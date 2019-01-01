|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCPK: HDIUF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hardwoods Distribution.
There is no analysis for Hardwoods Distribution
The stock price for Hardwoods Distribution (OTCPK: HDIUF) is $32.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:42:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.
Hardwoods Distribution does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Hardwoods Distribution.
Hardwoods Distribution is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.