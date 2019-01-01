QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Daxor Corp is a medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. It develops and markets the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms in a broad range of medical conditions.

Daxor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daxor (DXR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daxor (NASDAQ: DXR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Daxor's (DXR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Daxor (DXR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Daxor (NASDAQ: DXR) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on March 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting DXR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Daxor (DXR)?

A

The stock price for Daxor (NASDAQ: DXR) is $10.6 last updated Today at 3:22:27 PM.

Q

Does Daxor (DXR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on January 5, 2018.

Q

When is Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) reporting earnings?

A

Daxor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daxor (DXR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daxor.

Q

What sector and industry does Daxor (DXR) operate in?

A

Daxor is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.