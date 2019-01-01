QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.62
Mkt Cap
27.3M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
44.2M
Outstanding
Condor Petroleum Inc is actively engaged in international oil and gas production, development and exploration. It holds interest and operates the Poyraz Ridge and Destan located in Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey.

Condor Petroleum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Condor Petroleum (CNPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Condor Petroleum (OTCPK: CNPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Condor Petroleum's (CNPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Condor Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Condor Petroleum (CNPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Condor Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Condor Petroleum (CNPRF)?

A

The stock price for Condor Petroleum (OTCPK: CNPRF) is $0.61821 last updated Mon Oct 25 2021 13:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Condor Petroleum (CNPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Condor Petroleum.

Q

When is Condor Petroleum (OTCPK:CNPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Condor Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Condor Petroleum (CNPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Condor Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Condor Petroleum (CNPRF) operate in?

A

Condor Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.