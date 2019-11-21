Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 70 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Points:
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Electronic Control (OTC: EKCS).
- Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 2.48%.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. on Thursday are the following:
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $227.12 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares were up 0.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $127.25.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) shares set a new yearly high of $50.02 this morning. The stock was up 6.4% on the session.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.86 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.87%.
- Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.28 on Thursday, moving down 0.81%.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were up 5.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.74.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit $246.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
- Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $97.61. Shares traded up 0.71%.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares were down 0.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.97 for a change of down 0.95%.
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares hit a yearly high of $123.99. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares were down 0.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $261.69 for a change of down 0.91%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares set a new yearly high of $69.90 this morning. The stock was up 3.77% on the session.
- AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.05 on Thursday, moving up 0.94%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares set a new 52-week high of $290.47 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.74.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.85 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.24.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares broke to $63.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.
- The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.00. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $133.85. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $67.94. Shares traded down 0.21%.
- LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares were down 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.01.
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) shares set a new yearly high of $43.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session.
- Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) shares hit $17.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares hit $17.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.9%.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.43.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares hit a yearly high of $156.60. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $112.27. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares broke to $66.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares broke to $192.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.28%.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.87 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.0%.
- Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.46. Shares traded up 0.79%.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
- Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $79.52. Shares traded flat%.
- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.4%.
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.85 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
- Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) shares hit $21.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.34%.
- Kemet (NYSE: KEM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.51. Shares traded up 3.05%.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares were down 2.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.74.
- Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.13 for a change of up 0.12%.
- Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares broke to $16.78 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
- Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) shares were up 0.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.55 for a change of up 0.49%.
- Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) shares were up 7.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.03.
- Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.94.
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares were up 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.03 for a change of up 0.58%.
- RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.50. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.30 Thursday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILYP) shares hit a yearly high of $25.87. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) shares set a new yearly high of $12.92 this morning. The stock was up 3.5% on the session.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.37 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.22%.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares set a new yearly high of $13.76 this morning. The stock was up 3.58% on the session.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.54%.
- Hardwoods Distribution (OTC: HDIUF) shares hit $11.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.82%.
- Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) shares hit a yearly high of $14.57. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) shares were up 1.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.20 for a change of up 1.0%.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.21 Thursday. The stock was up 3.03% for the day.
- Monitronics International (OTC: SCTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.58%.
- Cat9 Group (OTC: CATN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $1.79 with a daily change of up 4.07%.
- PwrCor (OTC: PWCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.18. The stock was up 9.21% for the day.
- Nass Valley Gateway (OTC: NSVGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.47%.
- Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.90. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
- Condor Petroleum (OTC: CNPRF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.30. The stock traded up 5.17% on the session.
- TSS (OTC: TSSI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1.10. Shares traded up 9.35%.
- Baraboo Bancorp (OTC: BAOB) shares hit $4.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.81%.
- Alpha Lithium (OTC: ALLIF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.27. Shares traded up 0.75%.
- Legacy Technology (OTC: LTHO) shares broke to $0.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 460.16%.
- Return Energy (OTC: DALXF) shares were up 190.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.04.
- Electronic Control (OTC: EKCS) shares were up 29.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.12 for a change of up 29.18%.
Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.
