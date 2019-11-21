Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 70 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

. Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 2.48%.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. on Thursday are the following:

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $227.12 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.