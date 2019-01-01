Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canadian company which operates a network of distribution centers in Canada and the US engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet goods and specialty products. The company also has a sawmill and kiln drying operation in Clinton, Michigan. Hardwoods products line includes O2Bamboo, Echo Wood, Dragon Ply and RELY-A-FORM, as well as other Specialty Products. Geographically the company generates majority revenue from the United States region.