QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.6 - 6.63
Vol / Avg.
8.3K/12.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.05 - 7.1
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.63
P/E
4.44
EPS
1.01
Shares
153.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spartan Delta Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Spartan Delta (DALXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spartan Delta (OTCPK: DALXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spartan Delta's (DALXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spartan Delta.

Q

What is the target price for Spartan Delta (DALXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Spartan Delta (OTCPK: DALXF) was reported by BMO Capital on September 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting DALXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.48% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Spartan Delta (DALXF)?

A

The stock price for Spartan Delta (OTCPK: DALXF) is $6.6094 last updated Today at 5:50:16 PM.

Q

Does Spartan Delta (DALXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spartan Delta.

Q

When is Spartan Delta (OTCPK:DALXF) reporting earnings?

A

Spartan Delta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spartan Delta (DALXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spartan Delta.

Q

What sector and industry does Spartan Delta (DALXF) operate in?

A

Spartan Delta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.