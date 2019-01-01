QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Baraboo Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Baraboo State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services. It offers customer service, a wide variety of accounts, competitive loan rates, online banking and investments.

Baraboo Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baraboo Bancorp (BAOB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baraboo Bancorp (OTCPK: BAOB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Baraboo Bancorp's (BAOB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baraboo Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Baraboo Bancorp (BAOB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baraboo Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Baraboo Bancorp (BAOB)?

A

The stock price for Baraboo Bancorp (OTCPK: BAOB) is $4.35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:17:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baraboo Bancorp (BAOB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 22, 2011 to stockholders of record on March 23, 2011.

Q

When is Baraboo Bancorp (OTCPK:BAOB) reporting earnings?

A

Baraboo Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Baraboo Bancorp (BAOB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baraboo Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Baraboo Bancorp (BAOB) operate in?

A

Baraboo Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.