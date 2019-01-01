|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Spartan Delta (OTCPK: DALXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Spartan Delta.
The latest price target for Spartan Delta (OTCPK: DALXF) was reported by BMO Capital on September 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting DALXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.48% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Spartan Delta (OTCPK: DALXF) is $6.6094 last updated Today at 5:50:16 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Spartan Delta.
Spartan Delta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Spartan Delta.
Spartan Delta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.