbled 13% to close at $4.35.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares fell 13% to close at $23.05.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) shares declined 12.7% to close at $4.40.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) slipped 12.4% to close at $3.11.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) fell 12% to close at $24.76.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) fell 11.7% to close at $39.51.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 11.6% to close at $5.32. Cronos Group said Monday it has submitted a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to postpone the date of filing its annual report for 15 days.
- GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) fell 11.6% to close at $16.80.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) dipped 11.5% to close at $1.92.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) fell 11% to close at $24.67 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of $150 million.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 11% to close at $7.36.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 10.9% to close at $2.36.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) tumbled 10.9% to close at $29.38.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) fell 10.9% to close at $13.70.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) fell 10.8% to close at $11.86.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares dipped 10.7% to close at $7.24.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) tumbled 10.7% to close at $3.17.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) fell 10.7% to close at $25.35 after reporting Q4 results.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) dipped 10.6% to close at $3.12.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 10.3% to close at $10.78. Novavax shares tumbled around 25% on Monday following news of a $150 million common stock offering via B. Riley FBR.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) fell 9.1% to close at $5.80 after surging over 26% on Monday.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 9% to close at $40.97.
- Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) fell 9% to close at $23.59.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) dipped 8.5% to close at $1.94.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 7.7% to close at $2.16 after dropping more than 18% on Monday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 7.7% to close at $4.78 after rising around 30% on Monday.
