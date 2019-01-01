QQQ
Range
32.13 - 32.89
Vol / Avg.
5.3K/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.38/1.17%
52 Wk
23.03 - 38.96
Mkt Cap
758.7M
Payout Ratio
8.36
Open
32.61
P/E
8.85
EPS
1.58
Shares
23.6M
Outstanding
Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canadian company which operates a network of distribution centers in Canada and the US engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet goods and specialty products. The company also has a sawmill and kiln drying operation in Clinton, Michigan. Hardwoods products line includes O2Bamboo, Echo Wood, Dragon Ply and RELY-A-FORM, as well as other Specialty Products. Geographically the company generates majority revenue from the United States region.

Hardwoods Distribution Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCPK: HDIUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hardwoods Distribution's (HDIUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hardwoods Distribution.

Q

What is the target price for Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hardwoods Distribution

Q

Current Stock Price for Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF)?

A

The stock price for Hardwoods Distribution (OTCPK: HDIUF) is $32.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:42:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Hardwoods Distribution (OTCPK:HDIUF) reporting earnings?

A

Hardwoods Distribution does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hardwoods Distribution.

Q

What sector and industry does Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF) operate in?

A

Hardwoods Distribution is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.